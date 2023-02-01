ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asylum seekers spend 3rd night camped outside Midtown hotel

By Alice Gainer, Ali Bauman, Zinnia Maldonado
CBS New York
CBS New York
 2 days ago

NEW YORK -- Asylum seekers remained camped outside a Manhattan hotel for the second day in a row on Tuesday.

Many are refusing to relocate to a relief center at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal, citing concerns over shelter conditions. They also say the Watson Hotel's location on the West Side makes starting their new lives in New York City a little bit easier.

The city tweeted a video showing the inside of the Brooklyn relief center, which was set up to temporarily house up to 1,000 men, who arrived as asylum seekers and were initially placed at the Watson.

The city now plans to use the Watson for asylum-seeking families with children, and sources tell CBS2 that City Hall plans to start moving those families in as early as next week.

MTA buses showed up again Tuesday to take the single men to Brooklyn. Some boarded the buses, but not everyone wants to go.

"That's not a better place. That's a bad place," one man said. "That's not good for anybody."

The asylum seekers say some have been living in the hotel for weeks, others just days. They say they'd rather stay camped outside instead of moving, citing a lack of privacy and tight conditions at the new shelter.

"They're trying to move us to a shelter where there's not enough space, not enough bathrooms, not comfortable, no heat," one man said through a translator.

"There's hundreds of people packed together head to toe," another person said.

In Spanish, Carlos Espinosa said the shelter was like a jail.

They say they're waiting to hear from Mayor Eric Adams directly.

"We want to stay here. Waiting for Mayor Adams to come and tell us what solution he has for us. But we don't want to move from here if he doesn't have a solution," the man added.

READ MORE: Mayor Adams' plan to use Brooklyn Cruise Terminal as emergency shelter for asylum seekers faces backlash

Father leaders and community members stood with the men outside.

"We can do better, and we must do better," one person said.

On Monday, the mayor toured the Brooklyn facility, where the city says the men will receive a cot, hot showers, three meals a day and transportation.

"I just had to come here when I started hearing rumors about it was too cold. My brother's got on shorts," Adams said Monday in Brooklyn.

Advocates say the hotel's location provides better access to work for the asylum seekers.

"The thing that the migrants want the most is to work, and many of them are already working, and they found work, because they're centrally in Midtown, Manhattan. It will be a challenge for them to get to work from a place that is so remote," Legal Aid staff attorney Josh Goldfein said.

They add it's difficult for them to not only find legit jobs, because they have to wait six months for working papers, but also to find somewhere else to live, as they're ineligible for housing subsidies.

"If we made them available to the undocumented, to asylum seekers, they would then have an ability to get permanent housing," said Christine Quinn, CEO of Women in Need.

The city's Department of Immigrant Affairs says it's not offering detention centers, rather providing the same services at the Brooklyn terminal as any other relief center.

The city says there's security at the facility and nearly 100 toilets.

Jesus Lopez is staying there. He told CBS2 it's better than the Watson sidewalk but laments the bathrooms are in separate trailers.

"To bathe, you have to go outside and stand in the cold," he said in Spanish. "I see that as wrong."

The Immigrant Affairs Twitter account has been posting videos and pictures, trying to fight what it calls misleading information.

The commissioner of the Office of Immigrant Affairs came to the Watson on Tuesday to speak with asylum seekers, then took a bus with a group to go look at the Brooklyn facility.

"We're just trying to have a dignified place to stay," one person said at the Watson.

CBS News' Ed O'Keefe asked the mayor if his decision to open the congregate shelter was a mistake.

"No, it wasn't. It was smart that we pivot and strategically move. We have been stating for months, we are running out of room, and then when we ran out of room, we had to pivot and shift," Adams said.

Homeless advocates argue there is enough room, if only the city would more quickly help people in shelters move into permanent housing.

"If the city were to invest in those programs to move people out, get them into permanent housing, get them back in the community, they would free up space in the shelter system for the migrants," Goldfein said.

More than 43,000 asylum seekers have come to New York City since last spring.

"Children won't sleep in the street. Single adult males will go into congregate shelter settings, but they will be treated with the dignity we've given everyone," Adams said.

