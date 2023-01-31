ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Los Angeles

I-Team Discovers Where Lottery Money Goes

The odds of winning the Powerball are 1 in 292 million. Those odds aren't great, but the good news is people who purchase tickets are helping some great causes no matter what. According to the California Lottery, when you play lottery games, a chunk of your money goes to local schools. For example, when you play the Powerball, 80 cents of every $2 Powerball ticket goes to public education funding in the state.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Stimulus update: Final wave of refund payments worth up to $1,050 to be issued within 12 days

California taxpayers only need to wait less than two weeks before the final wave of the state's Middle Class Tax Refund is paid out to all recipients. These payments have been issued to eligible California residents since October of last year, with all of the recipients being taxpayers who filed their 2020 taxes by Oct. 15, 2021. This final wave of payments, which will be paid to all recipients by Feb. 14, will be made in the form of a debit card and will be for recipients who have changed their address since filing their 2020 tax return, according to California's Franchise Tax Board.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CNET

How to Check on Your California Inflation Relief Payment

California has been issuing Middle Class Tax Refunds since October. The onetime payments are designed to ease the bite of inflation and, as of Jan. 13, more than 16 million have been issued, according to the Franchise Tax Board. But more than a million eligible residents may still be waiting...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Boston

Mega Millions $31 million winning ticket sold at Woburn gas station

WOBURN - There was one winning ticket in the $31 million Mega Millions drawing Tuesday night and it was sold in Woburn, according to the Massachusetts Lottery.The lottery said the ticket was sold at the Gibbs gas station on Winn Street in Woburn. No one at the gas station would comment Wednesday morning.According to the Mega Millions website, the one-time cash option for the jackpot is $16.5 million.The winning numbers were 7-9-18-29-39 and the Mega ball was 13.The gas station will get a $50,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.Exactly a week ago, there was another Mega Millions $31 million winner in Massachusetts. That ticket was sold at a Stop & Shop in Belchertown.Mega Millions winners have one year from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes. 
WOBURN, MA
foxla.com

These 6 California cities ranked among safest in US: report

LOS ANGELES - Six cities in California - five of which are in Southern California - ranked among the safest cities in America, according to MoneyGreek's annual study analyzing the economic toll crime had on multiple U.S. cities. The list analyzed the FBI's crime statistics for 2021 including violent crimes...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in California

If you live in California and you love trying new food from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
CALIFORNIA STATE
2urbangirls.com

Powerball jackpot grows to $613 million

LOS ANGELES – There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in Saturday’s drawing of the multi-state Powerball lottery and the estimated jackpot for Monday’s drawing is expected to grow to $613 million. There were four tickets sold with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number,...
TEXAS STATE
KTLA

Lower natural gas bills coming to California

Finally, some good news about your home heating bill. California’s largest natural gas utility says bills should be significantly lower this month due to falling wholesale prices. A regulatory move announced Thursday will also help millions of Californians save money after January’s sticker shock. “After unprecedented highs due to West Coast market conditions, market prices for […]
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy