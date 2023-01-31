ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

prosportsextra.com

Boston Celtics Player and NBA Champion Sadly Passes Away From Heart Attack

If you’re a fan of the Boston Celtics you’ll be sad to learn that a Boston Celtics champion has sadly passed away. Chris Ford who also coached the Celtics passed away. He was a member of the Boston Celtics 1981 championship team and the player credited with scoring the league’s first 3-point basket. After his player career he coached from 1983 – 2004.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Veteran NBA Guard Signs Deal With Celtics’ G League Affiliate

Tony Snell soon will start the process of trying to rejuvenate his NBA career in the G League. The Maine Celtics, the G League affiliate of the reigning Eastern Conference champions, acquired Snell through the Available Player Pool, the team announced Tuesday. Snell will take the roster spot in Maine left vacant by UMass product Trey Davis, who will move forward with his professional basketball career abroad.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Celtics guard Marcus Smart releases properly named cereal

As many people know, "wicked" is commonly thought of as one of the favorite words in Bostonians' vocabulary, while "wicked smart" or "wicked smaht" frequently goes hand in hand with folks in Beantown and the surrounding area. According to Smart, the cereal's ingredients include "12grams of defense." Smart is the...
BOSTON, MA
OnlyHomers

WWE Legend "Paralyzed"

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NESN

NBA Writer Suggests Player Celtics Should Trade By Deadline

It obviously would not make sense for the Celtics to be a seller at the NBA trade deadline. But if it wants to improve its roster ahead of a potentially deep playoff run, Boston will need to give something up in order to add. The realistic trade candidates on the...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Patriots Send Simple Tweet After Tom Brady Officially Retires

Well, it finally happened: Tom Brady has retired from the NFL. On the one-year anniversary of his eventually bogus retirement announcement, Brady on Wednesday shared a video in which he said he’s ending his career “for good.” Barring another change of heart, there will be no joining of the Las Vegas Raiders or New York Jets — or reunion with the Patriots, for that matter — for the seven-time Super Bowl champion.
NEW YORK STATE
NESN

Serena Williams Trolls Tom Brady’s Retirement Post On Instagram

When Tom Brady announced his retirement Wednesday morning, he had many questioning whether he was for real this time or if he’d make a triumphant return to the NFL in due time. The future Hall of Fame quarterback posted his retirement video across his social media channels after 23...
NESN

Donovan Mitchell, Dillon Brooks Ejected After Cavs-Grizzlies Brawl

The Memphis Grizzlies are yet again in the mix of a brawl, however, this time it wasn’t FOX Sports’ Shannon Sharpe at the front and center of it. Instead, Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks, a league-wide known instigator, shared a heated and physical exchange with Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell during their matchup Thursday night.
MEMPHIS, TN
ClutchPoints

Cetlics icon Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett, Jayson Tatum savagely roasted by JR Smith

The Boston Celtics are the best team in the NBA right now. At 37-15, they hold the best record in the entire league, as they have been for pretty much the entire season. In his mind, Celtics icon Paul Pierce believes that the current Boston starting 5 is unbeatable, especially if you throw himself and Kevin Garnett into the picture. Well, JR Smith clearly does not agree with Pierce’s bold claim.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

LA Lakers Futures Odds: The King Is Defying Father Time

There is something about this generation of athletes. The GOATs refuse to give in to Father Time. Roger Federer won a major at 38. Serena Williams won a major at 35 years old while pregnant. Lionel Messi just won the World Cup at 35, and I don’t have to spell out everything the recently retired Tom Brady has accomplished past 40.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NESN

NESN

