What should be the Bucs' top priority this offseason?

After a second straight Lombardi Trophy, three consecutive trips to the playoffs, and back-to-back division titles, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers might be watching their Super Bowl window closing this offseason.

The Bucs have tons of big question marks heading into the offseason, and a salary cap situation that will make it difficult to avoid some level of rebuilding. They have a long list of key free agents on both sides of the ball, and won’t have much money to keep them. The 2023 NFL draft will be critical in helping the Bucs address their biggest needs as economically as possible.

What should be the Bucs’ top priority in an offseason full of difficult tasks?

We asked, and the fans answered: