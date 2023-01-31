Silence is golden — unless you find yourself in the quietest room in the world. In 2015, Microsoft built what is now in the Guinness Book of World Records as the quietest place on the planet. Known as the anechoic chamber at the company’s headquarters in Redmond, Washington, “ultra-sensitive tests” performed in 2015 gave an average background noise reading of -20.35 dBA (decibels A-weighted — a measurement of the sound pressure level). Only very few people have been able to withstand being in the room for a long period of time — at most an hour. After a few minutes, you’ll already...

REDMOND, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO