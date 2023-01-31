Syracuse women’s basketball: Dyaisha Fair named Nancy Lieberman Award finalist, earns ACC Player of the Week honor

Read full article on original website
Longstanding Office Depot and OfficeMax Stores Permanently Closing, Beginning TodayJoel EisenbergOrlando, FL
A 14-year-old girl was killed by her father in an apparent murder-suicideSan HeraldBaldwinsville, NY
What to expect at the New York State Winter Fair this weekendGrant JohnsonSyracuse, NY
VP Kamala Harris will attend the burial while prosecutors consider more charges.Malek SherifMemphis, TN
Syracuse Police's Violent Arrest Leads to Citizen Review Board InvestigationJot BeatSyracuse, NY
Syracuse women’s basketball: what to watch for vs. Boston College
It’s officially the beginning of the end for the Syracuse Orange women’s basketball team’s (14-9, 5-7) 2022-2023 regular season campaign. With just six games left to go in the season, the Orange are looking to rebuild momentum today against the Boston College Eagles (14-11, 4-8) before suiting up for a four-game gauntlet against #11 North Carolina, #9 Notre Dame, #23 Florida State, and Miami.
Syracuse men’s basketball: three takeaways from the win over Boston College
It wasn’t pretty but the Syracuse Orange actually finished strong over the final minutes to take a 77-68 win over the Boston College Eagles. The Orange are now 7-6 in ACC play so what did we take away from last night’s performance:. Dominant Dutch. Playing against his friend...
Syracuse vs. Boston College: TV/streaming, time, odds, history & more
Teams: Syracuse Orange (13-10, 6-6) vs. Boston College Eagles (11-12, 5-7) Location: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Mass. Line: The Draftkings Line has Syracuse as slim 2.5 point favorites on the road against Boston College. TV/Streaming: ACC Network, WatchESPN. Radio: Cuse.com, TK 99/105, WAER 88.3. BC Blog: BC Interruption. Rivalry: 56-26,...
Fake Nunes previews Syracuse vs Boston College II: Rise of Eagle Fang
Welcome back, Fake Nunes fans. Is February going to be better for the Syracuse Orange? Let’s hope so. Up next for the Orange... Students: 9,681 students who aren’t old enough to remember the last time BC made the Sweet Sixteen. The 2022-23 Fake Nunes Equation of Tumult (#FNET)
Syracuse men’s basketball: Edwards-Mintz duo power Orange to bounce-back road win over Boston College
The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team entered its Saturday afternoon road matchup against the Boston College Eagles cold as ice, as the program hoped to break a three-game losing streak that saw demoralizing defeats to North Carolina, Virginia Tech, and Virginia. Against the Eagles, the Orange (14-10, 7-6) returned...
Syracuse football: Darrell Perkins hired to coach safeties
The Syracuse Orange have added their fifth new assistant coach for 2023. Taking over the safeties/rovers position will be Darrell Perkins. Perkins comes to Syracuse from UMass and before that he spent time at UConn, Fordham, Maryland and Old Dominion. He was a running back at Wyoming and during his first season with the Cowboys, Syracuse defensive coordinator Rocky Long was on the staff.
Syracuse men’s lacrosse positional previews: Face-off and Goalie
As we enter the fourth and final positional preview of the preseason for the Syracuse Orange men’s lacrosse team, we start with a concept we’ve become familiar with after the attack, midfield and defense previews. That concept is the idea that we've got a position group populated by...
Syracuse women’s basketball: the Orange’s upset bid loses steam in 78-64 loss to #13 Virginia Tech
We’ve been down this road before with the Syracuse Orange women’s basketball team (14-9, 5-7). Coming into its Thursday night road matchup against the #13 Virginia Tech Hokies (18-4, 8-4), the Orange competed strongly for three quarters but struggled to finish off games late in the fourth quarter against ranked opponents.
TNIAAM reacts: Here are the results from our latest Syracuse Orange survey
We asked you to share some thoughts on the Syracuse Orange 2023 football schedule and here’s what you told us. First, it looks like you aren’t happy that Syracuse is taking their home game against Pittsburgh and moving it to Yankee Stadium. Wonder if you’ll feel the same way when it’s a home game against UConn that gets moved to the Bronx.
Syracuse men’s lacrosse: Vermont preview
Welcome to the 2023 Syracuse Orange men’s lacrosse season, ladies and gentlemen!!. Gary Gait and the boys are back for season number two of the brand new regime, and they are looking for bigger and better results than last year’s 4-10 season that marked the worst win-loss record in program history.
