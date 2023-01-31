Read full article on original website
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - City of Amarillo crews will be working between Western Street and Southwest 34th, as well as the repair project on Bolton Street, this Friday. On February 3, the east side of Western Street from north of Ridgecrest Circle to Southwest 34th Ave. will be closed, shifting traffic to the newly constructed pavement on the west side of the street.
Amarillo City Transit combining 2 bus routes on Monday
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo City Transit is consolidating routes starting Monday. City officials said they are combining Route 41 and Route 42 together. The changes will help the new Route 4142 better serve bus stops and transfers between system routes. The city had three public meetings this month about...
Amarillo Police Helps Family With Missing Son Eight Years Later
Family is interesting. Some members you are really close to. Some you don't want to even admit you are related to. Every family has their troubles. They have stories we don't want everyone to know about. We have heated arguments. We say things we don't mean. We say things we...
APD Hunt For Suspect In Hotel Robbery
Amarillo Police are searching for a suspect after an Amarillo hotel was robbed at gunpoint. At 7:05 a.m., officers were called out to a robbery at Extend-A-Suites, located at 3411 I-40 West. The suspect assaulted an employee of the hotel, and also threatened the victim with a handgun, and took...
Amarillo Police searching for man reported missing in January
Officials with the Amarillo Police Department's Special Victims Unit are attempting to locate a man reported missing late last month.
Last Minute Hold Up in Murder of Three Teenage Boys in Amarillo
A cold winter day here in Amarillo saw John Balentine put an end to three teenage boys while they were sleeping back in 1998. It's been twenty-five years since that fateful night. There have been a few close calls after Balentine received the death penalty. He was as close as...
Reward doubled for information leading to arrest in Amarillo's first homicide of 2023
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The reward was doubled for information leading to an arrest in Amarillo's first homicide of 2023. Amarillo Crime Stoppers is now offering a $2,000 reward. Markell Davarion Dawane Toombs-Reed, 24, was shot and killed Jan. 26 in the 4100 block of South Travis Street. The...
Police investigating after suspect robs Amarillo hotel at gunpoint
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Police Department is investigating Wednesday morning after a suspect robbed an Amarillo hotel by gunpoint. Amarillo Police Department said this morning at 7:05 a.m., officers were called out to a robbery at Extend-A-Suites, located at 3411 I-40 W. The victim, an employee for the hotel,...
Potter County Detention Center echos need for state mental health hospital
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Potter County Detention Center is currently holding 25 inmates who are waiting to be admitted to a state mental health hospital. “25 people that are mental health consumers and the treatment needs to go to the state because they’re better equipped for that,” said Cpt. Steven White, jail administrator for the Potter County Sheriff’s Office. “We can help them with what we have but the state hospital is more conducive for them.”
Violent crime operation in Texas Panhandle ends with arrests, drugs and weapons seized
Officials from numerous local law enforcement agencies came together on Jan. 27 and Jan. 28 to conduct a two-day joint operation aimed at cracking down on local violent crime, according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.
‘It was just dumped on us’: River Road residents voicing concerns over tiny home village for homeless veterans
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Many residents voiced their concerns tonight over Potter County donating 10 acres of land to the non-profit, ‘Homeless Heroes’. The land is on Willow Creek between Vinewood St. and the Potter County Fire Station 5. The plan is to build a tiny home village...
Stolen Mercedes chased by police flies past ABC 7 reporter on I-27, crashes in Canyon
CANYON, Texas (KVII) — A high speed police chase from Amarillo to Canyon ended when the suspects crashed a stolen Mercedes. ABC 7's Mitchell Downing was on I-27 at Western Street when a 2007 Mercedes-Benz C-23 went flying past him, followed by two police officers. Downing said the driver...
One Person Injured in Amarillo Hotel Robbery
The Amarillo crime spree continues with an early morning robbery. The Amarillo Police Department was called to the Extend A Suites Hotel located at 3411 I-40 West on Wednesday, February 1st. The call came in at 7:05 AM. An employee of Extend a Suites was assaulted by the suspect. The...
Randall County Deputy Matt Mitchell named 'Deputy of the Year' 2023
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Deputy Matt Mitchell was named the Amarillo South Rotary Randall County Deputy of the Year. The award was presented Thursday morning. Mitchell has been with the Randall County Sheriff's Office for six years. For the last four years, he's been a member of the Randall County Honor Guard. He's also part of the Randall County Gang Intelligence unit.
VIDEO: Amarillo police asking for help locating missing man last seen in January
The Potter County Constable is hosting a “Sole-cialite Birthday fundraiser” to fund the Estrada Scholarship. The Ogallala Commons is taking reservations for a workshop about Playa Lakes on Aquifer Field Day. Updated: 12 hours ago. Xcel Energy is helping communities secure funds for those who need help paying...
Amarillo Police: Motorcyclist receives life-threatening injuries after crash over the weekend
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Police said a motorcyclist received life-threatening injuries after a crash in southwest Amarillo on Saturday. Amarillo Police Department said about 12:32 a.m. on Saturday night, police were called to a crash involving a motorcycle in the area of Southwest 34th Avenue and Western Street. Officials said...
Woman Arrested After Assaulting Brother With Broom In Borger
Okay so if you've had siblings around you, it's almost guaranteed that you've had a disagreement with them that has turned physical at some point. Of course, that was when we were toddlers and not full-grown adults. As we grow older into our teenage and adult years, hopefully, we have...
Clean sweep at San Jacinto neighborhood on 3rd St.
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Recently, a survey named Amarillo as the 35th dirtiest city in the country. Project Clean-Up is doing what it can to change that. This week, the Fuller & Sons Construction crew was back at work to make Amarillo beautiful. They were loading up the roll-offs with...
