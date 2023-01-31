Read full article on original website
Related
Futurism
Zuckerberg Says Facebook Will Lean Hard Into AI
After roughly a year and a half of really, really pissing off his stakeholders, Facebook-turned-Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg finally said something to make investors happy. Bloomberg reports that in a call with investors on Wednesday, the sword-brandishing CEO promised, like pretty much everyone else in Silicon Valley, to make Meta's AI development a priority — a critical factor in his plans for 2023, which he's apparently calling Meta's "Year of Efficiency." Probably a sound goal to pursue, considering that Meta spent 2022 burying $14 billion in the wildly underwhelming digital landscape that is the metaverse, meanwhile laying off entire towns' worth of workers.
Futurism
OpenAI's CEO Once Bragged About His Hoard of Guns and Gas Masks
With ChatGPT's hype cycle barrelling into its third consecutive month, it's pretty easy to forget not only that Elon Musk was one of the co-founders of OpenAI, the artificial intelligence firm that spawned the chatbot, but also that its other co-founders are fairly eccentric themselves. Take this New Yorker profile...
Futurism
Microsoft Appears to Have Accidentally Launched New Bing With ChatGPT Functionality
After reports that Microsoft had plans to integrate OpenAI's ChatGPT chatbot into its Bing search engine, we may have now gotten an unintentional sneak peek. According to The Verge, it appears an early version of the chatbot integration accidentally went live on Bing, before disappearing almost as quickly as it cropped up.
Futurism
"AI Will Never Replace Journalism," Says Magazine CEO Replacing Journalists With AI
The parent company of Sports Illustrated has announced that its magazines will begin using artificial intelligence to churn out garbage content in the absolute most oxymoronic fashion. In a completely tone-deaf press release, the Arena Group — which owns properties like SI, Parade and Men's Journal — gleefully announced that...
Futurism
ChatGPT’s Explosive Popularity Makes It the Fastest-Growing App in Human History
According to reporting from Reuters, OpenAI's ChatGPT is now the fastest-growing app in human history, reaching an estimated 100 million active monthly users in just the two months since its November release. "In 20 years following the internet space," UBS analysts reportedly wrote in a note to Reuters, citing a...
Futurism
OpenAI CEO Says His Tech Is Poised to "Break Capitalism"
In what's perhaps an attempt to head off bad press — or, at very least, convince people he's not the bad guy — OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has given Forbes an interview in which he claims that his for-profit company is ultimately going to bring about capitalism's downfall.
Futurism
SpaceX to Launch "Hunter" Satellites for Targeting Rival Spacecraft
The US Federal Communication Commission (FCC) just filed documents detailing plans for the test launch of two private-sector spy satellites, Wired reports. The satellites, built by space combat startup True Anomaly, are slated for launch onboard a SpaceX rocket in October of this year. Once there, each "Jackal" — as the models are called — will practice engaging in what the company calls "orbital pursuit." In layman's terms, space tag.
Futurism
Whatever You Think of BuzzFeed's AI Quizzes, They're Way Less Horrible Than What CNET Has Been Doing
As if the journalism industry wasn't already troubled enough, it's been wracked with turmoil in recent weeks as media outlets have started using artificial intelligence to beef up their content machines. If you've glanced at Futurism's headlines over the past month, you'll know that we've been steadfastly following news about...
Futurism
Metaverse CEO Says ChatGPT Is Speeding Up Timeline for Emulating Dead People
If you've yet to develop healthy coping mechanisms for the heartbreaking — and deeply human — experiences of loss and grief, maybe don't bother. According to one metaverse CEO, the introduction of OpenAI's ChatGPT may well speed up the process of getting a realistic, AI-powered digital avatar of your dead loved ones to market, way ahead of schedule.
No one can stay in the quietest room in the world for more than an hour
Silence is golden — unless you find yourself in the quietest room in the world. In 2015, Microsoft built what is now in the Guinness Book of World Records as the quietest place on the planet. Known as the anechoic chamber at the company’s headquarters in Redmond, Washington, “ultra-sensitive tests” performed in 2015 gave an average background noise reading of -20.35 dBA (decibels A-weighted — a measurement of the sound pressure level). Only very few people have been able to withstand being in the room for a long period of time — at most an hour. After a few minutes, you’ll already...
Futurism
Here's Why AI Is so Awful at Generating Pictures of Humans Hands
State-of-the-art AI-powered image generators are seriously powerful. They can generate believable images of practically anything you can think of — all from a simple text prompt. But they're not 100 percent perfect, and have a particular weak point when it comes to rendering human hands, as BuzzFeed News reports,...
Futurism
Facebook's Metaverse Division Lost Nearly $14 Billion Dollars Last Year
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg apparently lost a flabbergasting $14 billion — yes, that's a"billion" with a "b" — dollars last year on his metaverse moonshot. In its quarterly earnings report to investors, Meta, which is better known as Facebook to normal people, reported a loss of $13.7 billion dollars in 2022 alone on its Reality Labs division, which oversees the company's controversial metaverse. Combined with 2021's $10.19 billion dollar loss, that brings the amount of money Zuckerberg has spent on building his cartoonish, legless metaverse to just under $23 billion.
Science Focus
Why AI-generated hands are the stuff of nightmares, explained by a scientist
Pay just £3.50 per issue when you subscribe to BBC Science Focus Magazine!. Whether it's hands with seven fingers or extra long palms, AI just can’t seem to get it right. This year, artificial intelligence has won art competitions, dominated the internet, passed law exams and proved that it is the technology of the future… but it still can’t accurately make a hand.
Futurism
Footage Shows Chinese Balloon Being Shot Down
Remember the mysterious Chinese balloon that raised eyebrows as it soared over the United States this past week, prompting a vast wave of speculation, political posturing, and memes?. Well, it appears to have been shot down:. With a Bang. The dramatic news doesn't come as a huge surprise. Early on...
Netflix Hit 'You People' Branded 'Horribly Damaging' to Jewish People
The founder of the organization Jew in the City said the film contains "both implicit antisemitism and...very explicit antisemitism."
What Are DMT Elves and Who Reports Seeing Them?
Among psychedelics — a subclass of hallucinogenic drugs that can send people on a "trip" of an often utterly bizarre nature — a few have been studied extensively. A number of studies have looked at what happens to people who take LSD, for instance, or mescaline or psilocybin (found in peyote and mushrooms, respectively). But one psychedelic, N,N-dimethyltryptamine, or DMT, produces effects that have baffled scientists for years.
De-Extinction Plan to Bring Back Dodo Could Have Bad Consequences
The expensive effort to bring the dodo back from the dead could have positive impacts in ecology and research, but could also negatively affect other animals.
Funny Comparison of Cafes in the U.S. vs. in the U.K. Is Like Night and Day
Things are a little different across the pond.
Comments / 0