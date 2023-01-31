ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

School district equips 125 buses with free Wi-Fi for students

By Staff report
The Gainesville Sun
The Gainesville Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U59yo_0kXcqXjt00

Students now have access to free Wi-Fi on school buses when traveling to and from home.

Alachua County Public Schools have equipped all of its 125 buses with Wi-Fi connections with help from the federal Emergency Connectivity Fund, the district announced Tuesday. The internet connection will be active throughout September, including the summer months. The funding may allow for an extension of service.

Students must connect through the district's network, which officials say filters inappropriate websites and blocks social media. Users must also follow the same rules in the code of conduct.

District officials will be sending out emails, phone calls and text messages to families on how to access the network on the bus.

Earlier this year, the ECF also provided enough funding for free take-home internet-connected laptops for students. Approximately 6,000 students have already received one. Families or students looking for a device can request on through their child's school. If none are available, parents can request on via email at ecfsupport@gm.sbac.edu.

