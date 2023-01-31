Ravens QB Tyler Huntley named to Pro Bowl Games as injury replacement

Baltimore Ravens backup quarterback Tyler Huntley has been named to the Pro Bowl Games as an injury replacement. In December, it was announced that he was a fourth alternate to the Pro Bowl and due to the injury to Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, Huntley takes his place on the roster.

The Ravens’ quarterback room features two Pro Bowlers in Lamar Jackson and Huntley. Jackson made the Pro Bowl in both 2019 and 2021, while Huntley’s 2023 bid is the first of his NFL career.

Huntley is a restricted free agent once the 2023 NFL calendar year starts, and it will be interesting to see what happens to him this offseason. As a restricted free agent, the Baltimore Ravens have a chance to match any offer received.