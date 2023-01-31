Read full article on original website
Ben Affleck Trends for Looking ‘Miserable’ at Grammys: ‘Get [Him] a Cigarette and a Dunkin’ Coffee STAT’
Sad Affleck strikes again! Accompanying his wife Jennifer Lopez at the 2023 Grammys, viewers picked up on Ben Affleck looking particularly “miserable” during the ceremony, especially as he remained expressionless as J. Lo rocked out to the tribute performance to Smokey Robinson and Berry Gordy by Robinson, Stevie Wonder and Chris Stapleton.
‘Knock at the Cabin’ Scares Up $1.45 Million at Thursday Box Office
Thursday night moviegoers answered M. Night Shyamalan’s “Knock at the Cabin” with $1.45 million at the box office, while comedy “80 for Brady” kicked up $1.27 million in previews. The Universal horror film will play in 3,643 North American theaters starting Feb. 3. By the...
Eddie Murphy and Jonah Hill Battle ‘Teen Wolf’ for Most-Streamed Movie Bragging Rights | Chart
Behind the star-studded ”You People,“ J-Lo’s “Shotgun Wedding” spurs Amazon’s Prime Video to its best week of the year. More than a few people checked out “You People” last weekend, with the new Netflix rom-com earning bragging rights as the most-streamed movie in the U.S., according to Whip Media’s latest movie ranker, which draws on data from users of TV Time, its TV and movie tracking app with more than 24 million global registered users.
Jack Harlow Meditates Courtside in ‘White Men Can’t Jump’ Remake First Teaser (Video)
Jack Harlow’s film debut in the “White Men Can’t Jump” remake is finally here, and we are getting a “First Class,” first look into the Kenya Barris-written flick. The remake, which riffs on the 1992 comedy starring Wesley Snipes and Woody Harrelson, stars Harlow and Sinqua Walls as an unsuspecting duo who wins a fortune in pickup basketball by hustling their opponents.
The 25 Best New Movies to Stream in February 2023
There is no lack of new movies to stream in February on the various major streamers, as blockbusters, dramas and underrated gems from 2022 all land on a combination of Netflix, Disney+, Paramount+, HBO Max, Peacock, Prime Video and Hulu in February. Not only that, but newly added library titles include Oscar winners, ’90s favorites and movies guaranteed to bring a smile to you face. Quite literally whatever mood you’re in, we’ve got a curated pick just for you.
‘Gladiator’ Sequel From Director Ridley Scott Gets 2024 Release Date
Ridley Scott’s “Gladiator” sequel has been slated to be released on on Nov. 22, 2024, Paramount Pictures announced on Friday. “Aftersun” star and Oscar Nominee Paul Mescal is in talks to star in the “Gladiator” sequel. Casting for the other roles are currently underway.
Colin Trevorrow and Charmaine DeGraté’s ‘Atlantis’ Goes to Skydance
The director of “Jurassic World” and one of the writers and co-executive producers on “House of the Dragon” are teaming up for a big-budget sci-fi fantasy for Sundance. Director Colin Trevorrow and writer Charmaine DeGraté’s “Atlantis,” which was previously in development at Universal, concerns the fabled civilization that allegedly sank into the sea and was lost due to divine intervention of wrathful gods.
‘The Flash’ Producer Michael Disco Joins Russo Brothers’ AGBO as President of Film
AGBO, an independent studio founded by “Avengers: Endgame” directors Joe and Anthony Russo, has tapped “The Flash” producer Michael Disco as its new president of film. Disco, who has over two decades of film producing experience, will oversee the creative direction and business strategy of AGBO’s film department as it works to “foster dynamic partnerships and innovative storytelling.”
The Party Report: Celebs Cut Loose at Pre-Grammys Shindigs
Los Angeles was the place to be this week, especially if music is your scene. The pre-game Grammys celebrations rolled into town, luring everyone from Leonardo DiCaprio to Trevor Noah to hit the scene to see Latto, Anitta and other new chart-rising musicians perform. Meanwhile, Oscar nominations narrowed the field as the awards season raged on, with AARP holding a glittery awards show as “Elvis” stalwarts Austin Butler and Baz Luhrmann continued to be the Energizer Bunny duo on the party scene. Tom Brady quit football and started his Hollywood career this week, too; apparently no one told him that releasing a movie in January is not prime time.
Jude Law and Nicholas Hoult to Star in True-Crime Film ‘The Order’
Jude Law and Nicholas Hoult are teaming up for director Justin Kurzel’s “The Order.” The Zach Baylin-penned film will detail the true story of the crime syndicate known as The Silent Brotherhood. It is based on Kevin Flynn and Gary Gerhardt’s book “The Silent Brotherhood and will detail an early-80s crime spree, including bank robberies, armored car heists and counterfeiting committed by a white supremacist terrorist group across the Pacific Northwest.
