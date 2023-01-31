Read full article on original website
Related
Phys.org
New ancient 'marine crocodile' discovered on UK's Jurassic Coast one of the oldest specimens of its type ever found
A new study has uncovered a new thalattosuchian—an ancient 'sister' of modern-day crocodiles' ancestors. The discovery of Turnersuchus hingleyae follows an impressive unearthing of fossils on the Jurassic Coast, in Dorset, UK, including part of the head, backbone, and limbs.In fact, the find at the Charmouth Mudstone Formation was so successful, Turnersuchus is the only complete enough thalattosuchian of its age—dating back to the Early Jurassic, Pliensbachian period, around 185 million years ago—to be named to date.
Phys.org
Global survey of attacks by large carnivores reveals distinct patterns in low- and high-income countries
Reports of large carnivore attacks on humans have increased since 1970, but the frequency and context of these attacks depends on socioeconomic and environmental factors, according to a new study of more than 5,000 reports published January 31 in the open-access journal PLOS Biology by Giulia Bombieri of MUSE Science Museum in Italy, Vincenzo Penteriani of the National Museum of Natural Science (CSIC) in Spain, and colleagues.
Phys.org
Mistaken fossil rewrites history of Indian subcontinent for second time
In 2020, amid the first pandemic lockdowns, a scientific conference scheduled to take place in India never happened. But a group of geologists who were already on site decided to make the most of their time and visited the Bhimbetka Rock Shelters, a series of caves with ancient cave art near Bhopal, India. There, they spotted the fossil of Dickinsonia¸ a flat, elongated and primitive animal from before complex animals evolved. It marked the first-ever discovery of Dickinsonia in India.
Phys.org
Scientists release new map of all the matter in the universe
Sometimes to know what the matter is, you have to find it first. When the universe began, matter was flung outward and gradually formed the planets, stars and galaxies that we know and love today. By carefully assembling a map of that matter today, scientists can try to understand the forces that shaped the evolution of the universe.
Phys.org
More than half of cocoa from the world's largest producer cannot be traced to its origin
Published today in the journal Environmental Research Letters, a new study investigates the transparency and traceability of cocoa supply chains in Côte d'Ivoire, the world's largest cocoa producer. The results show that less than 45% of cocoa from Côte d'Ivoire can be traced back to the first buyer. The remaining 55% cannot, either because it is indirectly sourced by traders from intermediaries or exported by traders that disclose no information about their suppliers.
Phys.org
'Blue marble': How a half-century of climate change has altered the face of the Earth
In December 1972, NASA's final Apollo mission (Apollo 17) took the iconic "Blue Marble" photo of the whole Earth. Many, including science fiction writer Arthur C. Clarke, had expected that the sight of Earth from afar would instill the belief that mankind's future lay in space. Instead, it made Earth...
Phys.org
Investigations reveal more evidence that Mimas is a stealth ocean world
When a Southwest Research Institute scientist discovered surprising evidence that Saturn's smallest, innermost moon could generate the right amount of heat to support a liquid internal ocean, colleagues began studying Mimas' surface to understand how its interior may have evolved. Numerical simulations of the moon's Herschel impact basin, the most striking feature on its heavily cratered surface, determined that the basin's structure and the lack of tectonics on Mimas are compatible with a thinning ice shell and geologically young ocean.
Phys.org
Climate change is transforming Australia's cultural life—so why isn't it mentioned in the new national cultural policy?
In its new national cultural policy, the Australian government grapples with issues extending well beyond the creative arts. The policy document places issues like First Nations representation, work and wages, technological upheaval, discrimination and sexual harassment front and center. This holistic approach has been welcomed and takes important forward steps...
Phys.org
What animal kills the most humans? Here's the unexpected predator and how to protect yourself
Between frightening movies like "Jaws" and tales about deadly animal encounters, some fear the wild animal kingdom because of potential danger. According to a 2015 poll from Ipsos, about half of Americans said they were "absolutely terrified" of sharks, and almost 40% said they're scared to swim in the ocean because of sharks. But according to the Florida Museum of Natural History, there were only 11 shark-related fatalities world-wide in 2021. You're more likely to be killed by a falling coconut, the Australian Institute of Marine Science writes.
