If you need a Valentine this February, look no further than sweet Brynn! This pretty brindle lady loves to go on long walks through the woods, sunbathe, and like any fashionable girl, enjoys having her nails painted! She's a great balance between being loving and independent, and though she adores her people, she can be a little wary of strangers. Brynn is a lady who likes what she likes, and she likes crunchy leaves, food, and chill, handsome male dogs. She's also great with cats and has the cutest snore when she takes naps! Reach out to add Brynn to your fur family today!

NORTON SHORES, MI ・ 18 HOURS AGO