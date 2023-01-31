Read full article on original website
Cannabis Delivery Drivers in Michigan Under SiegePen 2 PaperMichigan State
"Making a Difference: Giving Back to the Grand Rapids Community"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
A Christian charity received a strange donation: 12,000-year-old mammoth bonesAnita DurairajGrand Rapids, MI
Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw ValleySherif SaadGrand Rapids, MI
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in Grand RapidsTed RiversGrand Rapids, MI
Fox17
Morning Buzz: February 2
1. Frederik Meijer Gardens just announced the opening date for the "Butterflies Are Blooming" exhibit. Over 7,500 butterflies will be fluttering around the tropical conservatory starting March 1. The exhibit will feature 60 different species and highlight those butterflies' microscopic detail and beauty. The butterflies will be around until late...
Fox17
Disney on Ice returns to Van Andel Arena on Feb. 2-5
A parade of princesses along with many other Disney characters is strapping on the ice skates and performing in Grand Rapids as Disney On Ice's "Let's Celebrate" arrives at Van Andel Arena. Disney On Ice will have show performances on February 2-5 at the following times:. Feb 2: 7 PM.
Fox17
The Comedy All Star Slam taking place on Feb. 18
Kalamazoo actor and comedian Brandon Queshawn is bringing his jokes and antics to Grand Rapids in his brand new show, The All Star Comedy Slam: Roads To Riches. Brandon Queshawn himself, as well as fellow comedian David Colbert, joined the Fox 17 Morning Mix to give an inside look at what people can expect at the comedy show.
Fox17
Chris Stapleton to perform at Van Andel Arena June 2
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Chris Stapleton is coming to Grand Rapids!. The country singer will perform at Van Andel Arena Friday, June 2 as part of his All-American Road Show tour, the venue announced Thursday. Venue owner ASM Global says Marcus King and The War and Treaty will be...
Fox17
Ne-Yo to perform with Grand Rapids Symphony during Celebration of Soul concert
The Grand Rapids Symphony will be holding its Celebration of Soul concert featuring Ne-Yo on February 11. Ne-Yo, a three-time Grammy Award® winning platinum-selling singer, songwriter, producer, and actor. He has sold over 10 million albums worldwide including In My Own Words (2006), Because of You (2007), Year of the Gentleman (2008), Libra Scale (2010), and more.
Fox17
Friday's Friend: Brynn
If you need a Valentine this February, look no further than sweet Brynn! This pretty brindle lady loves to go on long walks through the woods, sunbathe, and like any fashionable girl, enjoys having her nails painted! She's a great balance between being loving and independent, and though she adores her people, she can be a little wary of strangers. Brynn is a lady who likes what she likes, and she likes crunchy leaves, food, and chill, handsome male dogs. She's also great with cats and has the cutest snore when she takes naps! Reach out to add Brynn to your fur family today!
Fox17
Peters, Scholten announce funding for automation center at GRCC
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Community College’s (GRCC) Center for Automation will receive federal support to train students who are seeking futures in automation and advanced manufacturing. Sen. Gary Peters and Rep. Hillary Scholten announced the project Friday, which GRCC says is valued at $988,000. The school...
Fox17
GRPL's Dyer-Ives Poetry Competition now accepting entries
The Grand Rapids Public Library is now accepting entries in its 55th annual Dyer-Ives Poetry Competition. The annual contest is open to poets ages 5 through adults who reside in or attend school in Kent County. Submissions will be accepted February 1 - 28. Winners selected in different categories have...
Fox17
Gentex to add Grand Rapids location, create 50 jobs
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Gentex announced it will open a new location in Grand Rapids this year. The tech company tells us the new facility will create 50 jobs in the Madison Square neighborhood. "Rising transportation costs make commuting increasingly difficult, so if Gentex wants to recruit employees from...
Fox17
Woodland Mall to hold 2nd annual Unity Walk Feb. 25
KENTWOOD, Mich. — Woodland Mall is scheduled to hold its second annual Unity Walk this month to commemorate the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. The Unity Walk will begin at 11 a.m. at the food court on Saturday, Feb. 25, a representative of the mall tells us.
Fox17
John Ball Zoo to add classrooms made from shipping containers
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — New classrooms are coming to John Ball Zoo this spring, courtesy of Blox Design Build Containers (Blox)!. The building company tells us the classrooms will be part of the zoo’s ongoing effort to better educate patrons. The classrooms will be constructed out of shipping...
Fox17
$4.5M to bring more affordable housing to Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — More affordable housing units are coming to Kalamazoo. The mayor held a groundbreaking ceremony Friday alongside other local officials. Former Western Michigan University (WMU) football player Jamauri Bogan was present. It proved to be an emotional day for him. He pushed to add more housing to the Kalamazoo area for years.
Fox17
'Not your dad's tractor': Meijer brings new electric semi truck to Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — In 2019, Dave Hoover and his Meijer logistics team were approached with an energizing offer. One of their operations providers, Daimler Truck North America, asked them about testing a new kind of semi-truck, one that ran on electric batteries. Daimler and the U.S. Department of Energy wanted to know how the batteries would function in cold weather and for that, there’s no better place in Michigan.
Fox17
Kalamazoo packaging mill enters consent agreement for odor violation
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo packaging mill has been ordered to pay a fine after the state of Michigan filed an odor violation against the company late last year. Graphic Packaging Inc. was the subject of a class-action lawsuit after residents complained of a foul odor detected in residential areas for years.
Fox17
Waxology & Urban You in Rockford partner up to expand spa services to customers
Women-owned businesses Waxology and Urban You in Rockford are teaming up to offer spa and beauty treatments to all in West Michigan. Through this partnership, Waxology and Urban You will offer expanded services and expand treatment options to their clients. Waxology provides men's and women's waxing services in a clean,...
Fox17
Ascension Borgess recognized as 'Baby-Friendly' hospital
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Ascension Borgess has been officially recognized as a “baby-friendly” hospital!. Baby-Friendly USA bestowed the designation to the Kalamazoo hospital following a meticulous review, according to Ascension Borgess. We’re told the newly acquired certification demonstrates the hospital follows high standards for infant care – and...
Fox17
'Avoid the area': Crews on scene of Kalamazoo house fire
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Public safety officials are on the scene of a structure fire in Kalamazoo Friday afternoon. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) says the fire broke out at a home near Westnedge Avenue and Pioneer Street. No one was hurt, according to KDPS. We're told North...
Fox17
Semi hauling scrap metal overturns on US-131 near Rockford
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Part of US-131 is closed after a semi-truck flipped over near Rockford Thursday morning. Michigan State Police (MSP) says the truck was hauling scrap metal when it overturned north of 10 Mile Road. No injuries were reported. We’re told the crash left scrap metal all...
Fox17
Kalamazoo man turns self in amid SAKI investigation into 2005 rape case
LANSING, Mich. — A Kalamazoo man has turned himself in amid a cold case investigation into a 2005 rape case. Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office says 37-year-old Shawn Darnell Robinson Hopkins is now in custody and has been charged with criminal sexual conduct in the first degree. Hopkins...
Fox17
I-196 reopens following multiple crashes in Allegan County
ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — I-196 is once again open to traffic after it was shut down following multiple crashes in Allegan County Friday. The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office says the closure affected the north- and southbound lanes between exits 36 and 41 until 5:30 p.m. Follow FOX 17:...
