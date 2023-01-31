Read full article on original website
Related
Upworthy
A poor couple adopted him when he was a baby. Now, he's repaid them with their dream life.
Editor's note: This article was originally published on January 24, 2020. It has since been updated. Everybody loves a story about an underdog who makes it in the end. While those stories are plenty in movies or books, they are so rare in real life. Sometimes, however, a story comes by that gives you hope again. This is one of those stories. When Jayvee Lazaro Badile II was just a baby, he was adopted by a rather poor couple in the Philippines. He didn't really have much to call his own when he was growing up, but he was thankful to have a loving family. They gave him a real chance at life. Now all grown up, he's become a successful businessman. So he decided to repay his parents with the life they'd always dreamed of.
TODAY.com
Cyndi Lauper learns she's descended from a Swiss rebel who 'fought the man' like she does
Cyndi Lauper has never shied away from speaking truth to power and fighting for what she believes in, so she was proud to discover that one of her ancestors was a bona fide rebel during an episode of "Finding Your Roots." The singer, 69, enlisted the help of the PBS...
agupdate.com
When a bucket calf becomes a true friend
“Ahoj” to all. I’m thanking God for the much needed moisture we received last week around here. Even though it packed on us within a day, we are so grateful. We measured around 8 inches of snow here. Hoping you all stayed safe and warm during the storm and the livestock weathered well.
My Grandmother Actually Walked on the back of a Crocodile to Get Healed after years of sickness
***This is a true story. Re-told with the permission of my family***. Many years ago, my grandmother became deathly ill. The previous day she was well and happy, but then she woke up the next day feeling sick.
AFAF: “I Wouldn’t Let My Child Eat Birthday Cake At A Party!”
https://www.instagram.com/p/CoCilNOs-3X/ Is this mom doing too much or just protecting her child? LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. Today’s Asking For A Friend comes from a mom who didn’t allow her child to eat birthday cake at a party. She says her reasoning was due to the other child blowing out his […]
Comments / 0