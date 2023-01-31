ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adele's Grammy Wins: How Many Awards She's Won & What For

By Jason Brow
 2 days ago
Image Credit: Christine Chew/UPI/Shutterstock
  • The 65th Grammy Awards are on Feb. 5, 2023.
  • Adele has been nominated for multiple awards, including Song, Record, and Album of the Year.
  • As of 2023, she has a ten-year unbroken winning streak.

Adele is so unstoppable at the Grammy Awards, drag performer Ginger Minj once said — when portraying the British singer on RuPaul’s Drag Race – Adele wouldn’t have to sing a song, and she’d “probably win an award for it, anyway.” Such is the award show juggernaut Adele has been, with her going on an unbroken winning streak since 2012.

Heading into the 65th Grammy Awards, Adele has 15 wins and 25 nominations, seven of which remain to be decided at the Feb. 5, 2023, show. As she has been with her previous two albums, Adele is up for Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Record of the Year. Will Adele repeat those winning ways this year? Or will her streak finally be broken? Find out what Adele is nominated for.

Adele’s 2023 Grammy Nominations

Adele enters the 65th Grammy Awards with a staggering seven nominations.

  • Album of the Year: Adele’s 30 is up for Album of the Year and is one of the frontrunners to win it if her record is any indication. She’s competing against ABBA’s Voyage, Bad Bunny’s Un verano sin ti, Harry Styles’ Harry’s House, Lizzo’s Special, Mary J. Blige’s Good Morning Gorgeous, Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres, Brandi Carlile’s In These Silent Days, Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, and Beyoncé’s Renaissance.
  • Song of the Year: Adele’s “Easy On Me” is up for Song of the Year, going against GAYLE’s “ABCDEFU,” Lizzo’s “About Damn Time,” Taylor Swift’s “All Too Well (10 Minute Version),” Harry Styles’ “As It Was,” Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul,” DJ Khaled’s “God Did,” and Bonnie Rait’s “Just Like That.”
  • Record of the Year: Adele’s “Easy On Me” goes up against ABBA’s “Don’t Shut Me Down,” Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul,” “Good Morning Gorgeous by Mary J. Blige, Doja Cat’s “Woman,” Steve Lacy’s “Bad Habbt,” Kendrick Lamar’s “The Heart Part Five,” Lizzo’s “About Damn Time,” and Harry Styles’ “As It Was.”
  • Best Pop Solo Performance: “Easy on Me” looks to continue Adele’s streak in the Best Pop Solo Performance. It goes up against “About Damn Time” (Lizzo), “As It Was” (Harry Styles), “Bad Habit” (Steve Lacy), “Woman” (Doja Cat), and “Moscow Mule” (Bad Bunny)
  • Best Music Video: For Best Music Video, “Easy on Me” is nominated alongside BTS‘ “Yet To Come,” Doja Cat’s “Woman,” Harry Styles’ “As It Was,” “The Heart Part Five” by Kendrick Lamar, and All Too Well: The Short Film, by Talyor Swift.
  • Best Pop Vocal Album: 30 takes on Voyage (ABBA), Music of the Spheres (Coldplay), Special (Lizzo), and Harry’s House (Harry Styles) for the Best Pop Vocal Album
  • Best Music Film: Adele One Night Only looks to win Best Music Film. It’s nominated alongside Justin Bieber’s Our World, Billie Eilish’s Billie Eilish Live at the O2, Rosalía’s Motomami (Rosalía TikTok Live Performance), Neil Young and Crazy Horse’s A Band A Brotherhood A Barn, and Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story.

Adele’s 15 Grammy Wins

(MEGA)

Best New Artist — 2009

Best Female Pop Vocal Performance — “Chasing Pavements” (2009)

Adele won Best New Artist in 2009, taking the award over Jazmine Sullivan, Lady Antebellum (now known as Lady A), Duffy, and the Jonas Brothers.

Album of the Year, 21 (2012)

Best Pop Vocal Album, 21 (2012)

Record of the Year, “Rolling in the Deep” (2012)

Song of the Year, “Rolling in the Deep” (2012)

Best Short Form Music Video, “Rolling in the Deep” (2012)

Best Pop Solo Performance, “Someone Like You” (2012)

In 2012, Adele won six Grammy Awards in a single night. This isn’t the most won by a single person at one show. That would be Michael Jackson, who took home 8 in 1984 for Thriller and “Beat It,” and Santana in 2000 for Supernatural and “Smooth.”

