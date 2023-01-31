Read full article on original website
U.S. birth rates drop as women wait to have babies
American women are having fewer babies, and they're having them later in life, government figures released Tuesday show. Data collected by the National Center for Health Statistics — the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's statistic arm — showed a sharp decline in fertility rates in recent years, with most women having an average of 1.3 babies and an increasing percentage giving birth at age 35 or older. "During the last decade, we have seen a huge shift in when and how women give birth," Alison Gemmill, an assistant professor at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health who researches demographics and...
Washington Examiner
To combat the baby bust, make infant basics more available
American women are having fewer babies and having them later, according to a recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report . The mean number of births by women ages 15 to 49 from 2015 to 2019 was 1.3. Why the baby bust?. There are many reasons people delay or...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Women who catch Covid are seven times more likely to die, warns new research
Pregnant women who catch Covid are seven times more likely to die, warns new research. They are also at a "significantly elevated" risk of being admitted to intensive care and 23 times more likely to develop pneumonia, according to the study published in BMJ Global Health. In addition, the findings...
One Of The World's Deadliest Insects Is Found All Over Texas & It Wants To 'Kiss' You
The Lone Star State is home to some pretty gnarly creatures like giant killer wasps and venomous "sea dragons," to name a few. However, most of them aren't quite as deadly as one tiny insect that calls Texas home, and it’s just waiting to give you a kiss. Kissing...
The Diabetes Medication Shortage
Is Ozempic misuse becoming our next medication and healthcare crisis?. Is the trendy abuse and misuse of diabetic drugs like Ozempic similar to the opioid crisis?. Many diabetics are waiting for or being denied life-saving medications like Ozempic to help lower their blood sugar levels (A1C) and lose weight because Tik Tok influencers are using it as a diet fad and quick weight loss drug. This is frustrating, dangerous, and way too similar to the opioid epidemic where privileged people with money had access to concierge doctors who wrote on-demand prescriptions for the customer’s choice of painkillers versus helping actual patients that needed them.
SNAP recipients will lose their pandemic boost and may face other reductions by March
Congress ended the temporary benefit meant to help low-income households with pandemic-era hardships. A huge increase in Social Security benefits may mean some households see further SNAP reductions.
Why urgent care centers are popping up everywhere
Urgent care centers have become a key part of America's health care system. But there are risks.
Phys.org
Study: Black adults in the US are more likely to have had multigenerational family members incarcerated
While previous studies of incarceration and family life have focused on immediate family—parents, partners and children—a new analysis of a nationally representative survey of U.S. adults that asked about siblings, grandparents, grandchildren, cousins, and other extended family members has found that Black adults in the United States are not only more likely to have experienced family incarceration, but are also more likely to have had more family members incarcerated and to have had family members from more generations ever incarcerated.
Childcare is unaffordable almost everywhere across the country — and where it's even pricier, fewer women are employed
Childcare is eating up, at minimum, 8% of families' incomes, and households under the poverty line spend nearly a third of their income on childcare.
WebMD
The Future of At-Home Testing: Flu, RSV Rapid Tests Are Coming
Feb. 2, 2023 – It’s easy these days to take an at-home COVID test when you have symptoms like a fever and sore throat. But when the test is negative, the next step toward diagnosis usually means leaving the comforts of home. But that could soon change. The...
WTVR-TV
The average US household has been shrinking for the last century
Having kids is a big decision for many families and data shows the average household size in the United States is declining. It has been for more than a century. According to data from the US Census Bureau, the average household size has been on a consistent decline, from nearly five people in the late 1800s to 3.67 in 1960, to 3.13 in 2022.
Experts warn of child care industry turmoil ahead
For Christina Townsend, the cost of child care for her young son was $1,625 a month in Northern Virginia, about 50% of her take-home income. That was on top of the financial burden of taking unpaid parental leave when he was born.Last summer, her small family decided to move across the country to Denver, Colorado, which they found more affordable. But the cost of child care remained a challenge. In the end, Townsend, who herself has a masters degree in early childhood education, made the decision to stop teaching and work remotely part-time as a contractor and care full-time for...
WTVR-TV
As inflation rages, Americans say cost is preventing healthy eating
As food costs grew by over 10 percent in 2022, many Americans are saying prices are a big reason they’re unable to eat healthily. According to a survey released Wednesday by the Cleveland Clinic, 46% of those asked say food prices are the biggest barrier to healthy eating. Ranking as the No. 2 reason, 23% said they don’t have the time to cook healthy meals. One in five respondents say they don’t know how to cook healthy meals.
Mom Dragged for Requesting to Work From Home to Avoid Paying Childcare
"If you are thinking of working at home with your child, one or the other will lose out," commented one user.
CBC News
8 more COVID-19 deaths in N.B., decrease in hospital admissions, 12 new cases of XBB.1.5
New Brunswick is reporting eight more deaths from COVID-19, a decrease in hospital admissions because of the virus and a decrease in new lab-confirmed cases in Tuesday's weekly update. The proportion of cases identified as XBB, an offshoot of the Omicron BA.2 subvariant, has jumped to 10 per cent, as...
19thnews.org
1 in 4 parents report being fired for work interruptions due to child care breakdowns
Your trusted source for contextualizing the news. Sign up for our daily newsletter. Nearly one in 4 parents reported last year being fired from their jobs due to the continuing breakdown of child care for their kids, according to a new study published Thursday. It’s just the latest statistic in a crisis that is exacting a costly toll not only on families, but also on the economy: The report puts the price tag for the lack of access to affordable child care at $122 billion in 2022 due to lost wages, productivity and tax revenue.
MedicalXpress
Financial coaching for parents in clinics yields higher attendance at their kids' well-child health care visits
Implementing financial coaching for parents of infants in a pediatric primary care setting reduced missed well-child care visit rates by half and significantly improved receipt of vaccinations at a timely age, according to a new community-partnered pilot study led by UCLA researchers. The study, published in Pediatrics, is the first...
KevinMD.com
Women should be allowed to exercise autonomy with regard to their bodies and their medical care
When I walked into the ultrasound room, I immediately noticed the patient’s red-rimmed eyes and cloud of mussed-up brown hair. My eyes tracked the defeated curve of her back and its stark contrast to the sterile environment of the obstetrics and gynecology exam room, with its muted grey and blue tones. A forty-year-old woman, she had used in-vitro fertilization to become pregnant because she wanted her toddler son to have a sibling. She had come to terms with the arduous process of in-vitro fertilization. Still, she had not anticipated the severe nausea and vomiting that greeted her during her early pregnancy, deciding to take root and become a permanent fixture through a diagnosis of hyperemesis gravidarum. A once healthy, physically fit woman, she had lost ten pounds during her pregnancy and now got weak standing up for any extended period of time. Despite all of her suffering, this patient had dearly wanted both this pregnancy and this baby. Even though she was fortified by the hopeful promise of a new family member and a sibling for her son, she still expressed feelings of misery and resentment.
WTVR-TV
Soup recalled for having wrong contents inside jar
Sixteen-ounce jars of Rao's "Chicken & Gnocchi" soup are being recalled because they contain vegetable minestrone, the company announced. In addition to having the wrong contents, the soups may contain egg, which isn't noted. People who have an allergy to egg run the risk of having an allergic reaction. The...
Next Avenue
Telehealth Use Increasing Among Older Adults in Urban Areas
Statistics show that more women and members of diverse groups are relying on telehealth, which is a positive step toward better health equity. Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, there has been a steady increase in telehealth and telemedicine appointments across the country, where care is delivered to patients via video or telephone.
