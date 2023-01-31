Read full article on original website
NBC Los Angeles
I-Team Discovers Where Lottery Money Goes
The odds of winning the Powerball are 1 in 292 million. Those odds aren't great, but the good news is people who purchase tickets are helping some great causes no matter what. According to the California Lottery, when you play lottery games, a chunk of your money goes to local schools. For example, when you play the Powerball, 80 cents of every $2 Powerball ticket goes to public education funding in the state.
No tickets sold with all six SuperLotto Plus ticket numbers
There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in Wednesday evening's SuperLotto Plus drawing and the estimated jackpot for Saturday's drawing will grow to $30 million.
Powerball ticket worth nearly $4 million sold at Fontana gas station
A ticket with five numbers in the Powerball lottery drawing was sold at a Fontana gas station-convenience store and is worth $3,987,249.
Mega Millions results for 01/31/23; 4th jackpot winner sold in January
LANSING, MI – For the first time in the near 21-year history of the Mega Millions there has been four jackpot winners in one month as a player in Massachusetts was the lone winner of the $31 million grand prize for the drawing held on Tuesday, Jan. 31. That...
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: Final wave of refund payments worth up to $1,050 to be issued within 12 days
California taxpayers only need to wait less than two weeks before the final wave of the state's Middle Class Tax Refund is paid out to all recipients. These payments have been issued to eligible California residents since October of last year, with all of the recipients being taxpayers who filed their 2020 taxes by Oct. 15, 2021. This final wave of payments, which will be paid to all recipients by Feb. 14, will be made in the form of a debit card and will be for recipients who have changed their address since filing their 2020 tax return, according to California's Franchise Tax Board.
Your $1,050 payment from the state is likely coming in the next two weeks
Have you receive your Middle Class Tax Refund from the state of California? If you still have not yet gotten your payment, you might be waiting until February to receive it. Overall, millions of Californians are receiving inflation relief checks of up to $1,050, either as a direct deposit or a debit card.
KCRA.com
No Powerball jackpot winner tonight, but $4 million ticket sold in Southern California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — While no one hit the Powerball jackpot Monday evening, one person in Southern California who came close enough bagged themselves a nearly $4 million winning ticket. At the Arco AMP PM on 16120 Slover Ave. in Fontana, a customer won a ticket that matched every number...
CNET
How to Check on Your California Inflation Relief Payment
California has been issuing Middle Class Tax Refunds since October. The onetime payments are designed to ease the bite of inflation and, as of Jan. 13, more than 16 million have been issued, according to the Franchise Tax Board. But more than a million eligible residents may still be waiting...
Claim what’s yours on California’s 3rd National Unclaimed Property Day
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Californians are being urged by the State Controller to see if they are owed any lost or forgotten funds on this third annual National Unclaimed Property Day. According to the National Association of Unclaimed Property Administrators (NAUPA), nearly 33 million, or 1 in 7, people nationwide have properties waiting to be […]
$10,000 winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Georgia | List of winners
ATLANTA — A winning ticket worth $31 million was sold in Massachusetts for Tuesday's drawing. In Georgia, we had a $10,000 winner. The winning numbers on Jan. 31, 2023 were 7, 9, 18, 29, 39 and Mega Ball 13. The Megaplier was 4x. The jackpot will now reset back...
California witness photographs pulsing object that looked like linked blocks
A California witness at Pasadena reported watching and photographing a flying object that looked like four, linked blocks, hovering above at 12:08 a.m. on February 6, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Mega Millions $31 million winning ticket sold at Woburn gas station
WOBURN - There was one winning ticket in the $31 million Mega Millions drawing Tuesday night and it was sold in Woburn, according to the Massachusetts Lottery.The lottery said the ticket was sold at the Gibbs gas station on Winn Street in Woburn. No one at the gas station would comment Wednesday morning.According to the Mega Millions website, the one-time cash option for the jackpot is $16.5 million.The winning numbers were 7-9-18-29-39 and the Mega ball was 13.The gas station will get a $50,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.Exactly a week ago, there was another Mega Millions $31 million winner in Massachusetts. That ticket was sold at a Stop & Shop in Belchertown.Mega Millions winners have one year from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes.
foxla.com
These 6 California cities ranked among safest in US: report
LOS ANGELES - Six cities in California - five of which are in Southern California - ranked among the safest cities in America, according to MoneyGreek's annual study analyzing the economic toll crime had on multiple U.S. cities. The list analyzed the FBI's crime statistics for 2021 including violent crimes...
Will you have to pay taxes on the California Middle Class Tax Refund you received? Maybe
"I would hope and imagine that the IRS within the next month would come out with some ruling," said one IRS enrolled agent.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in California
If you live in California and you love trying new food from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
2urbangirls.com
Powerball jackpot grows to $613 million
LOS ANGELES – There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in Saturday’s drawing of the multi-state Powerball lottery and the estimated jackpot for Monday’s drawing is expected to grow to $613 million. There were four tickets sold with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number,...
WLBT
That unclaimed $500,000 Mississippi lottery ticket is about to expire
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you are the owner of the still yet-to-be-claimed $500,000 lottery ticket, would you please stand up?. According to the Mississippi Lottery, the ticket, which was purchased in McComb around August 13 of 2022, is set to expire in exactly one week - February 9. And...
Dangerous fungal illness rapidly spreading across country, doctors warn
Doctors are warning of a dangerous fungal illness rapidly spreading across the country, especially those living or visiting the California and Arizona areas.
Lower natural gas bills coming to California
Finally, some good news about your home heating bill. California’s largest natural gas utility says bills should be significantly lower this month due to falling wholesale prices. A regulatory move announced Thursday will also help millions of Californians save money after January’s sticker shock. “After unprecedented highs due to West Coast market conditions, market prices for […]
California utilities told to apply credits immediately to lower home heating bills
After enduring emotional and often scathing public comment, state regulators on Thursday ordered utilities to immediately distribute funds to lower natural gas bills that have become unaffordable for many Californians this winter. The Climate Credits, which are typically issued in April, will reduce home heating bills by $43 to $56 for most Californians based on […]
