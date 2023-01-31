Read full article on original website
‘Dune: Part Two’: Dave Bautista Says Austin Butler Is “Terrifying” As Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen In Upcoming Sequel
Dave Bautista has a very busy 2023 ahead of him, with four movies starring him set to premiere. First up, M. Night Shyamalan‘s latest “Knock At The Cabin,” which hits theaters today. And a little further on the horizon, “Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3” on May 5, and “Parachute,” set for its world premiere at SXSW 2023 in March. But Bautista also “Dune: Part Two” this year, too, which sees the actor reprise his role as Baron Harkonnen’s hulking, brutish nephew Glossu Rabban.
‘The Covenant’ Trailer: Jake Gyllenhaal Stars In Guy Ritchie’s Warzone Thriller On April 21
With a long and varied career under his belt, Jake Gyllenhaal has earned the right to develop whatever projects he wants — and it looks like he wants to work with every A-list action director he can get his hands on. With recent collaborations with Antoine Fuqua (“The Guilty“) and Michael Bay (“Ambulance“), as well as his upcoming remake of “Road House” with director Doug Liman,” Gyllenhaal is well on his way to building an impressive mid-career action resume. So it only makes sense that he teams up with Guy Ritchie on a movie like “The Covenant,” which has him returning to the role of an American soldier at war.
‘The Flash’: Kiersey Clemons Says James Gunn Is “Absolutely Correct” That Upcoming Film Is “One Of The Greatest Superhero Movies Ever Made”
At long last, “The Flash” hits theaters this summer, and DCU fans will likely get a sneak peek at the film with a trailer during Super Bowl LVI this weekend. And it’s still a surprise to some that Warner Bros. Discovery moves forward with the movie after all of the controversy last year surrounding star Ezra Miller. But new DC Studios co-head James Gunn aimed to silence critics with a bold declaration at Monday’s DC presentation. “I will say here that “Flash” is probably one of the greatest superhero movies ever made,” claimed Gunn. That’s a bold strategy, Mr. Gunn; let’s see how it plays out for you.
‘The Palace’ First Look: Kate Winslet Stars In Upcoming HBO Limited Series About An Authoritarian Regime In Its Twilight
When Kate Winslet and HBO team up, great things happen. Don’t believe it? Well, there’s “Mildred Pierce” and “Mare Of Easttown” as evidence, which won five and three Emmys respectively, with Winslet winning Best Lead Actress for both. So, it’s fair to say there are great expectations for “The Palace,” HBO’s latest limited series starring Winslet.
12 Movies To See In February: ‘Magic Mike 3,’ ‘Sharper’ & ‘Knock At The Cabin’
With Sundance behind us and events such as the Oscars, SXSW, and the Berlin International Film Festival coming up next month, February could have seemed relatively barren compared to the release schedules surrounding it. That said, this month has no shortage of entertaining films and must-see theatrical releases on the docket, starting with M. Night Shyamalan’s highly anticipated adaptation “Knock at the Cabin.” Channing Tatum returns for his last stint as Mike Lane, with Steven Soderbergh returning to director “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” following his absence from the sequel, and elsewhere there are some festival favorites such as “Return to Seoul” getting wider releases and the first Marvel film of the year.
Austin Butler Claims He’s Finally “Getting Rid Of” His Elvis Accent, But “I Have Probably Damaged My Vocal Cords With All That Singing”
Since Austin Butler‘s star turn as Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann‘s “Elvis” last year, the actor has struggled to shake the singer’s iconic accent. But EW reports that on Friday’s episode of BBC One‘s “Graham Norton Show,” Butler confirmed he’s finally leaving it behind.
‘The Order’: Jude Law & Nicholas Hoult To Star In Justin Kurzel’s Upcoming True Crime Film
Australian director Justin Kurzel is no stranger to true crime after 2011’s “Snowtown,” 2019’s “True History Of The Kelly Gang,” and his most recent film, “Nitram.” Deadline reports Kurzel returns to the genre again for his next project, “The Order,” with Jude Law and Nicholas Hoult to star.
‘The Killer’: Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross Score David Fincher’s Upcoming Netflix Thriller
David Fincher‘s “The Killer” is undoubtedly one of 2023’s most anticipated movies. It’s Fincher’s first film since 2020’s “Mank,” marks a reunion with “Se7en” scribe Andrew Kevin Walker, and sees him direct Michael Fassbender for the first time. And...
‘Gladiator 2’: Paramount Slates Ridley Scott’s Upcoming Sequel With Paul Mescal For November 22, 2024
Last month, rising star Paul Mescal beat out the likes of Austin Butler, Miles Teller, and Richard Madden for the coveted starring role in Ridley Scott‘s “Gladiator‘ sequel. Now it looks like Paramount wants to move ahead on the project fast. Deadline reports that the studio has “Gladiator 2” penciled in for a November 22, 2024, release date. That makes the film Scott’s next project once he wraps work on Apple‘s “Napoleon.”
