ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nassau County, NY

Experts: Whale on L.I. was likely killed by vessel strike

By Vanessa Murdock
CBS New York
CBS New York
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20X7Ng_0kXchvuO00

Experts working to learn more about humpback whale on Long Island 02:25

LIDO BEACH, N.Y. -- Federal authorities examined a humpback whale that was found dead on a beach in Nassau County to try to determine how it died.

Since late last year, several whales have washed ashore in New York and New Jersey.

CBS2 has learned quite a bit more about the whale. Perhaps most interestingly, his name is Luna, he's 41 feet long, weighs 29,000 pounds, and the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration had been tracking him for four decades.

READ MORE : Environmental groups search for answers in NJ whale deaths

Scientists from NOAA Fisheries and Atlantic Marine Conservation Society were hard at work on Lido Beach on Tuesday morning taking samples for a closer look at the life and death of the majestic creature. Heavy equipment was digging in the dunes to create a final resting place.

Luna washed ashore Monday morning and created quite the spectacle on the sand as onlookers took pictures to memorialize the encounter. More shots got snapped Tuesday of what some said was a once-in-a lifetime experience to see a whale this close.

"I think it's just tragic. It's amazing to be able to see up front, but we'd love to know what's causing this and, hopefully, it's something that maybe we can understand and comprehend and prevent from continuing to happen," said Rosie Angeles of Island Park.

Since the early 1980s, the Center for Coastal Studies out of Provincetown, Massachusetts, tracked Luna's movement. Senior scientist Jooke Robbins said Luna spent most of his time in the southern Gulf of Maine, adding "and over time he ended up spending more time off the tip of Nova Scotia."

That was Luna's favorite place to eat and the last place he was spotted, in September of 2022.

"Our whales, at this time of year, should have been migrated because ... down to the Caribbean, because it's mating season," Robbins said.

He said Luna should have been on his way.

"What we're seeing is there are a few more whales in the northern waters than there often are at this time of year," Robbins said. "We're not sure what the reason is."

READ MORE : Dead whales washing ashore prompt local activists to call on President Biden to halt offshore wind energy activity

Luna was the 10th whale to wash ashore in New York and New Jersey since December . Many questions surround the cause of that seemingly extraordinary number. In fact, in 2016 NOAA declared an unusual mortality event for humpback whales and began studying them post mortem more intensely. Andrea Gomez with NOAA Fisheries spoke with CBS2 about Luna and the other recent whale deaths.

"We estimate that he's about over 4 decades old. To put it in perspective, these humpbacks can live to 80 to 90 years old," Gomez said.

"At this time, we really have no idea what happened to him. As we continue to find out more we'll definitely keep everyone updated," Gomez added. "The leading causes of death would be vessel strikes and fishing gear entanglement, but we're also still trying to determine what other possible causes of death it could be. It could also be natural causes."

A necropsy team said Tuesday evening that preliminary findings indicate the whale was likely killed by a vessel strike.

Comments / 10

Bombaclot
2d ago

Blasting underwater foundations for Ocean windmill farms are to blame...there has been about 30 dead whales in the area that have gone unreported....they have to report this one...e z 2 see why...but don't get caught with a short fluke or sea bass

Reply
6
guest57
2d ago

Doesn’t matter how old the whale was. It was the eight whale to wash ashore where they are doing sonic sea floor reading for the wind farm. Whales and other sea creatures use sonar and it might confuse or hurt them so they beach themselves.

Reply
6
Angel
2d ago

Biblical Times are upon us with Russia having nuclear subs in the Atlantic Oceans now whales all washing up on shores Bad Signs !!!

Reply
5
Related
New York Post

Beached 6,000-pound killer whale dies in first known stranding in southeast US

A 21-foot killer whale weighing up to 6,000 pounds died after beaching itself on the Atlantic coast in central Florida Wednesday, the first stranding of its kind ever recorded in the Southeast US. The adult female orca found itself stranded before dawn on a beach in Palm Coast, located more than 60 miles south of Jacksonville, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. Derek Pence was taking his usual morning walk in the area of Jungle Hut Park when he spotted something large just off the shore. “I saw white on the bottom,” Pence told the station WESH. “I...
PALM COAST, FL
The Daily South

