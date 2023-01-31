Read full article on original website
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Arkansas Wins 4th Straight SEC Game; Gets 1st True Road Win
COLUMBIA, S.C. – Arkansas only made two field goals inside the final three minutes, but both were go-ahead baskets – one by Ricky Council IV and one by Anthony Black – to lead the Razorbacks to a 65-63 victory over South Carolina Saturday afternoon at Colonial Life Arena.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Three impressive Razorback victories on second day in New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE – Arkansas produced three impressive victories on the second day of the New Mexico Collegiate Classic on Saturday, highlighted by the second fastest 4 x 400m relay ever as the Razorbacks broke the school record with a 3-minute, 1.09 second victory. A dramatic win was claimed by Arkansas’...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Hogs Sweep Doubleheader Against Illinois State
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The Razorbacks men’s tennis team swept the Redbirds on Sunday, finishing 3-0 on the weekend. Arkansas won both matches 4-0 over Illinois State (4-5) to improve to 9-1 overall this season. The Hogs started off the doubleheader by introducing three new pairings in the doubles...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Arkansas Sets New Attendance, Personal Highs from Bud Walton Arena
The Gymbacks made their return to Bud Walton Arena on Friday night and put on a show in front of a program record 11,031 fans. No. 18 Arkansas fell to No. 2 Florida 197.400-197.875, but the team had plenty of high points on the day. The score is the Hogs’ third-highest ever as a program, and a new record in Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas also earned a new beam best for 2023 with a 49.350, and outscored Florida on floor 49.475-49.250.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Razorback sprint depth on display in New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE – The second day of the New Mexico Collegiate Classic offered a view into the sprint depth the Razorbacks have this season, highlighted by a 3:30.98 effort in the 4 x 400m relay. The Arkansas foursome of Aaliyah Pyatt, Ashanti Denton, Joanna Reid, and Tiana Wilson placed second...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Lance Lang, Wayne Pinnock register victories in New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, NM – Registering victories for Arkansas on the first day of the New Mexico Collegiate Classic were Razorbacks Lance Lang in the 200m and Wayne Pinnock in the long jump. Lang won the 200m in 20.47 as he raced current collegiate leader Courtney Lindsey of Texas Tech (20.41),...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Razorback MGolf Opens Spring Season at Sawgrass
FAYETTEVILLE – The Arkansas men’s golf program opens the spring portion of its 2022-23 schedule Feb. 5-6 at the Hayt, which will be played for the 31st time, at Sawgrass Country Club in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. The event will feature 36 holes on Sunday (Feb. 5) and a final 18 holes on Monday (Feb. 6).
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Clay Henry: Diamond Hogs Ready To Unleash Alien Pitches
When you get an hour with Matt Hobbs, make sure to ask your most important questions early. You might run out of time if you don’t. The Arkansas pitching coach is so thorough with his answers, seldom is a follow-up question needed. He provides great insight and gives you behind-the-scenes stuff that is every reporter’s dream.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Amanda Fassold wins in New Mexico with collegiate leading mark
ALBUQUERQUE, NM – Entering the meet sharing the collegiate pole vault lead with two other vaulters, Razorback Amanda Fassold improved her indoor best to 14 feet, 10.75 inches (4.54) to take sole possession of the collegiate lead for 2023 as she claimed the event on the first day of the New Mexico Collegiate Classic.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
De Filippo Signs with FFC Potsdam Turbine
FAYETTEVILLE – Former Arkansas forward Jessica De Filippo has signed with FFC Potsdam Turbine of the Frauen-Bundesliga, the top level of competition for women’s association football in Germany. After sitting out for most of the 2021 season, De Filippo had a breakout year in 2022 and led the...
