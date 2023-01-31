ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Erie attorney, Bryan Fife, announces candidacy for judge

By Briaunna Malone
 2 days ago

A 23 year Erie attorney with Harborcreek roots is announcing his candidacy for Magisterial District Judge of the Fifth District.

Bryan Fife said his experience running for district judge comes from practicing law in Erie and his time in community service as the Harborcreek representative for Erie Water Works, a Harborcreek School Board member for 12 years, and two decades with Harborcreek Little League.

Tony Bowers running for district judge in west Erie County

Fife says he considers becoming a district judge the next step in giving back to the community.

“I think that when people think about a judge they are looking for somebody who’s impartial, they want somebody who’s objective. But they also want somebody who is willing to treat everybody who comes before them with dignity and respect. I think my experience over the years as an attorney, I’m familiar with the legal process, I’m familiar with the procedures,” said Bryan Fife, running for magisterial district judge, Fifth District.

Fife said he would also be able to offer a helping hand by getting people through the system and understand the process while still treating them with dignity and respect.

