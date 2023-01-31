ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Financial assistance available for Xcel Energy bills

By Erin Rosas
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 2 days ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Xcel Energy recently provided information on an additional resource through Texas Utility Help to financially assist customers with their electricity bills.

“Inflation has really hit some of our customers hard, and we know they have struggled to find enough money to cover their expenses, including energy bills,” said Adrian J. Rodriguez, president, Xcel Energy – Texas. “Texas Utility Help has come along at just the right time, and our customer agents are ready to help our Texas customers access these funds to give them a fresh start.”

Officials detailed that the Texas Utility program is funded through the federal Low-Income Home Energy Assistance and the Low-Income Household Water Assistance program and provides eligible customers with payment assistance for their utility bills made directly to Xcel Energy. Officials noted that assistance can be provided towards the total past due amount and up to $2,400 for future payments.

Officials added that homeowners and renters, who occupy the property as their primary residence, are eligible to apply for financial assistance through the program. Further information on the program can be found here or by calling an Xcel Energy Personal Accounts representative at 1-800-331-5262.

Additional payment options are available with officials noting that assistance is provided on a case-by-case basis. Officials noted that Xcel often allows customers to pay over time if necessary.

Payment arrangements, along with additional payment options, can be arranged by calling 1-800-895-4999 or by visiting xcelenergy.com, according to officials.

