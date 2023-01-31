Read full article on original website
Queen Latifah’s Partner Eboni Nichols: Everything To Know About Their Private Relationship
Queen Latifah is an actress known for her work on the hit TV show The Equalizer along with hit films like Just Wright. She is not currently married, but she has been with her partner since 2013. The actress previously dated fitness trainer Jeanette Jenkins. Queen Latifah is currently hosting...
Ben Affleck Trends for Looking ‘Miserable’ at Grammys: ‘Get [Him] a Cigarette and a Dunkin’ Coffee STAT’
Sad Affleck strikes again! Accompanying his wife Jennifer Lopez at the 2023 Grammys, viewers picked up on Ben Affleck looking particularly “miserable” during the ceremony, especially as he remained expressionless as J. Lo rocked out to the tribute performance to Smokey Robinson and Berry Gordy by Robinson, Stevie Wonder and Chris Stapleton.
No One Wanted Trevor Noah to Talk to Them at the Grammys
It’s not often people want to sit farther from the stage at an awards show, but you could practically hear the seats scooting backward at the Grammys Sunday night as host Trevor Noah made his way through the crowd. After an energetic introductory performance from Bad Bunny, Noah—now on his third consecutive year as Grammys emcee—handled his duties confidently. And yet, the energy in the room felt vaguely like the end of a Zoom meeting. As the comedian worked the crowd, strolling from table to table, guests’ eyes seemed fixed on the centerpiece in front of them, or on the...
Adele Said She Was ‘Devastated’ and ‘Embarrassed’ By Her 2019 Divorce
Adele was married to Simon Konecki from 2018 until their divorce in 2021. She says going through a divorce left her feeling “devastated” and “embarrassed.” Here’s what the Grammy winner revealed about ending her marriage. Adele was surprised by how fans reacted to her divorce.
Pedro Pascal Barely Got Through The “Lisa From Temecula” SNL Sketch
Studio 8H welcomed the internet’s favorite zaddy on Saturday, Feb. 4. Pedro Pascal made his Saturday Night Live debut, hosting an episode that also featured musical guest Coldplay. The “Last of Us” star was “so excited” to be there, he shared during his monologue, and he looked like he enjoyed every minute of the experience. In fact, he broke multiple times as the night progressed, especially during the hilarious “Lisa from Temecula” sketch.
Alan Cumming Says ‘Romy And Michele’s High School Reunion’ Would’ve Had Six Sequels If It Starred Men
Alan Cumming is blasting Hollywood for Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion not having a sequel. The comedy that starred Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino was released in 1997 and despite talks about filming a follow-up, nothing ever materialized. “I would love to do a sequel. I have to say, I think the fact that there hasn’t been is a really big example of the misogyny of Hollywood,” Cumming told The A.V. Club in an interview. The Traitors U.S. host has a theory as to why the comedy directed by David Mirkin never got a sequel. “You know, I think that the things...
Chrissy Teigen Reveals She’s Not in Attendance at the 2023 Grammys Weeks After She and John Legend Welcomed Daughter Esti
Celebrating at home! Chrissy Teigen is supporting her husband, John Legend, from afar as he attends the 2023 Grammy Awards solo weeks after the parents of three welcomed daughter Esti. “No Grammys for me tonight but cheering on @johnlegend’s 3 noms and performance!!” Teigen, 37, wrote via her Instagram Story...
Vanessa Bauer Is Reportedly Dating Her Dancing On Ice Partner
Professional dancer, ice skater, and acrobat Vanessa Bauer has been a constant fan favourite on Dancing On Ice since her debut in 2018. Kicking things off with Jake Quickenden, Bauer made quite the impact and the duo went on to be crowned winners of her first season. Before her time on the dancing reality show, Bauer performed at the luxurious ice rink on board one of the biggest cruise ships in the world, HMS Harmony Of The Seas. Over the years, the dancer has been paired with several famous faces including Love Island’s Wes Nelson. Romance rumours plagued them when they were partnered on Dancing On Ice. But who is the professional ice skater currently linked to?
Taylor Lautner Copped To Finding Jacob “A Little Annoying” In Twilight
Team Edward just scored an important point against Team Jacob: Taylor Lautner has admitted that he finds his own character, Jacob Black, “a little annoying.” After watching several Twilight movies for the first time in a decade about a year ago, he realized his perspective on the teen werewolf has changed, as he confessed on the Toast With Jackie & Claudia Oshry podcast.
