Norman, OK

Yardbarker

Oklahoma State gets best of rival Oklahoma

Kalib Boone and Moussa Cisse each scored 18 points to lift Oklahoma State to a 71-61 victory over Oklahoma on Wednesday in Norman, Okla. The Cowboys punished the Sooners inside from start to finish, with Boone and Cisse leading the way. Oklahoma State (13-9, 4-5 Big 12) outscored Oklahoma (12-10,...
NORMAN, OK
247Sports

Sooners the unanimous No. 1 in Coaches Poll

NORMAN, Okla. — The 2023 USA Today/NFCA Division I Preseason Top 25 Coaches Poll was announced Tuesday morning, and Oklahoma is the unanimous No. 1 team. Oklahoma's No. 1 spot in the NFCA poll marks the fourth time it enters a season in that position (2017, '18, ’22, ’23 are the others) and the third time it's been the unanimous choice in the Coaches Poll, joining the '17 and '22 squads. Including this one, the Sooners have now been the top-ranked team for 30 consecutive polls dating back to March 2, 2021.
NORMAN, OK
piedmontnewsonline.com

Piedmont softball star Taybor Moss becomes Oklahoma’s second high school athlete to ink an NIL deal

2025 Piedmont High School softball star Taybor Moss is the second Oklahoma High School athlete to take advantage of the state’s new NIL rules. On Thursday morning, Moss announced her sponsorship with Moore Bats. The deal was finalized three weeks ago, but the Moss family was waiting for final approval from the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association before announcing the deal. That approval came earlier this week.
PIEDMONT, OK
Larry E Lambert

Oklahoma is Steeped in the History of the Old West

One of the more interesting things about living in Oklahoma is you can still get an Old West vibe here. Of course, the Cowboy Hall of Fame is located in Oklahoma City, and is a pretty big attraction here in Oklahoma, but what I find more interesting are the back stories of some of the old towns in Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Kingfisher Times and Free Press

Farewell to an old friend

Brenda Terrell remembers running through those wooden bleachers.Mindy Stitt recalls the moment she became destined to be a guard.Matthew Storm’s memories go beyond the game of basketball.Steve Shiever recanted the difficulties of trying to build a new one.Hundreds packed into the “old” Dover gymnasium on Friday night as the Lady ...
DOVER, OK
KOCO

TIMELINE: Third round of ice heading into Oklahoma late Wednesday

A third round of ice is heading into Oklahoma on Wednesday, which may cause issues for drivers during the evening and overnight hours as well as Thursday morning. KOCO 5 Meteorologist Jonathan Conder says our final round of ice will move in later tonight. He says ice showers will slowly creep to the north, and the highest chance of ice accumulations happen tonight.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Kristen Walters

Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Oklahoma

A popular restaurant chain recently announced that they would be opening another new location in Oklahoma this month. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, February 7, 2023, the popular restaurant chain Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers will be opening its newest Oklahoma location in Norman, according to local sources.
NORMAN, OK
occc.edu

Forbes Names Oklahoma City Community College President a Top 10 Black Higher Ed CEO To Watch in 2023

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (Feb. 1, 2023) — Dr. Mautra Staley Jones, President of Oklahoma City Community College, has been named by Forbes a Top 10 Black Higher Ed CEO to Watch in 2023. This annual list recognizes outstanding leaders in higher education who are making a significant impact in their respective institutions and communities. This prestigious recognition acknowledges the outstanding leadership, vision, and contributions of President Jones to the field of higher education.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

