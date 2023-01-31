Read full article on original website
After BLAST showing, ZywOo is keen to end Vitality’s ugly Katowice record
Vitality star Mathieu ‘ZywOo’ Herbaut spoke with Dexerto about his goals for 2023 as the team prepares to play at IEM Katowice. ZywOo hopes that the fourth time will be the charm. IEM Katowice has always been a thorn in Vitality’s side. In 2019, 2020, and 2022, ZywOo...
LCS broadcast crippled by tech issues resulting in hour long delay
Due to an issue with player comms on-stage, the LCS broadcast was delayed by an hour and players were forced to play remotely for the day of February 3, 2023. Tech issues are sometimes unavoidable when it comes to putting on a live broadcast. Though things have been fairly smooth so far in 2023, the LCS is no stranger to tech issues and delays.
CSGO players let down by February 2 update with no Operations in sight
CSGO players are dissatisfied after another minor update, as a February 2 patch arrived with minimal map tweaks and no new Operations in sight. Valve has just released yet another minor update for CSGO, however, it hasn’t exactly gone down well with the community. The update consists of minor optimization fixes to Anubis, and minor bug fixes to Boyard and Chalice. That’s all there is to the fairly minor patch notes.
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players desperate for better Post-Game DLC
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players are frustrated with a lack of content in the post-game, with many hoping the Battle Tower or Battle Facility to be added in potential future DLC. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players have had a busy first few months of Gen 9. Between battling various Gym...
Leak reveals details of canceled single-player Apex Legends x Titanfall game
A reliable leaker has revealed more details about EA’s canceled single-player game, set within the Apex Legends and Titanfall universe. One of the biggest battle-royale games out right now, Apex Legends, was spawned off the popular Titanfall franchise that EA launched in 2014. With two successful Titanfall games holding...
Warzone 2 player aims to disrupt the meta with underrated LMG
A YouTuber has found a new underrated LMG build in Warzone 2 that could dethrone the RPK as the new go-to meta weapon. Since the release of Warzone 2, many players have tested and tweaked many gun builds in order to find the best possible one. The most popular overall...
Valorant devs reveal huge Stinger changes ahead of patch 6.02
The Valorant devs have revealed major Stinger changes following huge community backlash, and the decision has fans split. First undergoing changes in Patch 5.06, the Stinger has steadily climbed the Valorant rankings. Its absurdly high fire rate, as well as its affordability, makes the weapon a recipe for success when you’re low on credits.
Warzone 2 tactician reveals “fastest” SMG loadout speed across Al Mazrah
Warzone 2 expert JoeWo discovered the perfect SMG loadout for moving around Al Mazrah faster. For fans of Warzone 1’s movement system, WZ2 YouTuber JoeWo believes he found an SMG loadout that comes close to emulating the same movement speed. Warzone 2 players criticized Infinity Ward’s decision to remove...
Valorant players aren’t picking newer agents as Harbor, Neon, more drop down the rankings
Riot’s Tactical Shooter Valorant has seen a rise in pick rates for the old favorites, whilst the new kids on the block are seemingly being left behind in the dust. Valorant is a game that often revolves around your character and their kit. Ensuring proper coordination and utility usage is key to claiming victory. With time, Riot has added in several new agents to the mix since release, with each kit often growing in complexity, making them harder to learn as well as upping their skill ceiling.
Overwatch 2 devs planning return of “On Fire” system with new overhaul
Overwatch 2 devs have teased the return of a revamped “On Fire” system, previously missing from the game. When Overwatch 2 released, it was missing many quality-of-life features the first game had, such as end-game statistics displayed after a match, reputation levels no longer being displayed above a player’s name, and the On Fire system also nowhere to be seen.
Pokemon Go players convinced Chinese Spy Balloon is part of Team Rocket Takeover event
Pokemon Go players have theorized that the Chinese Spy Balloon spotted flying over Montana is actually a part of the game’s Team Rocket Takeover event. On February 3, 2023, an unidentified balloon was seen flying high over the state of Montana. A video captured and shared by a civilian has since gone viral, as the balloon seemingly carried high-tech surveillance gear.
DMZ players bash “shameful” MW2 Season 2 paywall content
DMZ players criticized the developers for locking Season 2 content behind a purchase of MW2. On February 2, Infinity Ward released a blog detailing DMZ Season 2 content. A progress wipe resets contraband, key inventory, and Faction missions and mission progress. The new season also features three playable locations: Ashika Island, Building 21, and Al Mazrah.
D&D Beyond announces incoming crash fix following February 2 outages
D&D Beyond is the game’s premier online character creator and campaign management system and it’s undergoing some major crashes only a week after settling OGL 1.2 controversy. Wizards of the Coast temporarily closed the door on the uproar regarding the arrival of a new Open Game License for...
Important questions Astralis shareholders need to ask
Dexerto’s Richard Lewis takes a look at Astralis’ history and asks a set of questions that the organization’s shareholders should be asking right now to protect their investment. At the end of 2019, as they prepared to celebrate their fourth anniversary, Astralis were an esports organization like...
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet player discovers new “Rotom form” in Paldea
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s wacky glitches can lead to some bizarre encounters, including this player who discovered a “new Rotom form” while exploring Paldea. Since launch, Pokemon Scarlet & Violet have been riddled with bugs. Character models morphed, rideable Pokemon turned invisible, and players frequently clipped through the map. And in the worst cases, the games would crash.
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor dev confirms much-requested fast travel feature
According to director Stig Asmussen, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will feature the much-coveted fast travel feature and rideable mounts. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order more or less constituted the game that series faithful had long dreamed of playing. The game’s intense combat encounters, fun exploration, and exciting story felt like a breath of fresh air to those burned by EA’s other Star Wars-branded experiences.
Warzone 2 specialist reveals secret optic with huge recoil boost
Warzone 2 expert WhosImmortal has discovered an optic option for Warzone 2’s gunsmith that gives your weapon a huge recoil boost. Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 weapon statistics in the Gunsmith can be a little cryptic for unaware players. In short, some bars do not translate into the game as well as you’d hope for.
yay’s Valorant settings: Keybinds, crosshair, mouse settings & more
Cloud9 Valorant pro Jaccob ‘yay’ Whiteaker is considered to be one of the best players in the world. Here’s everything you need to know about yay’s Valorant settings, including his keybinds, mouse settings, crosshair, and more. yay has put together an incredible Valorant career since his...
FaZe Booya’s Warzone 2 MP5 loadout could be perfect for Ashika Island
FaZe Booya was a Resurgence demon in Warzone 2’s predecessor and now he has shared a super fast MP5 loadout just in time for Ashika Island’s arrival in the new era. Booya’s name was at the top of the Resurgence scene throughout most of Warzone. The Nuke Squad member was also partially responsible for popularizing many top-tier loadouts throughout that run.
Overwatch 2 devs reveal potential map overhauls to address spawn problems
Overwatch 2 devs have confirmed they are considering overhauling maps where you can get separated from your team by an untimely respawn. Playing on defence in Overwatch 2 brings a unique issue with respawns. If you spawn in, and a point is taken right after, the rest of your team will begin spawning elsewhere on the map in a safe place.
