Oregon State

Related
thatoregonlife.com

The Greater Idaho Movement: A Controversial Effort to Expand State Boundaries

Idaho may soon begin a discussion about absorbing some of its neighboring counties. The Republican state representative from Midvale, Judy Boyle, introduced a joint memorial on Wednesday asking the Democratic-controlled Oregon Legislature to discuss the Greater Idaho movement with the Idaho Legislature. The Greater Idaho Movement has recently gained attention...
IDAHO STATE
Big Country News

Greater Idaho measure moves ahead - in Idaho

BOISE, Idaho — An Idaho measure that would invite Oregon to begin talks with the Idaho Legislature about relocating their common state line was awarded a bill number, HJM 1, by an Idaho House of Representatives committee on Wednesday, Feb. 1, after a short discussion, according to a press release from Greater Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
opb.org

Oregon creates a new inspection program to boost state ag economy, keep meat local

Your browser does not support the audio element. At the Intermountain Stockyard in La Grande, rancher Todd Nash watches the action as he works to sell four small cows to improve his breed stock and pay for feed. Some of the animals he’s selling today may end up in hamburgers. But in the stockyard’s canteen, he has no idea whether the burger on his plate comes from a local ranch or from New Zealand.
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Five Oregon Cities To Receive Almost $1.7 Million In Federal Road Safety Money

More than $1.7 million in federal funds has been obtained to enhance street safety in five Oregon cities, Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley said on Thursday. The money comes from President Biden’s infrastructure package and its accompanying Safe Streets for All program run by the U.S. Department of Transportation. Over the next five years, the federal government will allocate $5 billion to state, municipal, and tribal programs that aim to reduce traffic fatalities and serious injuries by improving the design of roads, crosswalks, and sidewalks across the country.
OREGON STATE
thelundreport.org

Bills seek $185 million for local public health and behavioral health workers

Jackson Baures, the public health division manager for Jackson County Health and Human Services, told a legislative panel Wednesday how a presumptive case of tuberculosis became an all “hands on deck situation.”. With 17 vacant positions in his office, including nearly a third of its public health positions and...
OREGON STATE
opb.org

Tribes seek input as Central Oregon development promises to use less water

One of the largest groups of Indigenous tribes in Oregon has asked for a seat at the table in discussing the controversial Thornburgh Resort planned in Central Oregon. The request came as the Deschutes County Commission on Wednesday mulled an appeal from Thornburgh’s developers, after a county hearings officer rejected the resort’s new Fish and Wildlife Management Plan in December, saying the developers had shown little evidence they could mitigate the loss of wildlife and water.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
inlander.com

With starkly different abortion laws in Idaho and Washington, and legislators in both states working to enshrine them, providers and patients face legal uncertainty

When the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last year, nearly all abortion in Idaho was outlawed, due to a trigger ban recently passed by Republican legislators. Just across the border in Washington, where abortion was legalized before the landmark 1973 decision, access remains legal. The starkly different abortion...
IDAHO STATE
KATU.com

Emergency SNAP food benefits to end in March for 412,000 Oregon households

In March, thousands of Oregonians who receive help through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will no longer receive emergency food benefits. This extra assistance was part of the federal government's pandemic emergency response that allowed states to offer additional funds to SNAP recipients. Since April 2020, Oregonians who receive food benefits through SNAP have received extra emergency funds each month on their electronic benefits transfer (EBT) card.
OREGON STATE
The Portland Mercury

Good Morning, News: 600 Critical City Workers on STRIKE, Idaho Wants Our Oregon Crackpots, and Republicans are the Party of Gas Stoves & AR-15s

The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. GOOD MORNING, PORTLAND! Happy Groundhog Day!...
PORTLAND, OR
philomathnews.com

Legislative proposal would allow state to hold schools accountable for certain types of abuse

School staff have held students down and left them in closets as punishment without any repercussions, state officials, parents and advocates said this week. Students with disabilities, especially, have suffered unnecessary seclusion and restraints, they told lawmakers on Wednesday. Some had been pinned to the ground under gym mats by staff, unable to move. Yet such treatment wouldn’t warrant an investigation by state officials because restraint and seclusion aren’t included in the state’s definition of abuse in schools.
OREGON STATE