Twitter Thinks Ben Affleck Needs A Dunkin’ Coffee At The 2023 Grammys
Barely an hour into the 65th Grammy Awards on Feb. 5, and Ben Affleck already looked... bored. Seated beside his wife, Jennifer Lopez, who presented an award early during the ceremony, eagle-eyed Twitter users noticed that Affleck looked like he would rather be somewhere else. The 2023 Grammy Awards already...
Storm Reid Is A Morning Routine Girlie
In Chill Chat, Bustle sits down with stars to chat about all things wellness, from their favorite skin care products to their hacks for getting a good night’s sleep. Here, Storm Reid shares her go-to breakfast and the movie she watches to relax. Storm Reid accomplished some pretty impressive...
James Cameron May Come To Regret His Titanic Door Experiment
If James Cameron thought he was finally going to be let off the hook for letting Jack die in Titanic, he’s probably already had his hopes dashed. The director tried to settle the 1997 film’s great debate ahead of its 25th anniversary, and it looks like he only proved the naysayers right. A clip from the National Geographic special Titanic: 25 Years Later With James Cameron shows the three-time Oscar winner admitting, after a thorough experiment, that there is a way “Jack might have lived.”
Bachelorette Vet Clare Crawley Revealed Her Stunning Wedding Photos
When Bachelorette Season 16 lead Clare Crawley unveiled two of her wedding accessories on Jan. 28, fans suspected her big day was fast-approaching. Sure enough, she and her fiancé, Ryan Dawkins, were very close to tying the knot. The two made their union legal just days later on Wednesday, Feb. 1, and Crawley shared their wedding photos on Instagram a day later.
Woman ditched on blind date and stuck with large bill for dinner
** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend Elaine was a single mom and starting to explore the world of dating when this happened to her. On her first date, using a dating app, things went wrong immediately. She shared her horror story with me. Elaine had been on a few different dating sites and had found someone she thought she really liked. The guy had invited her to dinner in an upscale local restaurant, and they had set a time to meet.
How Marvel’s Namor Is Connected To Kukulkan
Now that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is streaming on Disney+, it’s the perfect time to revisit the film’s lore — especially in regards to its complicated new antagonist, Namor. While Tenoch Huerta’s character is mainly credited as Namor, he is also called another name by his soldiers and the local Yucatán people: Kukulkan, the feathered serpent god from Mayan mythology. Interestingly, though, that’s not the case in the comics — so how did Namor come to be known as Kukulkan in the Black Panther sequel?
The Meaning Of Steve Lacy’s “Bad Habit” Lyrics
One of 2022’s biggest hits is also one of the oddest in recent memory. After years of making genre-defying, web-savvy soul music as a member of The Internet, Steve Lacy broke out as a solo artist with “Bad Habit,” which landed him major Grammy nominations for Record of the Year and Song of the Year. The lead single from his solo sophomore album Gemini Rights is an adventurous R&B anthem containing so many quotable lines wrapped in numerous hypnotic melodies that TikTok users immediately latched onto the song, helping it reach No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.
Olivia Rodrigo Manifested Finally Meeting Demi Lovato
Olivia Rodrigo is proof that manifestation works. On Feb. 4, Rodrigo met one of her childhood idols, Demi Lovato, at Clive Davis’ Pre-Grammy Gala. The Grammy nominees were seated at the same table for the soiree, with Lovato’s boyfriend Jutes also accompanying them. Rodrigo also made an appearance on Lovato’s Instagram Story, dancing to Frankie Valli’s performance of “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” as Lovato panned her camera around the room.
The Last Of Us
While HBO’s The Last of Us has already slightly deviated from the video game plot-wise, the post-apocalyptic series goes a step further by introducing Kathleen, an entirely new character played by Melanie Lynskey in Episode 4. The sneak preview gives only a glimpse of Kathleen, who’s described as the “ruthless leader of a revolutionary movement” in Kansas City, but in that single clip, she still appears to be a badass, pointing a gun at someone’s head asking, “Where is he?” Because Kathleen didn’t appear in the Naughty Dog games, the “he” she is referring to remains about as much a mystery as the role itself, but there are still plenty of hints about what Lynskey’s character might be up to in HBO’s adaptation.