Scientists Plead With Florida Boaters To Give Critically Endangered Right Whale And Her Calf Space

Experts are urging boaters to keep their distance from a critically endangered right whale and her calf as they make their way South along Florida’s East coast. The precious family unit was first reported off Crescent Beach back in December. As mom Spindle and baby continue their slow journey towards warmer waters, scientists have issued a desperate plea to boaters: leave them alone.
FLORIDA STATE
New York Post

Great white decapitates diver in first fatal shark attack of 2023: report

A 19-foot-long great white shark decapitated a diver early this month as he harvested shellfish off the coast of Mexico, reportedly marking the first fatal shark attack of the year. The horrific tragedy occurred Jan. 5 while Manuel Lopez, 53, was gathering ax tripe — a type of mollusk — off Benito Juárez in Sonora, on the west coast of Mexico, Tracking Sharks reported. He was said to have been diving from the town of Paredón Colorado to the ocean floor without an oxygen tank to nab the critters, which typically reside at depths of 36 to 59 feet. Lopez’s shellfishing...
New York Post

This is the creature that has great white sharks trembling with fear

How the tides have turned. An unlikely pair of culprits have been scaring great white sharks away from the coast of South Africa for years, according to scientists who began noticing the absence of the dreaded apex predator along the country’s Western Cape — known as the global “Great White Capital” — back in 2017. What was first suspected to have been caused by human activities such as overfishing has now been pinned on something else entirely. According to new research, it’s a particularly vicious pair of orcas, or killer whales. Not only are they slaughtering the great whites en masse...
Q 105.7

9.5 Mile Hike in the Catskills Leads to Fascinating 40-Year-Old Find

According to legend, the Catskill Mountains are littered with wreckage from plane crashes - but they're not always easy to find. You never know what you'll come across when you go hiking throughout New York State. Endless acres of forest, waterfalls, and cliffs, summits provide for chance encounters with fascinating wildlife, creepy abandoned buildings, and perhaps even some fascinating wreckage.
CONNECTICUT STATE
The Independent

Warning as killer creatures wash up on English beaches

Beachgoers have been warned to stay vigilant after sightings of venomous jellyfish-like creatures across Dorset’s beaches last week.The Portuguese man o’war has been found washed up on multiple beaches, including Chesil Beach on January 19.The Portuguese man o’war is typically found in the Atlantic Ocean and the Indian Ocean. It has numerous venomous cells that can launch a sting powerful enough to kill or paralyse small organisms.These types of fish tend to stay in open water but can get washed up closer to the shore following long spells of strong south-westerly winds. With no independent means of propulsion, they drift...
natureworldnews.com

Over 2 Feet Rolled Hard Plastic Found Inside Dead 16-Foot Killer Whale, Shark Bites Found All Over Beached Carcass in Brazil

A 16-foot killer whale that had died in Brazil had a rolled hard plastic object inside of it that was over two feet long. Additionally, the carcass has several shark bites. Tragically, another orca, this time, a young female lost her life as a result of plastic pollution. A 2.5-foot-long sheet of rolled hard plastic was discovered inside the stomach of the 16-foot whale when she was discovered dead on a beach in the Brazilian state of Espirito Santo.
TheDailyBeast

Victoria Gotti’s Long Island Mansion Goes to the Bank

Victoria Gotti’s abandoned 7,000-square-foot columned mansion has a new owner: the bank, Page Six reports. Real estate records show JP Morgan Chase National Bank paid $2.65 million for the spread in Westbury, Long Island, in an auction last year after it was subject to foreclosure. The opulent home was featured prominently on the reality show Growing Up Gotti, but the family moved out after the feds raided, reportedly as part of a tax investigation, in 2016. Victoria Gotti, the daughter of “Teflon Don” John Gotti, had no immediate comment.Read it at Page Six
WESTBURY, NY
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

Dead Humpback Whale Washes Ashore on Assateague Beach

As concern grows for whales along the mid-Atlantic coast, a dead humpback whale has been found on the beach at Assateague Island National Seashore. The dead whale is about 20 feet long, and was found washed up Monday morning in the Maryland Oversand Vehicle Area (OSV). The National Park Service has closed the OSV at the 21.8KM mark so that experts can safely deal with the carcass.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
144K+
Followers
28K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy