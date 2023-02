Bill VanDe Creek holds a picture of himself riding the mini hot rod he built mostly himself. He was competing in a pull in Wamego, which was about his fourth competition he said. Ed Boice

This story is part one of two in the story of Bill VanDe Creek.

A good place to learn about Bill VanDe Creek is his 15-year-old garage. Inside, which can fit two pick-up trucks with some room to spare, are the parts, tools and remnants of VanDe Creek’s craft: building machines to pull weights, big and small.