How Director Jason Moore’s ‘Shotgun Wedding’ Twists Marriage Tropes and Traditions
As a performer, Jennifer Lopez is used to a lot of costume changes. In her new rom-com “Shotgun Wedding,” costumers had a whopping 28 versions of her wedding dress. Lopez approved Mitchell Travers’s very first sketch of the gown, which gets bruised and battered as much as her character Darcy does.
‘Knock at the Cabin,’ ’80 for Brady’ in Narrow Box Office Race for No. 1
After seven weekends at No. 1, the reign of “Avatar: The Way of Water” has come to an end, leaving newcomers “Knock at the Cabin” and “80 for Brady” to vie for the top spot. “Knock at the Cabin,” the latest from M. Night...
‘Mayans MC’ Actor Momo Rodriguez Joins NBC’s ‘Lopez vs. Lopez’ in Recurring Role (Exclusive)
Actor/comedian Momo Rodriguez is joining the cast of George Lopez’s NBC comedy “Lopez vs Lopez” in a recurring role, TheWrap can exclusively reveal. He’ll play Momo, George’s new friend and employee who will do anything to be on his good side. Rodriguez is best known...
Viola Davis Joins the EGOT Club With Grammy Win
Viola Davis has officially joined the EGOT club, after winning herself a Grammy on Sunday. With the win, the actress becomes just the 18th person to ever do it. Davis took home the Grammy for Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording this year, for narrating her recent memoir “Finding Me.” In winning the award, she beat out fellow EGOT winner Mel Brooks (he was the 8th person to ever win all four awards), Lin-Manuel Miranda (who’s currently just an Oscar shy of becoming an EGOT), Jamie Foxx, and Questlove.
‘Knock at the Cabin’ Takes Box Office No. 1 From ‘Avatar 2’ With $14.2 Million Opening
For the first time in nearly two months, the No. 1 film on the weekend box office charts is not “Avatar: The Way of Water. The new top film is Universal and M. Night Shyamalan’s “Knock at the Cabin” with a $14.2 million opening weekend. The...
Epic Grammys Hip Hop Tribute Draws Raves: ‘Best Thing the Grammys Have Put Out in Years’
An all-star line-up of hip-hop artists from the five decades paid tribute to the genre on Sunday night at the Grammys. The tribute, organized and produced by Questlove, included: Big Boi, Busta Rhymes with Spliff Star, De La Soul, DJ Drama, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Missy Elliott, Future, GloRilla, Grandmaster Flash, Grandmaster Mele Mel & Scorpio/Ethiopian King, Ice-T, Lil Baby, Lil Wayne, The Lox, Method Man, Nelly, Public Enemy, Queen Latifah, Rahiem, Rakim, RUN-DMC, Salt-N-Pepa and Spinderella, Scarface, Swizz Beatz and Too $hort.
Sundance Hit ‘The Starling Girl’ Sells to Bleecker Street
Bleecker Street has acquired the North American rights to writer-director Laurel Parmet’s feature directorial debut,” The Starling Girl,” the company announced on Friday. The film premiered at this year’s Sundance Film Festival to critical acclaim and stars Eliza Scanlen (“Little Women,” “Sharp Objects”), Lewis Pullman (“Outer Range”,...
‘SNL’ Proves That Hit-Making Movies Died a Slow Death in the 2020s (Video)
“Saturday Night Live” poked fun at the lack of recognizable titles and hit-making movies coming out of the 2020s, shooting at fish-in-a-barrel targets like “To Leslie,” “Women Talking” and “Ginny & Georgia.”. After Bowen Yang came out swinging as a game show host with...
Paramount Shakeup: Andrew Gumpert Exits as COO of Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon Studios
Andrew Gumpert has stepped down as Chief Operating Officer of Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon Studios, TheWrap has learned. Paramount has also promoted Courtney Armstrong, the company’s President of Business Affairs and Administration, who will now oversee Strategic Planning and Labor Relations, and Randall Baumberger, President of the Studio Group, who will now oversee Studio Operations.
Zach Creggar and New Line Biggest Deal Not Made at Sundance
The biggest deal that occurred during the Sundance Film Festival wasn’t one that went down at the event itself. New Line Cinema emerged triumphant amid an intense bidding war to grab “Weapons” which will be the next film from “Barbarian” director Zach Cregger. Days later, New Line signed a first-look deal with the whole BoulderLight studio itself.
