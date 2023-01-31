ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

It Could Cost More To Enjoy Minnesota’s Great Outdoors This Year

Get ready to pay more to get out and use Minnesota state parks and rec areas later this year. If you ask me, one of the best things about living here in Minnesota is the natural beauty our state possesses, and the 75 different state parks and recreation areas that exist for us to get out and take advantage of the great outdoors. My wife and I love to take our dogs on hikes at state parks here in our own backyard, like Whitewater State Park in Altura and Carley State Park near Plainview.
MINNESOTA STATE
Rochester Home Lost in Overnight Fire

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Fire Fighters braved sub-zero temperatures to battle a mobile home fire early Friday morning. Crews were called to Bob’s Trailer Court in the 1900 block of Marion Rd. Southeast shortly before 12:20 a.m. The first firefighters to arrive found what was described as heavy fire and smoke coming from several openings in the home, according to a news release from the Rochester Fire Department.
ROCHESTER, MN
Horrific Video Everyone in Minnesota Should Watch About Winter Weather

I have no idea what the snow totals have been in Minnesota so far this year but I feel like we've had enough. My family in Iowa said they got 8 inches in one day. My daughter in Wisconsin literally brushed inches of snow off of her car one day because it snowed so much. Every state in the midwest, including Illinois, the Dakota's, and Nebraska have been dumped on this year and before the next round of snow comes, there is one huge reminder that every driver needs to know...because it seems like quite a few people didn't get the memo.
MINNESOTA STATE
Rent An Igloo Near Rochester For A Unique Night Out

Remember when the igloos were on the top of the building where Terza is in Rochester, Minnesota? One word...MAGICAL! ✨ Such a cool way to experience a night out on a date or with friends. I haven't heard that those are coming back anytime soon to the Med City but I did hear that a few igloos popped up about 25 minutes from Rochester.
ROCHESTER, MN
Walz Orders Flags to Half-Staff

ST. PAUL (WJON News) - Flags in Minnesota are at half-staff today in honor of Four Chaplains Day. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has directed flags at all state buildings to be flown at half-staff Friday, February 3rd, in recognition of the 80th anniversary of Four Chaplains Day. On February 3rd,...
MINNESOTA STATE
Rochester Mayor Accepts Invite to the State of the Union Address

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Rochester Mayor Kim Norton is headed to Washington DC next week for the State of the Union Address. Mayor Norton says she recently received a call from First District Congressman Brad Finstad with an invitation to attend the Presidential Address in person as the guest of the New Ulm area Republican. The Mayor says gladly accepted the invite for what she described as a “lifetime experience.”
ROCHESTER, MN
After 43 Years, Bridal Shop in Rochester Suddenly Closed

Mestad's Bridal and Formal Wear in Rochester Suddenly Closes for Good. This morning we heard the news that Gray Duck Theater and Coffeehouse in Rochester, Minnesota closed. Now, some unsettling news for future brides hit social media. Mestad's Bridal and Formal Wear, a locally owned shop at 1171 6th Street NW in Rochester, posted a note on its door and also on social media that they are closed.
ROCHESTER, MN
State Patrol Makes Massive Cocaine Bust Near Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A couple from California is behind bars after the State Patrol reported finding pounds of cocaine in their vehicle near Rochester. The charges say a trooper was stationed on I-90 in Olmsted County when he saw a vehicle without a front license plate around 3:45 Tuesday morning. The trooper stopped the vehicle after seeing it cross the fog line and noticing it had what is described as nearly opaque window tint.
ROCHESTER, MN
Governor Walz Appoints New Dodge County Judge

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - Governor Tim Walz has picked a successor for a retiring local judge. Walz has chosen Debra Groehler to serve as a District Court Judge in the Third Judicial District covering southeastern Minnesota. She will be replacing Judge Jodi Williamson at the Dodge County Courthouse in Mantorville.
DODGE COUNTY, MN
