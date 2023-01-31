Los Angeles was the place to be this week, especially if music is your scene. The pre-game Grammys celebrations rolled into town, luring everyone from Leonardo DiCaprio to Trevor Noah to hit the scene to see Latto, Anitta and other new chart-rising musicians perform. Meanwhile, Oscar nominations narrowed the field as the awards season raged on, with AARP holding a glittery awards show as “Elvis” stalwarts Austin Butler and Baz Luhrmann continued to be the Energizer Bunny duo on the party scene. Tom Brady quit football and started his Hollywood career this week, too; apparently no one told him that releasing a movie in January is not prime time.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO