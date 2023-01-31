Kansas man dies in fiery accident with semi after running stop sign, trooper says

A 46-year-old Kansas man died early Tuesday after running a stop sign and being hit by a semi in Miami County, a Kansas Highway Patrol trooper said.

Jeffery Boyd Owens was ejected from the truck he drove and died at the scene. The accident was reported to the KHP at 1:29 a.m.

Owens was heading east toward his hometown of Spring Hill when he ran a stop sign and was hit by the driver of a semi pulling two trailers and heading south on U.S. 169, a trooper wrote in the KHP crash log. The 2013 Chevrolet truck Owens drove “went off the right side of the roadway and burst into flames,” the trooper wrote.

The semi came to rest in the median. The driver, a 58-year-old Parsons man, was taken to Overland Park Regional Medical Center with suspected minor injuries.