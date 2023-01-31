ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

KVUE

Cleanup assistance programs available in Central Texas after winter storm

CENTRAL, Texas — Central Texans will spend several days cleaning up debris from the winter storm that slammed the area this week. For those who have physical and financial limitations, the restoration process can be difficult. The Austin Disaster Relief Network (ADRN) is teaming up with Travis County and the City of Austin to help.
ROUND ROCK, TX
KVUE

Bee Cave Bob predicts an early spring

KATY, Texas — Although the majority of the country watches a groundhog predict the timing of the spring season, Texas does things a little different. In our state, everything is bigger and we predict the seasons with a Texas icon: an armadillo. Bee Cave Bob has been predicting the...
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

Is climate change the reason for winter freezes in Texas?

WACO, Texas — Another winter freeze in Texas begs the question: Why is Texas seeing these extreme winter weather events as frequently as it has?. Baylor Geoscience Professor Dan Peppe says his research suggests climate change plays a role. "For the last 150 years and even further back in...
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

Cold night for Central Texas; warmer weather over the weekend

AUSTIN, Texas — Another cold night is ahead for Central Texas, but warmer weather will quickly take hold this weekend. Temperatures will drop to the 30s by Saturday morning, and some areas will once again drop to or below freezing. A shift to a southeast wind will also begin...
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

Does insurance cover fallen tree branches? Here's what you need to know

AUSTIN, Texas — Some Central Texans are dealing with damage after ice-heavy trees crashed ono their cars or homes, as winter weather continues to affect our area. Now, those affected may be asking: Does insurance cover fallen tree branches?. According to the Texas Department of Insurance (TDI), you can...
TEXAS STATE

