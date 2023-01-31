MADISON, Wis. — The little things doomed the Wisconsin men's basketball team in another loss. The Badgers (13-9, 5-7 Big Ten), who had a chance to win consecutive games for the first time in more than a month, shot 5 of 11 from the free-throw line and 7 of 15 on layups in a 54-52 defeat to the Northwestern Wildcats the Kohl Center on Sunday evening. They have lost seven of their last nine games, including twice to Northwestern in the previous two weeks.