‘Avatar’ Producer Jon Landau Teases Details On Upcoming Sequels, Like Oona Chaplin Playing Leader Of Na’vi Fire Tribe & A “Big Time Jump” In ‘Avatar 4’
Where will “Avatar: The Way Of Water” end up on the highest-grossing movie of all time list? It currently sits at #4 with a $2.13 billion total gross, just shy of “Titanic” at $2.19 billion. Looking ahead, “Water” overtaking “Titanic” (no pun intended) feels inevitable. But looking further than that, where will the upcoming “Avatar” sequels land on that all-time list when they hit theaters in 2024, 2026, and 2028?
10 TV Shows To Watch In February: ‘Dear Edward,’ ‘Party Down,’ ‘You’ S4 & More
As has been the case for many years now, streaming services dominate the field of television in terms of new releases every upcoming month, with a definite push from Apple TV+ in terms of original content. While HBO’s “The Last of Us” will continue to dominate the discourse, there are still plenty of new and returning series likely to start conversations of their own. With a decent mix of premieres along with series entering their final seasons and some of the big hitters coming back in March (“Succession” and “Yellowjackets,” to name just two,) February is poised for a lot of catch-up and new discoveries, with shows such as “Hello Tomorrow!” being the most intriguing so far.
‘Outer Banks’ Season 3 Trailer: It’s The Pogues Against The World On February 23 As Netflix’s Teen Drama Returns
Liked Madelyn Cline‘s turn as Whiskey in “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery“? Well, catch the actress in her other Netflix hit, “Outer Banks,” which has its third season premiere later this month. In the latest season of the teen treasure-hunting drama, Cline’s Sarah and...
Lil Rel Howery Raises Eyebrows At His ‘Deep Water’ Co-Star Ana de Armas’ Best Actress Nom For ‘Blonde’: “For Real?”
There’s lots of Oscars drama recently, with Andrea Riseborough‘s surprise nomination for “To Leslie” having Hollywood and everyone else question the campaign tactics for the Academy Awards. But Lil Rel Howery is up in arms about a different nom altogether. In his mind, Ana De Armas‘ nomination for “Blonde” “doesn’t make sense,” especially since Andrew Dominik‘s film has eight Razzies noms this year, including Worst Picture.
‘Kill Boksoon’ Teaser: Korean Assassin Flick Premieres At Berlinale 2023 Before It Hits Netflix On March 31
American audiences know Korean actress Jeon Do-yeon best for her role in Lee Chang-dong‘s 2007 film “Secret Sunshine.” Now it’s time to catch her Jeon in more bloody and offbeat fare, as she stars in “Kill Boksoon,” an assassin flick set for a world premiere at Berlinale 2023 before it hits Netflix in March.
Joe Cornish Talks Ghost-Filled Detective Series ‘Lockwood & Co,’ Working On ‘Attack The Block 2’ & His History With Marvel’s ‘Ant-Man’ [The Playlist Podcast]
Have you ever thought what it would be like to see something like “Ghostbusters” but through the eyes of filmmaker Joe Cornish? If so, you’re in luck! “Lockwood & Co.” is a new Netflix series about people busting ghosts, but in an alternate grim version of London. Best of all, Joe Cornish is the showrunner of the new series. And in this episode of The Playlist Podcast, Mr. Cornish sits down to discuss his new show, as well as what’s to come in the future with a new “Attack the Block” sequel and more.
‘Holland, Michigan’: Gael García Bernal Joins Nicole Kidman For Mimi Cave’s Upcoming Thriller For Amazon Prime Video
It looks like Amazon and Gael García Bernal will join forces again after the buzzy world premiere of “Cassandro” at Sundance last month (read The Playlist’s review here). The Hollywood Reporter reports that Bernal joins Nicole Kidman for the upcoming Prime Video thriller “Holland, Michigan.” “Fresh” director Mimi Cave helms the project.
‘Titanic’: James Cameron Recreates Floating Door Scene In New National Geographic Special To See If Both Jack And Rose Could Fit
Some cinematic questions remain eternal. What’s in the briefcase in “Pulp Fiction“? What did Bob whisper in Charlotte’s ear at the end of “Lost In Translation“? And was there enough room on that floating door for Rose and Jack to survive in “Titanic“? As the film approaches its February 10 theatrical rerelease, James Cameron looks to put that mystery to bed in a new National Geographic special, “Titantic: 25 Years Later With James Cameron.”