Sources tell CBS2 that housing asylum seekers is estimated to cost New York City $1.4 billion this fiscal year and $2.8 billion the next fiscal year.

Ahead of Gov. Kathy Hochul's budget proposal unveiling on Wednesday, some elected leaders in the city are urging her to include funding for shelter and services for asylum seekers.

Outside the Watson, police have closed off one side of 57th Street between 10th and Ninth to traffic.

Shygreywolf
2d ago

Let them stay in the accomodations that are offered or stay on the street and starve or freeze. WE OWE THEM NOTHING!! And anyone aiding them should be arrested

Reap Neegan
2d ago

what about the people living on ward's island packed together for years? I don't see nobody speaking for them.if this city give in to these crybabies.ill organize a protein the thousands of homeless on ward's island and every other shelter in NYC.we want special treatment too if that's the case...

mountain girl
1d ago

Just going to get a lot worse! They have people couching them and soon they will be back in the 500 dollar a night hotel. Laughing at the American people. They are living well, working which I can't figure out how? Sending money back home and telling their whole families how America will give you everything free free free. The next 35 million will be in the way.

CBS New York

More asylum seekers now housed at Brooklyn Cruise Terminal

NEW YORK -- More asylum seekers are now living at the housing facility at Brooklyn Cruise Terminal after an encampment outside the Watson Hotel in Midtown was cleared Wednesday night.Thursday, more elected officials, including Congressman Dan Goldman and Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, got a first-hand look inside the new shelter.Asylum seekers were seen entering the shelter Thursday with their bags.RELATED STORY: NYPD tells asylum seekers camped out in Midtown to leave as lawmakers head to Brooklyn to tour new shelterGoldman said the shelter is about half full and it will ultimately house about 1,200 single men."It is certainly not an ideal situation for anyone, but under the circumstances, it's really admirable, I think, what the city has done," Goldman said."Most of their core needs were being met, so I just wanna make sure we mention that. Obviously I don't think it's a place that people would want to be if they didn't have to," Williams said.Goldman also said he is working to expedite the process of getting work authorization for the asylum seekers.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Secret benevolent society fights to save historic mansion

NEW YORK -  A magnificent mansion stands at 87 Macdonough St. in Bedford Stuyvesant, Brooklyn. Upon closer inspection, the paint is peeling, the windows are boarded up, and the delicate carved details have seen better days. Still, it's unlike anything else in the area."This building is architecturally significant," says Blaire Walsh of the New York Landmarks Conservancy. "It also is important in terms of Brooklyn history. You can really learn a lot about how this neighborhood developed because it really predates a lot of the other construction in the neighborhood."Standing since 1863, the villa's peeling paint and boarded up windows...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

NYPD tells asylum seekers camped outside hotel to leave

NEW YORK -- The NYPD removed asylum seekers from outside the Watson Hotel in Midtown on Wednesday night as controversy continues to brew over the city's decision to move them to the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal.NYPD officers descended upon the asylum seekers' encampment, ordering them to pack up their things from the sidewalk and leave.In Spanish, Carlos Espinosa told CBS2's Ali Bauman the police presence scares him and he has not decided where he'll go now.Espinosa was among the dozens of asylum seekers sleeping outside the hotel since Sunday, refusing to move to the city's congregate shelter in Brooklyn."They've been given...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
tourcounsel.com

Kings Plaza Shopping Center | Shopping mall in New York City

Kings Plaza (officially the Kings Plaza Shopping Center) is a shopping center within the Mill Basin section of Brooklyn, New York City, United States. Opened in September 1970, it is located at the southeast corner of Flatbush Avenue and Avenue U, just north of Floyd Bennett Field. The mall's anchor stores include Best Buy, Burlington, Lowe's, Macy's, Primark, and Zara. Previous anchor stores of the mall include Alexander's, JCPenney, and Sears.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Jackpot! LOTTO ticket worth $18.4 million sold in Manhattan

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — The first day of February was very lucky for a lottery player in Manhattan. Someone bought a jackpot-winning ticket for the Wednesday LOTTO drawing, lottery officials said. The ticket, worth a whopping $18.4 million, was sold at the Soler Brothers Deli & Grocery on First Avenue in Manhattan. Monday’s winning numbers were […]
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS New York

