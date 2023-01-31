HB 2100 (Hudson), as introduced, mandates that any single-family dwelling (SFD), or property that allows for SFD, be permitted to include an accessory dwelling unit (ADU). The bill was amended in a House Counties, Cities and Towns Subcommittee to remove the mandate and instead direct the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) to develop a model ADU ordinance for localities to consider. The amended bill was laid on the table by a 5-4 vote. VACo opposed the mandate in the introduced bill.

3 DAYS AGO