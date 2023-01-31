While HBO’s The Last of Us has already slightly deviated from the video game plot-wise, the post-apocalyptic series goes a step further by introducing Kathleen, an entirely new character played by Melanie Lynskey in Episode 4. The sneak preview gives only a glimpse of Kathleen, who’s described as the “ruthless leader of a revolutionary movement” in Kansas City, but in that single clip, she still appears to be a badass, pointing a gun at someone’s head asking, “Where is he?” Because Kathleen didn’t appear in the Naughty Dog games, the “he” she is referring to remains about as much a mystery as the role itself, but there are still plenty of hints about what Lynskey’s character might be up to in HBO’s adaptation.

