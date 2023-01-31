Read full article on original website
fox32chicago.com
Woman steals $1.5M from suburban school • new poll shows mayoral frontrunners • 3 charged in retail theft
CHICAGO - A woman stole $1.5 million of food, mainly chicken wings, from a school district in south suburban Cook County; a new poll shows a shakeup in frontrunners for the upcoming mayoral election; and three people have been charged with robbing a Walgreens in Willowbrook. These are the top...
cwbchicago.com
Chicago man who offered to sell stolen car and dog back to owner for $350 gets 3-year sentence
Chicago — An eight-time felon who allegedly offered to sell a woman’s stolen car back to her — along with her pet Shih Tzu that was inside the vehicle — for $350 has been sentenced to prison. Officials said she got her car back, but her dog was never found.
Delivery driver robbed, shot in both legs while dropping off food
A food delivery driver was shot last night during a street robbery in the Humboldt Park neighborhood, Chicago police said. It happened at about 10 p.m. near Iowa Street and Central Park Avenue. He was taken in serious condition to Mount Sinai.
cwbchicago.com
Chicago man allegedly took a stolen gun to meet with his parole officer, then convinced a judge to reduce his bail by yelling at him
Chicago — For the first few minutes of Laiveil Harper’s bail hearing at 26th and California, the most surprising detail was that officials said he took a stolen handgun to a meeting with his parole officer, where he was to surrender to authorities on a couple of outstanding warrants.
947wls.com
A Cook County School Cafeteria Worker Stole $1.5 Million Worth of Chicken Wings
66-year-old Vera Liddell was the “food service director” at the Harvey School District 152 in Cook County. But she was arrested, for stealing $1.5 MILLION worth of chicken wings. She’d been working there for at least a decade but during the pandemic, she started over-ordering chicken and picking...
cwbchicago.com
Man gets 10 years for hijacking Chicago couple during a test drive
Chicago — A Cook County judge has sentenced a man to 10 years for carjacking an Avondale couple who offered their vehicle for sale on Facebook Marketplace last year. Malik Shears, 22, pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular hijacking in exchange for the sentence from Judge Alfredo Maldonado. He is scheduled to be paroled on January 6, 2027.
Ex-school official allegedly embezzled $1.5 million worth of chicken wings
A former official in a school district in the Chicago suburb of Harvey is accused in a bizarre scheme involving more than $1 million worth of stolen chicken wings, CBS Chicago reports.Vera Liddell is the former director of food services at Harvey School District 152.The Cook County State's Attorney's office alleges that Liddell launched an embezzlement scheme that resulted in the theft of wings that cost more than $1.5 million in taxpayer money.The alleged scheme began during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, when schools were closed on state order and replaced by virtual learning. Despite the fact that children...
fox32chicago.com
Aurora man gets 50 years for execution-style killing of West Chicago man he thought was in rival gang
WEST CHICAGO - An Aurora man has been sentenced to 50 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for fatally shooting a West Chicago man in 2018. On November 9, 2018, around 7:34 a.m., West Chicago police responded to the 600 block of E. Forest Avenue where they found 26-year-old Alexander Nicolas lying on the ground face up with blood coming from the back of his head.
SW Side spa worker allegedly stabbed by customer
CHICAGO — A spa day worker is in critical condition after police say she was allegedly stabbed by a customer on the Southwest Side Wednesday night. According to police, the 35-year-old woman was stabbed at a spa in the 3800 block of South Archer Avenue around 10:00 p.m. and police are still unsure what led […]
cwbchicago.com
21 year sentence for Chicago man who robbed a convenience store while on electronic monitoring for robbing another convenience store
Chicago — A Cook County judge has sentenced a Chicago man to a whopping 21-year sentence for robbing a convenience store at gunpoint while he was on electronic monitoring for allegedly robbing another store. Kameron Stevenson, 20, pleaded guilty to armed robbery with a firearm and received the lengthy...
Delivery driver shot, robbed in Humboldt Park
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A delivery driver was shot and robbed in Humboldt Park Thursday night. Police said just before 10 p.m., the 40-year-old driver was delivering food, near Iowa Street and Central Park Avenue, when another man approached him and demanded his property at gunpoint. There was a struggle. The robber took the driver's money and cell phone before shooting him in the legs. The driver was taken to a local hospital in serious condition. No arrests have been made.
Brighton Park stabbing: Female wellness spa employee stabbed, critically wounded, Chicago police say
A male patron of the business stabbed the woman, Chicago police said.
$12M settlement reached after 12-year-old shot by suburban police during 2019 home raid
MARKHAM, Ill. — A lawsuit stemming from a May 2019 incident where a Richton Park police officer shot a 12-year-old boy in his bedroom has reportedly been settled. According to Al Hofeld, Jr. of The Law Offices of Al Hofeld, Crystal Worship, her boyfriend, and her three sons including Amir Worship who was 12 at […]
proclaimerscv.com
As Other Officer Holds Him Down, Chicago Cop Beats Man Inside Holding Cell
Damien Stewart, 31, admitted his past crimes, including violating the law, but maintained that he did nothing to deserve the assault he received from 2 Chicago police officers in the 4th District holding cell nearly 4 years ago. “They moved me. I had no idea why they affected me. I...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police warn 18 cars stolen or burglarized while in South Loop parking garages
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents of an increase in vehicle thefts and break-ins in downtown parking structures. There have been at least 18 vehicles reported stolen or broken into after being left in parking garages in South Loop. In most incidents, the offenders break the driver or passenger...
fox32chicago.com
Woman shot during fight in Chicago's Austin neighborhood
CHICAGO - A 47-year-old woman was shot during an argument with a man in Chicago's Austin neighborhood Friday morning. Police say the victim was engaged in an argument with a man she knew outside in the 5300 block of West Madison Street around 8:50 a.m. During the argument the man...
cwbchicago.com
Chicago man who claimed armed robbery video showed someone else wearing his clothes gets 6-year sentence
A Chicago man who claimed that surveillance video showed a different man wearing his clothing to rob a woman has, well, finally admitted that it was him. Craig Williams, 19, pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery on January 13 in exchange for a six-year sentence from Judge James Obbish, according to court records.
Thieves caught pulling up in U-Haul, going through mail in West Loop building entryway
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Surveillance captured two robbers getting out of a U-Haul truck outside of a West Loop building, going in, and rifling through the mail.A resident of the building has a good idea of what the crooks were after.As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported, parking in the West Loop can be difficult – and especially at 1 a.m. Yet when that U-Haul truck stopped and parked in a loading zone, the driver and passenger got out quickly for a huge steal."It does stand out like sore, sick thumb at 1:18 in the morning - a U-Haul truck," said Jeremy...
Caught on video: Chicago police officer beats man in holding cell as another cop holds him down
CPD said both officers have served their time and are back on the street.
fox32chicago.com
Felon gets 8 years in prison for drug, gun possession in Cook County
CHICAGO - A Cook County man was sentenced Tuesday to eight years in federal prison for illegally possessing a loaded handgun and narcotics in west suburban Bellwood. Quincy J. Arnold, 49, pleaded guilty last year to federal firearm and drug charges after officers discovered a semiautomatic handgun and baggies of cocaine and heroin in his vehicle during a traffic stop in October.
