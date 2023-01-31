Toronto Blue Jays starter Alek Manoah has taken to Twitter to share his issue with MLB Network’s Anthony Recker. Here’s what happened: Recker was asked on Wednesday’s “MLB Tonight” which starter under 30 he’d want to start a franchise with. He picked Cleveland Guardians right-hander Triston McKenzie, and then specifically explained why he did not pick Manoah. Per Yardbarker: “Alek Manoah, I love you, Alek. Just show me you’re willing to put a bit more time in the gym and that you’re going to be there consistently for a bit longer. I still love you.”

1 DAY AGO