ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

GAME DAY: Northwestern at Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. -- Potentially snapping out of a cold spell with Thursday's win at Ohio State, Wisconsin (13-7, 5-6) looks to keep its momentum going as they host Northwestern (15-7, 6-5) on Sunday. The Wildcats edged the Badgers 66-63 in Evanston on Jan. 23, a game that featured 11 ties...
MADISON, WI
247Sports

Wisconsin struggles from free-throw line, misses several layups in loss

MADISON, Wis. — The little things doomed the Wisconsin men's basketball team in another loss. The Badgers (13-9, 5-7 Big Ten), who had a chance to win consecutive games for the first time in more than a month, shot 5 of 11 from the free-throw line and 7 of 15 on layups in a 54-52 defeat to the Northwestern Wildcats the Kohl Center on Sunday evening. They have lost seven of their last nine games, including twice to Northwestern in the previous two weeks.
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy