The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

NFL: How to watch the brand new Pro Bowl Games Sunday (2-5-23) | TV, stream and time

The NFL will roll out its brand new Pro Bowl Games Sunday (Feb. 5, 2023) at 3 p.m. ET at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. This year’s version is three 7-on-7 flag football games between the AFC and NFC. Actually, there were several events leading up to the actual games (see story below), which all will factor into the winning teams. Actually, some more events will be staged Sunday prior to the flag games.
The Staten Island Advance

Ex-Mets catcher in war of words with Cy Young contender

Toronto Blue Jays starter Alek Manoah has taken to Twitter to share his issue with MLB Network’s Anthony Recker. Here’s what happened: Recker was asked on Wednesday’s “MLB Tonight” which starter under 30 he’d want to start a franchise with. He picked Cleveland Guardians right-hander Triston McKenzie, and then specifically explained why he did not pick Manoah. Per Yardbarker: “Alek Manoah, I love you, Alek. Just show me you’re willing to put a bit more time in the gym and that you’re going to be there consistently for a bit longer. I still love you.”
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

