FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Highly-rated new grocery store opens in MassachusettsKristen WaltersNorwood, MA
Lindsay Clancy: Husband Patrick says he forgives her, honors children she allegedly murdered in statementLavinia ThompsonDuxbury, MA
5 Massachusetts Thrift Shops Worth VisitingEast Coast TravelerBoston, MA
Referees Make Major Announcement After Game-Altering DecisionOnlyHomersBoston, MA
prosportsextra.com
Boston Celtics Player and NBA Champion Sadly Passes Away From Heart Attack
If you’re a fan of the Boston Celtics you’ll be sad to learn that a Boston Celtics champion has sadly passed away. Chris Ford who also coached the Celtics passed away. He was a member of the Boston Celtics 1981 championship team and the player credited with scoring the league’s first 3-point basket. After his player career he coached from 1983 – 2004.
Veteran NBA Guard Signs Deal With Celtics’ G League Affiliate
Tony Snell soon will start the process of trying to rejuvenate his NBA career in the G League. The Maine Celtics, the G League affiliate of the reigning Eastern Conference champions, acquired Snell through the Available Player Pool, the team announced Tuesday. Snell will take the roster spot in Maine left vacant by UMass product Trey Davis, who will move forward with his professional basketball career abroad.
Celtics’ Marcus Smart says (expletive) to Joe Mazzulla not caring about All-Star coach
BOSTON — As expected, Joe Mazzulla didn’t have many thoughts now that he’s officially an All-Star coach who will lead Team Giannis next month. Mazzulla earned that honor late Monday as the Celtics have the best record in the East through games played Feb. 5, meaning he got the nod a week early.
Celtics guard Marcus Smart releases properly named cereal
As many people know, "wicked" is commonly thought of as one of the favorite words in Bostonians' vocabulary, while "wicked smart" or "wicked smaht" frequently goes hand in hand with folks in Beantown and the surrounding area. According to Smart, the cereal's ingredients include "12grams of defense." Smart is the...
Kyrie Irving vents about Celtics after Nets suffer embarrassing beatdown in Boston
BOSTON — The Celtics built the largest first quarter lead in franchise history on Wednesday night at the expense of Kyrie Irving and the undermanned Nets on their way to a 139-96 victory. The former Celtic point guard has raved about his ex-teammates in recent years as Boston has...
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
New England Patriots Will Try To Sign Superstar Quarterback
The New England Patriots are currently set up well with two young quarterbacks, Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe, who both have winning records as starting quarterbacks during their short tenure in the league.
NBA Writer Suggests Player Celtics Should Trade By Deadline
It obviously would not make sense for the Celtics to be a seller at the NBA trade deadline. But if it wants to improve its roster ahead of a potentially deep playoff run, Boston will need to give something up in order to add. The realistic trade candidates on the...
Patriots Send Simple Tweet After Tom Brady Officially Retires
Well, it finally happened: Tom Brady has retired from the NFL. On the one-year anniversary of his eventually bogus retirement announcement, Brady on Wednesday shared a video in which he said he’s ending his career “for good.” Barring another change of heart, there will be no joining of the Las Vegas Raiders or New York Jets — or reunion with the Patriots, for that matter — for the seven-time Super Bowl champion.
Paul Pierce Asks Fans Who's Beating Himself, Kevin Garnett, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown And Marcus Smart
Paul Pierce wants to know which starting five is beating one composed by himself, Kevin Garnett, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart.
How Close Is LeBron James to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s All-Time NBA Scoring Record Following the Lakers’ Loss to the Nets?
Coming off an overtime loss to the Boston Celtics this past Saturday night, the Los Angeles Lakers continued their five-game road trip on Monday with a matchup against the Brooklyn Nets. With Anthony Davis taking a planned night off and LeBron James sitting out with soreness in his left foot,...
Serena Williams Trolls Tom Brady’s Retirement Post On Instagram
When Tom Brady announced his retirement Wednesday morning, he had many questioning whether he was for real this time or if he’d make a triumphant return to the NFL in due time. The future Hall of Fame quarterback posted his retirement video across his social media channels after 23...
Donovan Mitchell, Dillon Brooks Ejected After Cavs-Grizzlies Brawl
The Memphis Grizzlies are yet again in the mix of a brawl, however, this time it wasn’t FOX Sports’ Shannon Sharpe at the front and center of it. Instead, Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks, a league-wide known instigator, shared a heated and physical exchange with Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell during their matchup Thursday night.
Don Sweeney’s Trade For Pavel Zacha Looks Better Day By Day For Bruins
Maybe all Pavel Zacha needed was a change of scenery. When Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney acquired the forward from the New Jersey Devils over the summer in exchange for Erik Haula, Zacha wasn’t exactly known for his offensive prowess, eclipsing the 10-goal mark just three times. Sweeney...
Cetlics icon Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett, Jayson Tatum savagely roasted by JR Smith
The Boston Celtics are the best team in the NBA right now. At 37-15, they hold the best record in the entire league, as they have been for pretty much the entire season. In his mind, Celtics icon Paul Pierce believes that the current Boston starting 5 is unbeatable, especially if you throw himself and Kevin Garnett into the picture. Well, JR Smith clearly does not agree with Pierce’s bold claim.
LA Lakers Futures Odds: The King Is Defying Father Time
There is something about this generation of athletes. The GOATs refuse to give in to Father Time. Roger Federer won a major at 38. Serena Williams won a major at 35 years old while pregnant. Lionel Messi just won the World Cup at 35, and I don’t have to spell out everything the recently retired Tom Brady has accomplished past 40.
Why ‘It’s Clear As Day’ To Kyrie Irving That Celtics Want NBA Title
BOSTON — Many things were evident to Brooklyn Nets star guard Kyrie Irving following an embarrassing loss to the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. First, the Nets didn’t do anything well enough on the floor to climb out of a gigantic 46-16 hole after the first quarter. The...
Joe Mazzulla Reveals Interesting Detail About Viewing Last Two-Minute Reports
BOSTON — The NBA’s last two-minute reports have certainly caught the attention of Boston Celtics interim head coach Joe Mazzulla this season. It’s to the point that the contents of them have become appointment viewing for Mazzulla. “Every single one,” Mazzulla said on if he looks at...
NBC Sports
Celtics bench was in hysterics after ball boy's fast-break close call
BOSTON -- It’s every ball boy’s nightmare. You leave the safety of the baseline to clean up a slick spot on the court and all of a sudden the action is rushing back at you. That’s what happened to Celtics longtime ball boy Octavio Cruz on Wednesday night....
