Oklahoma State

Ohio Capital Journal

No, guns do kill people. And the solution is glaringly obvious

My Nhan, 65, immigrated to the United States from Vietnam in the 1980s, and made her home in California’s San Gabriel Valley, in a community called Rosemead. Her niece, Fonda Quan, said she was ready “to start the year fresh,” and celebrate with her friends, according to the CBC. She never got the chance. Nhan was among the […] The post No, guns do kill people. And the solution is glaringly obvious appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
MONTEREY PARK, CA
Harper's Bazaar

California’s Recent Mass Shootings Prove Gun Control Is Just the Beginning

Chun-Yen Chen was just waking up on Sunday morning when she received a panicked phone call from her son. "He said he saw the breaking news and wanted to know if I was at the party and if I was okay," she recalls. The party in question was last Saturday night's Lunar New Year celebration at the nearby Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park, California, where a gunman opened fire, killing 11 people and injuring nine more in what would become the first of two mass shootings in just one week in the state.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Salon

What gun control studies tell us about how to stop violence, according to experts

Yesterday's mass shooting in Half Moon Bay and Saturday's mass shooting in Monterey Park, both California cities, are a sad attestation that the depressing American trend of gun-related violence is far from over. Previously last week, Solomon Peña, a former Republican state legislature candidate in New Mexico, was arrested for allegedly firing shots at the homes of various other lawmakers — and conspiring with would-be hitmen to do much worse — having been motivated by his conviction that the 2020 presidential election had been rigged.
HALF MOON BAY, CA
CNN

Why California's 'strong' gun laws are in danger

Those gun laws -- which are under threat thanks to a recent Supreme Court decision -- only go so far in a country awash in guns, where there's almost no action at the federal level, and where there is so much variation in gun laws from state to state and even within states.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KIMA TV

Local gun dealers say many more guns would be banned with assault rifle bill

YAKIMA--House bill 1240 is aiming to prevent the sale or distribution of assault rifles here in the state of Washington. "This is not a bill about going after people's guns, this is a bill about trying to limit the continuing purchase and expansion of the use of these weapons in our state," said Rep. Sen. Strom Peterson representing Washington's 21st district.
WASHINGTON STATE
Edy Zoo

Biden praises Senate Democrats for introducing legislation to ban military-style weapons and raise age to purchase

HARTFORD, CT. - President Joe Biden on Monday praised a group of Senate Democrats for introducing legislation that would ban military-style weapons and large capacity magazines and raise the age to purchase them from 18 to 21. The bills come in the wake of two high-profile shootings this month using similar weapons, one at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colo., and another at a Lunar New Year celebration in Monterey Park, Calif.
MinnPost

Minnesota ‘common sense’ gun proposals are actually nonsense

In response to the Community Voices piece on Jan 20 titled “Minnesota Legislature needs to take action to strengthen gun laws” by Bob Mokos, I would argue that the Minnesota Legislature needs to instead take action to protect the Second Amendment rights of Minnesotans by rejecting so-called “common sense” gun control measures.
MINNESOTA STATE
Washington Examiner

New Biden gun grab based on just two shootings

The Biden administration’s weak case for abruptly imposing new rules and taxes on firearms long free from them is giving hope to some Second Amendment advocates that decades of gun laws dating to Al Capone’s days will finally be killed by the U.S. Supreme Court. The about-face on...
COLORADO STATE
Brenna Temple

American gun laws to expect in 2023

Gun laws have become a major issue in America due to the country's notoriously high levels of violence and mass shootings. Gun control is a highly debated topic, with proponents of stricter regulations citing public safety and opponents worrying that infringement upon Second Amendment rights could compromise citizens' ability to protect themselves. The debate continues to be an important part of the national dialogue.
COLORADO STATE

