Amarillo, TX

KFDA

Crews working between Western Street, Southwest 34th and on Bolton Street Friday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - City of Amarillo crews will be working between Western Street and Southwest 34th, as well as the repair project on Bolton Street, this Friday. On February 3, the east side of Western Street from north of Ridgecrest Circle to Southwest 34th Ave. will be closed, shifting traffic to the newly constructed pavement on the west side of the street.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Amarillo City Transit combining 2 bus routes on Monday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo City Transit is consolidating routes starting Monday. City officials said they are combining Route 41 and Route 42 together. The changes will help the new Route 4142 better serve bus stops and transfers between system routes. The city had three public meetings this month about...
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Police investigating after suspect robs Amarillo hotel at gunpoint

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Police Department is investigating Wednesday morning after a suspect robbed an Amarillo hotel by gunpoint. Amarillo Police Department said this morning at 7:05 a.m., officers were called out to a robbery at Extend-A-Suites, located at 3411 I-40 W. The victim, an employee for the hotel,...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Potter County Detention Center echos need for state mental health hospital

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Potter County Detention Center is currently holding 25 inmates who are waiting to be admitted to a state mental health hospital. “25 people that are mental health consumers and the treatment needs to go to the state because they’re better equipped for that,” said Cpt. Steven White, jail administrator for the Potter County Sheriff’s Office. “We can help them with what we have but the state hospital is more conducive for them.”
POTTER COUNTY, TX
Mix 94.1

AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Randall County Deputy Matt Mitchell named 'Deputy of the Year' 2023

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Deputy Matt Mitchell was named the Amarillo South Rotary Randall County Deputy of the Year. The award was presented Thursday morning. Mitchell has been with the Randall County Sheriff's Office for six years. For the last four years, he's been a member of the Randall County Honor Guard. He's also part of the Randall County Gang Intelligence unit.
RANDALL COUNTY, TX
KFDA

Clean sweep at San Jacinto neighborhood on 3rd St.

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Recently, a survey named Amarillo as the 35th dirtiest city in the country. Project Clean-Up is doing what it can to change that. This week, the Fuller & Sons Construction crew was back at work to make Amarillo beautiful. They were loading up the roll-offs with...
AMARILLO, TX