However, Adele’s six-pack of Grammys tied her with Roger Miller, Quincy Jones, Eric Clapton, and Beyoncé, who pulled off the feat before her. Since then, engineer Tom Elmhirst, performer Bruno Mars, and songwriter/producer Finneas O’Connell have all done the same, winning six Grammys in a single night.

Best Pop Solo Performance — “Set Fire To The Rain,” live version from Live at the Royal Albert Hall (2013)

Best Song Written for Visual Media — “Skyfall” from Skyfall (2014)

Album of the Year – 25 (2017)

Record of the Year — “Hello” (2017)

Song of the Year — “Hello” (2017)

Best Pop Solo Performance — “Hello” (2017)

Best Pop Vocal Album — 25 (2017)

In 2017, Adele did a clean sweep of her nominations, which saw her take Album of the Year over Beyoncé’s Lemonade. During Adele’s teary acceptance speech, she tried to put the spotlight on Bey. “I can’t possibly accept this award. I’m very humbled and very grateful and gracious, but my artist of my life is Beyoncé. The Lemonade album was so monumental,” she said, saying how Lemonade was so well-thought-out and that it should have won.

“My personal opinion is that Beyoncé definitely should have won,” Adele told Vogue in 2021. Adele assumed that Lemonade was going to take the award. “I just got this feeling: I f**king won it. I got overwhelmed, with, like, I will have to go and tell her how much her record means to me.”

Later, Adele went to Beyoncé’s dressing room twice to tell her how much Lemonade meant. “I just said to her, like, the way that the Grammys works, and the people who control it at the very, very top — they don’t know what a visual album is,” she said. “They don’t want to support the way that she’s moving things forward with her releases and the things that she’s talking about.”

Nominations

Adele in 2013 (Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA)

2009

  • Best New Artist
  • Record of the Year (“Chasing Pavements”)
  • Song of the Year (Chasing Pavements”)
  • Best Female Pop Vocal Performance (“Chasing Pavements”)

2010

  • Best Female Pop Vocal Performance (“Hometown Glory”)

2012

  • Album of the Year (21)
  • Best Pop Vocal Album (21)
  • Record of the Year (“Rolling in the Deep”)
  • Song of the Year (“Rolling in the Deep”)
  • Best Short Form Music Video (“Rolling in the Deep”)
  • Best Pop Solo Performance (“Someone Like You”)

2013

  • Best Pop Solo Performance (“Set Fire To The Rain,” live version from Live at the Royal Albert Hall)

2014

  • Best Song Written for Visual Media (“Skyfall” from Skyfall)

2017

  • Album of the Year (25)
  • Record of the Year (“Hello”)
  • Song of the Year (“Hello”)
  • Best Pop Solo Performance (“Hello”
  • Best Pop Vocal Album (25)

2023

  • Album of the Year (30)
  • Song of the Year (“Easy on Me”)
  • Record of the Year (“Easy on Me”)
  • Best Pop Solo Performance (“Easy on Me”)
  • Best Music Video (“Easy on Me”)
  • Best Pop Vocal Album (30)
  • Best Music Film (Adele One Night Only)

Will She Perform At The Grammys?

As of Jan. 31, Adele hasn’t been announced for the 2023 Grammys ceremony. That Friday and Saturday (Feb. 3 and 4), she is busy with her Weekends with Adele residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. Vegas is a quick trip to Los Angeles’s Crypto.com Arena, the site of the 2023 Grammys, and it wouldn’t be beyond reason to think she’d perform “Easy On Me” there.

(Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

What’s Next For Adele?

Adele’s rescheduled Vegas residency dates go until the end of March 2023. With her aversion to touring, it’s unclear if she’ll perform anywhere else in North America or look into establishing residencies overseas. Or, she might get working on the next album that’ll sure to win her a half-dozen more Grammys. The future is unwritten for Adele, and she holds the pen.

HollywoodLife

