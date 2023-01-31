Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersNorman, OK
Oklahoma is Steeped in the History of the Old WestLarry E LambertOklahoma State
Oklahoma witness uses night vision goggles to see oval-shape craftRoger MarshOklahoma State
Oklahoma witness says silent triangle-shaped object hovered just above rural roadwayRoger MarshOklahoma County, OK
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Oklahoma?Ted RiversOklahoma State
Related
Former Oklahoma DB Finds Transfer Destination
Jordan Mukes was a 4-star prospect from nearby Choctaw when he signed with the Sooners, but needed move on through the transfer portal.
Yardbarker
Oklahoma State gets best of rival Oklahoma
Kalib Boone and Moussa Cisse each scored 18 points to lift Oklahoma State to a 71-61 victory over Oklahoma on Wednesday in Norman, Okla. The Cowboys punished the Sooners inside from start to finish, with Boone and Cisse leading the way. Oklahoma State (13-9, 4-5 Big 12) outscored Oklahoma (12-10,...
Oklahoma Adds Another In-State O-Lineman
A member of the 2023 recruiting class, Kenny Wermy started in the Blue Grey All-America Game and was a standout offensive and defensive lineman at Cache.
Oklahoma Adds One to 2023 Signing Class
The Sooners officially added local athlete Taylor Heim, who committed last week and signed on National Signing Day.
Sooners the unanimous No. 1 in Coaches Poll
NORMAN, Okla. — The 2023 USA Today/NFCA Division I Preseason Top 25 Coaches Poll was announced Tuesday morning, and Oklahoma is the unanimous No. 1 team. Oklahoma's No. 1 spot in the NFCA poll marks the fourth time it enters a season in that position (2017, '18, ’22, ’23 are the others) and the third time it's been the unanimous choice in the Coaches Poll, joining the '17 and '22 squads. Including this one, the Sooners have now been the top-ranked team for 30 consecutive polls dating back to March 2, 2021.
pistolsfiringblog.com
Daily Bullets (Feb. 2): Pokes Smoke the Sooners in Norman, Recapping Signing Day
Thanks for stopping by – here’s your daily dose of Oklahoma State sports news. • The Cowboys torched the Sooners in Bedlam at Lloyd Noble Center – Moussa Cisse played 18 minutes and shot eight of ten from the field, Kalib Boone kept playing aggressively (PFB) •...
Oklahoma Early Enrollees: Why 'Violent' LB Phil Picciotti is Just an 'Old School Ball Guy'
Don't expect OU's latest IMG Academy alumna to sit long, since coaches describe him as "laser focused" and say offenses "just can't block this guy."
Oklahoma football: Guess who Sooners won’t have to play in 2023 season?
The Big 12 has released its 2023 football schedule and it features several surprising changes from what Oklahoma football and the other conference teams have been accustomed to in the 27-year history of the Big 12. The round-robin schedule that has made the Big 12 unique from the other Power...
Oklahoma football: OU hoping Junior Day made big impact on some elite recruits
This past weekend was the first Junior Day of the year as the Oklahoma football program hosted a group of elite 2024 recruiting targets. The OU men’s basketball team even helped out in setting an exhilarating atmosphere by completely dismantling the No, 2 team in the land, delivering a 93-69 beatdown on the Alabama Crimson Tide.
How Has Oklahoma Fared Against New Big 12?
Down through history, the Sooners have had some surprisingly mixed results against the league's newest additions.
Oklahoma Lands Commitment from 2023 OL
C.J. Compton is a versatile offensive lineman from nearby Bethel who has been rated as a 3-star prospect and one of the top players in Oklahoma.
piedmontnewsonline.com
Piedmont softball star Taybor Moss becomes Oklahoma’s second high school athlete to ink an NIL deal
2025 Piedmont High School softball star Taybor Moss is the second Oklahoma High School athlete to take advantage of the state’s new NIL rules. On Thursday morning, Moss announced her sponsorship with Moore Bats. The deal was finalized three weeks ago, but the Moss family was waiting for final approval from the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association before announcing the deal. That approval came earlier this week.
Oklahoma Early Enrollees: Why 'Old Soul' DL Derrick LeBlanc 'Can See Past Tomorrow'
The Sooners' freshman has the versatility and talent to play a variety of positions, and he has the focus and determination to set goals and get them accomplished.
Oklahoma is Steeped in the History of the Old West
One of the more interesting things about living in Oklahoma is you can still get an Old West vibe here. Of course, the Cowboy Hall of Fame is located in Oklahoma City, and is a pretty big attraction here in Oklahoma, but what I find more interesting are the back stories of some of the old towns in Oklahoma.
Kingfisher Times and Free Press
Farewell to an old friend
Brenda Terrell remembers running through those wooden bleachers.Mindy Stitt recalls the moment she became destined to be a guard.Matthew Storm’s memories go beyond the game of basketball.Steve Shiever recanted the difficulties of trying to build a new one.Hundreds packed into the “old” Dover gymnasium on Friday night as the Lady ...
KOCO
TIMELINE: Third round of ice heading into Oklahoma late Wednesday
A third round of ice is heading into Oklahoma on Wednesday, which may cause issues for drivers during the evening and overnight hours as well as Thursday morning. KOCO 5 Meteorologist Jonathan Conder says our final round of ice will move in later tonight. He says ice showers will slowly creep to the north, and the highest chance of ice accumulations happen tonight.
KCCI.com
Small Oklahoma town holds rich history as one of state’s original 'All Black' towns
BOLEY, Okla. — Oklahoma is dotted with small towns, with 700 of them having a population under 1,500 people. Not all of them are the same. Some hold a history like none other, including the town of Boley, which is one of the state’s original "All Black" towns.
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Oklahoma
A popular restaurant chain recently announced that they would be opening another new location in Oklahoma this month. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, February 7, 2023, the popular restaurant chain Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers will be opening its newest Oklahoma location in Norman, according to local sources.
KOCO
Third round of winter weather coming to Oklahoma after another day of freezing rain, sleet
A second round of winter weather featuring sleet and freezing rain has been moving across Oklahoma, with the biggest impact being in southern Oklahoma and heading into the eastern part of the state. Open the video player above for coverage from the KOCO 5 First Alert Weather Team. Below was...
occc.edu
Forbes Names Oklahoma City Community College President a Top 10 Black Higher Ed CEO To Watch in 2023
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (Feb. 1, 2023) — Dr. Mautra Staley Jones, President of Oklahoma City Community College, has been named by Forbes a Top 10 Black Higher Ed CEO to Watch in 2023. This annual list recognizes outstanding leaders in higher education who are making a significant impact in their respective institutions and communities. This prestigious recognition acknowledges the outstanding leadership, vision, and contributions of President Jones to the field of higher education.
Comments / 0