Phys.org
The bubbling universe: A previously unknown phase transition in the early universe
Think of bringing a pot of water to the boil: As the temperature reaches the boiling point, bubbles form in the water, burst and evaporate as the water boils. This continues until there is no more water changing phase from liquid to steam. This is roughly the idea of what...
marketplace.org
Is Ireland too economically dependent on Big Tech to regulate it properly?
A long-simmering row between Ireland and the European Union over the regulation of Big Tech has just boiled over amid allegations that the Irish authorities have been giving an easy ride to the giant tech companies based in their territory. The European Data Protection Board in Brussels, which oversees the...
BBC
What impact has Brexit had on the UK economy?
Like it - or not - it has been three years since the UK left the European Union. Since then there has been a pandemic, swiftly followed by an energy crisis. That has made it hard to decipher exactly what the impact of Brexit has been. The latest data suggest...
Phys.org
Metalloradical catalysis guides new cobalt-based system that exploits unique features of homolytic radical reaction
A team of Boston College researchers has demonstrated an unprecedented catalytic approach that enables concurrent control of multiple convergences and selectivities in intermolecular amination of allylic carbon-hydrogen bonds in alkenes, a valued but challenging class of organic reactions, the team reported recently in Nature Chemistry. This new catalytic process allows...
TechCrunch
Triple Whale raises $25M for its smart Shopify data platform
The company today announced that it has raised a $25 million Series B round from NFX and Elephant, with strategic participation from Shopify itself. That’s on top of the company’s 2022 $24 million Series A round (led by Elephant) and its $2.7 million seed round (led by NFX). To raise this much these days, startups have to show considerable traction. The team says it saw 1,400% year-over-year growth, with over 5,000 brands now using its service. The company notes that these brands generated over $14 billion in sales last year.
Phys.org
How non-native tree species affect biodiversity
Non-native forest tree species can reduce native species diversity if they are planted in uniform stands. In contrast, the effects of introduced species on soil properties are small. This was found by an international review study with the participation of the Swiss Federal Institute for Forest, Snow and Landscape Research WSL.
CoinDesk
The =nil; Foundation Says Its New Software Is Rocket Fuel for Zero-Knowledge Developers
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. The =nil; Foundation, theplayfully-named blockchain infrastructure startup, introduced a toolkit Thursday that it said will radically decrease the time it will take for developers to build platforms that use zero-knowledge cryptography. The new project...
Phys.org
Leveling up: How UK freeports risk harboring international crime
A significant element of the UK government's leveling up plan to create thousands of jobs, regenerate more deprived areas and attract overseas investors is the introduction of freeports. These special low-tax trading zones allow all kinds of businesses to trade. Under the UK model, freeports can encompass two different kinds...
TechCrunch
Max Q: A very Virginia affair
SpaceX moves closer to Starship’s first orbital flight test. Rocket Lab’s Electron lifts off from U.S. soil for the first time. Rocket Lab — and the United States — got a major win this week with the company’s first Electron rocket launch from Virginia. The mission, aptly titled “Virginia is for Launch Lovers,” provides a major boost for the company as it seeks to increase launch cadence and provide rapid, “on-demand” launch capabilities from either hemisphere.
Dyson among British entrepreneurs who own UK property via overseas companies
James Dyson and Tina Green, wife of Philip Green, among British business figures on register of overseas entities
Phys.org
A new catalyst that transforms carbon dioxide into added-value chemical products
Global warming is an increasingly worrying problem. Although the greenhouse effect is a necessary process to maintain living conditions on Earth, our current societies are increasing the emission of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere and increasing its temperature by retaining more heat than necessary. Nature is trying to counteract this situation: plants are able to capture energy from sunlight and convert CO2 into chemical energy and organic matter.
Comments / 0