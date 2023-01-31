ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Rob Gronkowski reacts to Tom Brady's hilarious Gronk impression

By Luke Easterling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
The future Hall of Fame tandem of Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski was fun to watch for Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans over the two seasons they spent as teammates in the 813, but they might have been even more entertaining off the field.

The latest chapter in their off-field antics came with Gronk’s recent appearance on “The Tonight Show” with Jimmy Fallon, where Gronkowski did his best GOAT impression when asked about his conversations with Brady about coming out of retirement at any point during the 2022 season.

Fallon responded by sharing a video of Brady doing an impression of Gronk, which was absolutely spot-on:

While it’s fun to laugh at these guys in the offseason, there are still plenty of Bucs fans hoping to see another on-field reunion next season.

