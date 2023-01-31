Read full article on original website
WISN
Jennifer Hudson spends day in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — Jennifer Hudson spent Monday in Milwaukee and talked with WISN 12 News' Kristin Pierce at No Studios about her show, her midwestern roots and the city of Milwaukee. Kristin Pierce shows Jennifer Hudson special birthday video. Jennifer Hudson on staying true to her Midwestern roots. Jennifer Hudson...
Video: Impact of car hurls Milwaukee man into pole
A pedestrian was struck during a car crash and hurled into a light pole near 35th and Townsend on Thursday.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Visitors to downtown Milwaukee urged to beware
Milwaukee police are offering a warning to anyone visiting downtown Milwaukee. Be aware of your surroundings -- and what's inside your vehicle.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2 separate shootings in Milwaukee Wednesday night; 2 men hurt
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shootings that happened Wednesday night, Feb. 1. Two men were wounded as a result of the shootings. The first shooting happened around 9:10 p.m. near 23rd and Wells. The victim, a 24-year-old Milwaukee man arrived at the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. No arrests have been made.
WISN
Family, friends pay tribute to Milwaukee woman killed
MILWAUKEE — The family of a woman killed this week in Milwaukee held a vigil Sunday in her honor. Jeanette Jimenez was shot Thursday night near 15th and Becher streets. Family members told WISN 12 News she was trying to help with a domestic dispute when she was shot.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee mother killed on Christmas Eve, 2nd man charged
MILWAUKEE - A second man is charged in the fatal shooting of Milwaukee mother Sildian Torres, killed on Christmas Eve as she drove to a holiday gathering with her 7-year-old son in the back seat. Prosecutors say Raymond King, 18, was driving the vehicle the shots were fired from when Torres was killed near 29th and Greenfield on Dec. 24.
WISN
Wisconsin man accused of killing South American girlfriend, putting body in suitcase
FRANKLIN, Wis. — A Franklin man is accused of killing his South American girlfriend and disposing her body in a suitcase. On Jan. 22, Colombian authorities say John Poulos, of Franklin, killed 23-year-old Valentina Trespalacios. The two reportedly met on a dating app. The details of the killing are...
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Wisconsin
From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there's a pizzeria on every corner of Wisconsin. And when it comes to pizza, most people have their go-to place. But, I think we can all agree that some pizzerias simply shine brighter than others.
Lawsuit can proceed against Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A federal judge in Wisconsin ruled Wednesday that a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the father of a man shot and killed by Kyle Rittenhouse during a protest in 2020 can proceed against Rittenhouse, police officers and others. The father of Anthony Huber, one of two men shot and killed by Rittenhouse, filed the lawsuit in 2021, accusing officers of allowing for a dangerous situation that violated his son’s constitutional rights and resulted in his death. Anthony Huber’s father, John Huber, also alleged that Rittenhouse, who was 17 at the time of the shootings, conspired with law enforcement to cause harm to protestors. John Huber is seeking unspecified damages from city officials, officers and Rittenhouse. U.S. District Judge Lynn Adelman on Wednesday dismissed motions filed by Rittenhouse and the government defendants seeking to dismiss the civil rights lawsuit. In allowing the case against Rittenhouse and the others to proceed, the judge said that Anthony Huber’s death “could plausibly be regarded as having been proximately caused by the actions of the governmental defendants.”
radioplusinfo.com
2-1-23 infant in stolen car died after crash in milwaukee
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (AP) — A medical examiner says a 13-month-old boy who was in a car stolen last week in Milwaukee died after it crashed into a minivan shortly after the theft. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office says Zarion Robinson was in a car seat in the stolen car’s back seat when it hit the minivan late last Friday. The medical examiner’s report says paramedics found Zarion awake and crying and still partly strapped into his car seat in the car, but early Saturday, he was pronounced dead at a hospital. The 31-year-old woman who was driving the stolen car has been arrested but has not been formally charged.
WISN
Family: baby's mother gave woman a ride before deadly stolen car crash
MILWAUKEE — The family of a baby killed in a stolen car wreck shed new details on who stole the car the baby was in. Police said 13-month-old Zarion Robinson died early Saturday morning at a hospital, hours after they say a woman stole the car he was in and crashed it.
radioplusinfo.com
2-3-23 fdl county high speed chase
Nobody was injured and a Milwaukee man is in custody following a high speed chase in Fond du Lac County. The chase started about 9pm Wednesday when a sheriff’s deputy attempted to stop a speeding vehicle on northbound Interstate 41 near Church Road. The chase ended shortly after the vehicle exited 41 at Hickory Street in the city of Fond du Lac and the driver, a 25 year old Milwaukee man was arrested at gunpoint.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police chase vehicle used in abduction, boys arrested
Two Milwaukee boys, ages 16 and 17, were arrested Wednesday night, Feb. 1 after a police chase. The vehicle had been used in an abduction.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
3 shot in Milwaukee's Sherman Park, 'sounded like a war zone'
MILWAUKEE - Three people were shot in Milwaukee's Sherman Park neighborhood early Monday, Jan. 23, and one did not survive. Neighbors helped and also recorded the violence. One woman said she wants people to see her footage of the violence that is happening all too often, telling FOX6 News more needs to be done to stop it.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man dead in Waukesha jail day after traffic stop
WAUKESHA, Wis. - A Milwaukee man, 34, who died at the Waukesha County Jail on Jan. 17, was identified Monday, Jan. 30 as Randy Glenn Jr. He died the day after he was arrested during a traffic stop in Waukesha. He was taken to jail around 4:30 p.m. Jan. 16 and found dead around 6 a.m. Jan. 17.
tourcounsel.com
Belvidere Discount Mall | Shopping mall in Waukegan, Illinois
Belvidere Discount Mall is a small shopping mall located on Belvidere Street in Waukegan, Illinois, United States. It was one of the first shopping malls in the Chicago metropolitan area, and the first enclosed shopping mall in Lake County. Its current main anchor store is a Home Depot. The mall...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
44th and Fiebrantz fatal shooting; Milwaukee man sentenced to 4 years
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Shawn Luckette on Tuesday, Jan. 31 to four years prison and another three years of extended supervision in connection with a fatal shooting at 44th and Fiebrantz in March 2022. A Milwaukee County jury found Luckette guilty last month. He faced a single...
WISN
I-94 WB crash in Waukesha: All lanes reopen
WAUKESHA, Wis. — 8 a.m. All lanes reopen. 7:20 a.m. Only the left lane remains closed. Traffic is still backed up. 6:55 a.m. One lane has been reopened. Today at approximately 6 a.m. all lanes on I-94 westbound were closed at County F in Waukesha County due to a crash.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee woman killed trying to stop domestic violence, family says
MILWAUKEE - The family of Jeanette Jimenez, 59, of Milwaukee, wants the person who killed her caught. The grieving family held a vigil on Sunday afternoon, Jan. 29. Family members said Jeanette Jimenez was trying to stop violence before it took her life. "I want people to know who Jeanette...
