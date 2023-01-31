Read full article on original website
Minnesota Snowmobile Crashes Saturday Result In One Fatality, Two Serious Injuries
Earlier this winter, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources reached out to snowmobilers to use caution when enjoying the trails this winter as there were an alarming number of fatalities already this season. Sadly, accidents continue to happen. Last weekend, a head-on snowmobile crash in Wisconsin led to hospitalizations, and...
These Minnesota + Wisconsin Cities Make Top 10 List To Live Without A Car In The US
Don't have a car? Maybe consider moving to a place with great public transportation. A new study is out that ranks major cities in the United States and how easy it is to live in them without owning a car. How the study was put together. The study was done...
It Could Cost More To Enjoy Minnesota’s Great Outdoors This Year
Get ready to pay more to get out and use Minnesota state parks and rec areas later this year. If you ask me, one of the best things about living here in Minnesota is the natural beauty our state possesses, and the 75 different state parks and recreation areas that exist for us to get out and take advantage of the great outdoors. My wife and I love to take our dogs on hikes at state parks here in our own backyard, like Whitewater State Park in Altura and Carley State Park near Plainview.
Rochester Home Lost in Overnight Fire
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Fire Fighters braved sub-zero temperatures to battle a mobile home fire early Friday morning. Crews were called to Bob’s Trailer Court in the 1900 block of Marion Rd. Southeast shortly before 12:20 a.m. The first firefighters to arrive found what was described as heavy fire and smoke coming from several openings in the home, according to a news release from the Rochester Fire Department.
Horrific Video Everyone in Minnesota Should Watch About Winter Weather
I have no idea what the snow totals have been in Minnesota so far this year but I feel like we've had enough. My family in Iowa said they got 8 inches in one day. My daughter in Wisconsin literally brushed inches of snow off of her car one day because it snowed so much. Every state in the midwest, including Illinois, the Dakota's, and Nebraska have been dumped on this year and before the next round of snow comes, there is one huge reminder that every driver needs to know...because it seems like quite a few people didn't get the memo.
Two Powerball Tickets Sold In Minnesota Win $50K In February 4 Drawing
Two people who recently purchased Powerball tickets in Minnesota are now $50,000 richer thanks to the Powerball ticket for the drawing that took place on Saturday, February 4, 2023. Saturday's drawing featured an estimated $700,000,000 jackpot and while the two Minnesota winners didn't take home the big grand prize, falling...
Rent An Igloo Near Rochester For A Unique Night Out
Remember when the igloos were on the top of the building where Terza is in Rochester, Minnesota? One word...MAGICAL! ✨ Such a cool way to experience a night out on a date or with friends. I haven't heard that those are coming back anytime soon to the Med City but I did hear that a few igloos popped up about 25 minutes from Rochester.
Minnesota Police Save Puppy Thrown from Stolen Vehicle
This story makes me hate people and love people all in the same breath. Some people did something absolutely terrible to a defenseless animal. But a group of Minnesota police officers did the right thing and were able to help the animal involved. This is how police officers should do...
Walz Orders Flags to Half-Staff
ST. PAUL (WJON News) - Flags in Minnesota are at half-staff today in honor of Four Chaplains Day. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has directed flags at all state buildings to be flown at half-staff Friday, February 3rd, in recognition of the 80th anniversary of Four Chaplains Day. On February 3rd,...
Iconic Movie ‘Fargo’ Was Almost Named After a Minnesota Town
I was today years old when I learned about this! I knew the movie 'Fargo' wasn't actually filmed in Fargo but I didn't know it was almost named after a Minnesota town. Was I the only one left out on this?. I have a quick confession to make before we...
Rochester Mayor Accepts Invite to the State of the Union Address
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Rochester Mayor Kim Norton is headed to Washington DC next week for the State of the Union Address. Mayor Norton says she recently received a call from First District Congressman Brad Finstad with an invitation to attend the Presidential Address in person as the guest of the New Ulm area Republican. The Mayor says gladly accepted the invite for what she described as a “lifetime experience.”
Minnesota + Wisconsin Singles Can Apply For $1,500 To Go On 15 First Dates
Valentine's Day is approaching if you're single and ready to mingle there's an opportunity for you to get paid to get out there and meet people. Who knows, you could find your true love. At the very least, you could pocket some cash. The opportunity, presented by Shane Co., is...
Minnesota Restaurant Has the Most Insane, Limited-Time Bloody Mary
People who love their bloody marys really LOVE their bloody marys. And bloody marys can be so versatile with how you make them. There are different levels of spice, you can add so many different toppings to it. And there's one restaurant in Minnesota where their bloody mary topping game is on point.
After 43 Years, Bridal Shop in Rochester Suddenly Closed
Mestad's Bridal and Formal Wear in Rochester Suddenly Closes for Good. This morning we heard the news that Gray Duck Theater and Coffeehouse in Rochester, Minnesota closed. Now, some unsettling news for future brides hit social media. Mestad's Bridal and Formal Wear, a locally owned shop at 1171 6th Street NW in Rochester, posted a note on its door and also on social media that they are closed.
A Surprising Number Of Minnesota Counties Have Either One Stoplight Or None At All
People on the coasts think of Minnesota as flyover country. We've all seen video interviews of people from elsewhere who think Minnesota is just a giant cornfield, the frozen tundra (that's only part of the year - har har), or just a giant forest with some lakes. Despite those beliefs...
How Much Should You Pay When ‘Kitchen Tip’ Is On Restaurant Bill In Minnesota + Wisconsin?
Let me start by saying that my first jobs right out of high school were in Duluth restaurants. After starting as a busboy at the Old Country Buffet, I jumped ship and accepted a job at Orchards. Do you remember Orchards? It was located in the Miller Hill Mall, that...
State Patrol Makes Massive Cocaine Bust Near Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A couple from California is behind bars after the State Patrol reported finding pounds of cocaine in their vehicle near Rochester. The charges say a trooper was stationed on I-90 in Olmsted County when he saw a vehicle without a front license plate around 3:45 Tuesday morning. The trooper stopped the vehicle after seeing it cross the fog line and noticing it had what is described as nearly opaque window tint.
Minnesota, Iowa and Illinois Stores on List of Latest Closings
We knew that the list from Bed Bath and Beyond would be coming out at some point with the latest closings and today was the day. According to USAToday.com, 80+ stores will be closing, and sadly, stores in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin are on the list. 87 Bed Bath...
Surprise: The Cost Of License Tabs Could Skyrocket In Minnesota
While the state of Minnesota currently has an estimated 17 billion dollar budget surplus, the cost of renewing your license tabs could soon be going way up. The Minnesota Legislature Is Working on Passing a Two-Year State Budget This Year. The Minnesota Legislature is currently in the middle of its...
Governor Walz Appoints New Dodge County Judge
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - Governor Tim Walz has picked a successor for a retiring local judge. Walz has chosen Debra Groehler to serve as a District Court Judge in the Third Judicial District covering southeastern Minnesota. She will be replacing Judge Jodi Williamson at the Dodge County Courthouse in Mantorville.
