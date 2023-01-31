ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jared Goff added to Pro Bowl roster, is 2nd Detroit Lions QB to join game in 50 years

By Dave Birkett, Detroit Free Press
Jared Goff is in rare company as a Detroit Lions quarterback.

Goff was added to the NFC Pro Bowl roster Tuesday, joining teammates Frank Ragnow, Penei Sewell and Amon-Ra St. Brown in the game.

The Lions have four offensive players in the Pro Bowl for the first time since 1971, and Goff is the second Lions quarterback to make the Pro Bowl in the past 50 years.

Matthew Stafford, in 2014, became the first Lions quarterback to join the Pro Bowl since Greg Landry in 1971. Stafford was added to the game as the fourth alternate that year.

TRENDING: If NFL is a copycat league, Detroit Lions are copying Super Bowl contenders in a vital way

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E25E8_0kXcmaj000

Stafford was MVP of the 2015 Pro Bowl game. The NFL replaced the game this season with an all-star skills competition that includes events like flag football, dodgeball and a longest drive golf contest. The games are Thursday and Sunday in Las Vegas.

Goff, the third alternate at quarterback in the NFC , had one of the best seasons of his career this season while leading the Lions to a 9-8 record. He threw for 4,438 yards and 29 touchdowns, and finished the season with 324 consecutive pass attempts without an interception.

LIONS AT SENIOR BOWL: From QB to K, one player to watch at every position

Goff should have a chance to break Aaron Rodgers' NFL record for consecutive pass attempts without a pick (404) next September.

"He fits us, he really does," Lions coach Dan Campbell said after the season. "We’re about running the football, play-action pass and when you do those things you need a quarterback that can get you in the right play and is very good at accuracy. Throwing the football, decision making, and he fits the bill on all of that. I mean, it was a hell of a year by him. He’s one of the biggest reasons we even got this turn around, just his decision-making, taking care of the football."

CARLOS MONARREZ: Lions are all-in on Jared Goff, but how far into future is he 'QB of the future'?

Ragnow, a two-time Pro Bowler, was voted into the game by fans, coaches and players across the league. St. Brown and Sewell, first alternates at their position, were named to the game Monday as replacements for Philadelphia Eagles receiver A.J. Brown and Lane Johnson, who are ineligible with the Eagles in the Super Bowl.

Goff is replacing Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.

For the AFC, Bills quarterback Josh Allen is recovering from an elbow injury — and scheduled to play in this weekend's Pebble Beach Pro Am. He's being replaced by Ravens QB Tyler Huntley, the team's No. 2 behind Lamar Jackson who played in just five games this season.

Contact Dave Birkett at dbirkett@freepress.com . Follow him on Twitter @davebirkett.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Jared Goff added to Pro Bowl roster, is 2nd Detroit Lions QB to join game in 50 years