Councilmembers who support Drag Story Hour report vandalism

NEW YORK -- Drag Story Hour at New York City public libraries continues to cause controversy.City Councilmembers who support it say they are being targeted.READ MORE: NYC Councilman Erik Bottcher voices support for Drag Queen Story Hour after recent vandalismOver the past few months, several councilmembers say their homes and offices have been vandalized with protesters reportedly leaving behind anti-gay slurs and threats."A group of far right extremists have shown up in my neighborhood of Jackson Heights and Elmhurst, four times at my district office, twice at my house, four times at the libraries and at community events, spewing hate against the LGBTQ community," Councilmember Shekar Krishnan said.READ MORE: Drag Story Hour protesters gather outside home of Queens Councilmember Shekar Krishnan"They came to our district office and vandalized our district office. They went to my apartment building," Councilmember Erik Bottcher said.Councilmembers say they're exploring next steps to ensure the city continues to support Drag Story Hour.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Migrants snub new, free NYC digs for sidewalks even after personal tour by Adams aide

A group of migrants fueled by griping so-called advocates turned up their noses at free new lodging in Brooklyn on Tuesday — even after a personal tour of the site by the city’s immigration chief. The single men said they would rather sleep in the cold on the sidewalk outside Manhattan’s three-star Watson Hotel, where they were booted over the weekend to make room for families, than stay at the freshly opened Cruise Terminal housing center in Red Hook. “All the beds are together, the showers are out of the building … there’s no privacy,” one of the men, who only gave...
BROOKLYN, NY
The Week

NYC migrants refuse to leave midtown hotel, citing inhumane conditions at new Brooklyn shelter

New York City officials are in a standoff with a group of migrant men who refuse to be relocated from a Midtown hotel into the recently opened barracks-style shelter at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal, The New York Times reports.  The men have been camping out in front of the Watson Hotel in protest, citing inhumane conditions at the Red Hook facility. Some men refusing to leave said they heard the shelter has no heat and lacked privacy or a safe place to put their belongings, per the Times. Earlier this month, Mayor Eric Adams announced that the temporary shelter in the cruise...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

MTA celebrates 110th anniversary of Grand Central Terminal

NEW YORK -- Grand Central Terminal just celebrated 110 years.Leaders from the MTA welcomed the 110th anniversary train as it arrived Thursday.Officials talked about how big of an impact Grand Central has on the city's history."The temple of mass transit in New York. The temple of mass transit in the country. There are few buildings that have as much history in their walls as Grand Central Terminal," said Catherine Rinaldi, Metro-North president and Long Island Rail Road interim president."It's changed a lot, obviously, in 110 years, but it remains, I think, the icon of transit and public transportation in the United States," New York Transit President Richard Davey said.This is just days after the opening of the expansion of the Long Island Rail Road service. The new route connects Long Island customers directly to the east side of Manhattan from Grand Central Madison.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Anne Spollen

Migrants Resist Move From Hotel to Brooklyn Cruise Terminal

A group of undocumented migrants who entered the United States via its southern border are refusing to leave their Watson Hotel rooms for relocation to the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal. In protest, the migrants have taken to sleeping in the street. Some migrants complied, but many stood their ground and would not leave the Hell's Kitchen hotel. They began rallying outside along with migrant activists.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Rescuers say pigeon found dyed pink in New York City park is not doing well

NEW YORK - The pigeon found dyed pink isn't doing too well. That's according to the Wild Bird Fund. They said little Flamingo is essentially living inside a cloud because of the fumes from the dye. They're worried about his respiratory health as they struggle to remove the dye from his feathers. He was found in a local park covered in the dye. A reminder: Never dye a bird, and don't release domesticated animals into the wild. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Migrants being allowed to stay outside Manhattan hotel — for now

HELL’S KITCHEN, Manhattan (PIX11) — Migrants camped in front of the Watson Hotel will be allowed to stay at least until Tuesday morning while New York City works to address their concerns with moving to the new Red Hook shelter. The standoff started when some migrants, disappointed by the conditions they found at the Brooklyn […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
