Office Manager
5d ago
The big bang assumes it occurred surrounded by nothingness. But what if the big bang like event occurred within an pre-existing medium. And that pre-existing medium would get oldest part of the Universe, not the stars.
Charles Dryden
5d ago
What if instead of a Big Bang, it was a phase shift? What if the matter of the universe is only detectable because it all has the same nutation? The matter of a previous universe could still be there, undetectable because it's nutation is different or non-existent. Normal matter could be like foam on the ocean. It certainly would explain Dark Matter and the extra gravity detected.
Vice
