ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox17

Morning Buzz: February 2

1. Frederik Meijer Gardens just announced the opening date for the "Butterflies Are Blooming" exhibit. Over 7,500 butterflies will be fluttering around the tropical conservatory starting March 1. The exhibit will feature 60 different species and highlight those butterflies' microscopic detail and beauty. The butterflies will be around until late...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Disney on Ice returns to Van Andel Arena on Feb. 2-5

A parade of princesses along with many other Disney characters is strapping on the ice skates and performing in Grand Rapids as Disney On Ice's "Let's Celebrate" arrives at Van Andel Arena. Disney On Ice will have show performances on February 2-5 at the following times:. Feb 2: 7 PM.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

The Comedy All Star Slam taking place on Feb. 18

Kalamazoo actor and comedian Brandon Queshawn is bringing his jokes and antics to Grand Rapids in his brand new show, The All Star Comedy Slam: Roads To Riches. Brandon Queshawn himself, as well as fellow comedian David Colbert, joined the Fox 17 Morning Mix to give an inside look at what people can expect at the comedy show.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Chris Stapleton to perform at Van Andel Arena June 2

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Chris Stapleton is coming to Grand Rapids!. The country singer will perform at Van Andel Arena Friday, June 2 as part of his All-American Road Show tour, the venue announced Thursday. Venue owner ASM Global says Marcus King and The War and Treaty will be...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Ne-Yo to perform with Grand Rapids Symphony during Celebration of Soul concert

The Grand Rapids Symphony will be holding its Celebration of Soul concert featuring Ne-Yo on February 11. Ne-Yo, a three-time Grammy Award® winning platinum-selling singer, songwriter, producer, and actor. He has sold over 10 million albums worldwide including In My Own Words (2006), Because of You (2007), Year of the Gentleman (2008), Libra Scale (2010), and more.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Friday's Friend: Brynn

If you need a Valentine this February, look no further than sweet Brynn! This pretty brindle lady loves to go on long walks through the woods, sunbathe, and like any fashionable girl, enjoys having her nails painted! She's a great balance between being loving and independent, and though she adores her people, she can be a little wary of strangers. Brynn is a lady who likes what she likes, and she likes crunchy leaves, food, and chill, handsome male dogs. She's also great with cats and has the cutest snore when she takes naps! Reach out to add Brynn to your fur family today!
NORTON SHORES, MI
Fox17

Peters, Scholten announce funding for automation center at GRCC

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Community College’s (GRCC) Center for Automation will receive federal support to train students who are seeking futures in automation and advanced manufacturing. Sen. Gary Peters and Rep. Hillary Scholten announced the project Friday, which GRCC says is valued at $988,000. The school...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

GRPL's Dyer-Ives Poetry Competition now accepting entries

The Grand Rapids Public Library is now accepting entries in its 55th annual Dyer-Ives Poetry Competition. The annual contest is open to poets ages 5 through adults who reside in or attend school in Kent County. Submissions will be accepted February 1 - 28. Winners selected in different categories have...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Gentex to add Grand Rapids location, create 50 jobs

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Gentex announced it will open a new location in Grand Rapids this year. The tech company tells us the new facility will create 50 jobs in the Madison Square neighborhood. "Rising transportation costs make commuting increasingly difficult, so if Gentex wants to recruit employees from...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Woodland Mall to hold 2nd annual Unity Walk Feb. 25

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Woodland Mall is scheduled to hold its second annual Unity Walk this month to commemorate the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. The Unity Walk will begin at 11 a.m. at the food court on Saturday, Feb. 25, a representative of the mall tells us.
KENTWOOD, MI
Fox17

John Ball Zoo to add classrooms made from shipping containers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — New classrooms are coming to John Ball Zoo this spring, courtesy of Blox Design Build Containers (Blox)!. The building company tells us the classrooms will be part of the zoo’s ongoing effort to better educate patrons. The classrooms will be constructed out of shipping...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

$4.5M to bring more affordable housing to Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — More affordable housing units are coming to Kalamazoo. The mayor held a groundbreaking ceremony Friday alongside other local officials. Former Western Michigan University (WMU) football player Jamauri Bogan was present. It proved to be an emotional day for him. He pushed to add more housing to the Kalamazoo area for years.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Fox17

'Not your dad's tractor': Meijer brings new electric semi truck to Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — In 2019, Dave Hoover and his Meijer logistics team were approached with an energizing offer. One of their operations providers, Daimler Truck North America, asked them about testing a new kind of semi-truck, one that ran on electric batteries. Daimler and the U.S. Department of Energy wanted to know how the batteries would function in cold weather and for that, there’s no better place in Michigan.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Kalamazoo packaging mill enters consent agreement for odor violation

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo packaging mill has been ordered to pay a fine after the state of Michigan filed an odor violation against the company late last year. Graphic Packaging Inc. was the subject of a class-action lawsuit after residents complained of a foul odor detected in residential areas for years.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Fox17

Ascension Borgess recognized as 'Baby-Friendly' hospital

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Ascension Borgess has been officially recognized as a “baby-friendly” hospital!. Baby-Friendly USA bestowed the designation to the Kalamazoo hospital following a meticulous review, according to Ascension Borgess. We’re told the newly acquired certification demonstrates the hospital follows high standards for infant care – and...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Fox17

'Avoid the area': Crews on scene of Kalamazoo house fire

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Public safety officials are on the scene of a structure fire in Kalamazoo Friday afternoon. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) says the fire broke out at a home near Westnedge Avenue and Pioneer Street. No one was hurt, according to KDPS. We're told North...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Fox17

Semi hauling scrap metal overturns on US-131 near Rockford

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Part of US-131 is closed after a semi-truck flipped over near Rockford Thursday morning. Michigan State Police (MSP) says the truck was hauling scrap metal when it overturned north of 10 Mile Road. No injuries were reported. We’re told the crash left scrap metal all...
ROCKFORD, MI
Fox17

I-196 reopens following multiple crashes in Allegan County

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — I-196 is once again open to traffic after it was shut down following multiple crashes in Allegan County Friday. The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office says the closure affected the north- and southbound lanes between exits 36 and 41 until 5:30 p.m. Follow FOX 17:...

Comments / 0

Community Policy