thatoregonlife.com
The Greater Idaho Movement: A Controversial Effort to Expand State Boundaries
Idaho may soon begin a discussion about absorbing some of its neighboring counties. The Republican state representative from Midvale, Judy Boyle, introduced a joint memorial on Wednesday asking the Democratic-controlled Oregon Legislature to discuss the Greater Idaho movement with the Idaho Legislature. The Greater Idaho Movement has recently gained attention...
Greater Idaho measure moves ahead - in Idaho
BOISE, Idaho — An Idaho measure that would invite Oregon to begin talks with the Idaho Legislature about relocating their common state line was awarded a bill number, HJM 1, by an Idaho House of Representatives committee on Wednesday, Feb. 1, after a short discussion, according to a press release from Greater Idaho.
opb.org
Oregon creates a new inspection program to boost state ag economy, keep meat local
Your browser does not support the audio element. At the Intermountain Stockyard in La Grande, rancher Todd Nash watches the action as he works to sell four small cows to improve his breed stock and pay for feed. Some of the animals he’s selling today may end up in hamburgers. But in the stockyard’s canteen, he has no idea whether the burger on his plate comes from a local ranch or from New Zealand.
kpic
Oregon lawmakers debate slashing money to Measure 110, frustrating recovery advocates
SALEM, Ore. — State lawmakers are debating taking away millions of dollars of grant funding related to Oregon's drug decriminalization law -- legislation that recovery advocates are fighting. The Oregon Health Justice Recovery Alliance said House Bill 2089 could pull as much as $60 million from addiction recovery services.
KTVZ
Oregon Department of Agriculture seeks applicants for 55 commodity commissioner openings
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Department of Agriculture said Friday it is seeking applicants to fill 55 commissioner seats on 19 of the state’s agricultural and commercial fisheries commodity commissions. The deadline to apply is March 15. For instructions on how to apply or to learn more about...
focushillsboro.com
Five Oregon Cities To Receive Almost $1.7 Million In Federal Road Safety Money
More than $1.7 million in federal funds has been obtained to enhance street safety in five Oregon cities, Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley said on Thursday. The money comes from President Biden’s infrastructure package and its accompanying Safe Streets for All program run by the U.S. Department of Transportation. Over the next five years, the federal government will allocate $5 billion to state, municipal, and tribal programs that aim to reduce traffic fatalities and serious injuries by improving the design of roads, crosswalks, and sidewalks across the country.
thelundreport.org
Bills seek $185 million for local public health and behavioral health workers
Jackson Baures, the public health division manager for Jackson County Health and Human Services, told a legislative panel Wednesday how a presumptive case of tuberculosis became an all “hands on deck situation.”. With 17 vacant positions in his office, including nearly a third of its public health positions and...
Chronicle
State Lawmakers Consider Lower DUI Limit While Lab Backlogs Delay Drivers' Court Cases
Between 2017 and 2021, nearly one-third of all deadly traffic crashes in Washington involved a driver who had been drinking. More than a third involved a driver who tested positive for drug use. As the number of fatalities has climbed at an alarming rate each year since 2019, the proportion...
yachatsnews.com
Nine Oregon legislators — including both from Lincoln County — form caucus to provide arts research and information
SALEM — Nine members of the Oregon Legislature – including two members from Lincoln County — have formed the state’s first Arts and Culture Caucus to provide research and information to other members of the Legislature. Rep. Rob Nosse, D-Portland, who coordinated the Arts and Culture...
Oregon witness photographs amber-colored lights over neighboring rooftops
An Oregon witness at Aumsville reported watching and photographing two amber-colored lights moving north to south at 10:05 p.m. on February 1, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
opb.org
Tribes seek input as Central Oregon development promises to use less water
One of the largest groups of Indigenous tribes in Oregon has asked for a seat at the table in discussing the controversial Thornburgh Resort planned in Central Oregon. The request came as the Deschutes County Commission on Wednesday mulled an appeal from Thornburgh’s developers, after a county hearings officer rejected the resort’s new Fish and Wildlife Management Plan in December, saying the developers had shown little evidence they could mitigate the loss of wildlife and water.
Oregon Rep. calls for increased oversight of NW Natural after scientist fails to disclose she was paid for testimony
PORTLAND, Ore. — It’s pretty rare for a Multnomah County Board of Commissioners meeting to be featured on the front page of the New York Times, but that’s what happened on Monday after a scientist who testified at a commission meeting late last year failed to disclose that she was being paid by a utility to do so.
inlander.com
With starkly different abortion laws in Idaho and Washington, and legislators in both states working to enshrine them, providers and patients face legal uncertainty
When the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last year, nearly all abortion in Idaho was outlawed, due to a trigger ban recently passed by Republican legislators. Just across the border in Washington, where abortion was legalized before the landmark 1973 decision, access remains legal. The starkly different abortion...
KGW
Fraud targeting Oregon EBT recipients is likely to get worse, security expert warns
PORTLAND, Ore. — Life is a juggling act for Lisa Jones. She’s a single mother with three young kids. The 45-year-old works two part-time jobs as copy writer and office manager. She also takes classes at Portland Community College. “I work my butt off every day,” explained Jones...
Tacoma Daily Index
$200,000 Available to Women and Minority-Owned Businesses Through Washington MBDA Business Center’s ‘Achieve More’ Grant
TACOMA, Wash. – As part of the Washington Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA) Business Center’s ongoing support to women and minority-owned businesses, applications for the “Achieve More” Grants are being accepted now through March 19, 2023, 11:59 PM. “With the diverse perspectives they bring to the...
KATU.com
Emergency SNAP food benefits to end in March for 412,000 Oregon households
In March, thousands of Oregonians who receive help through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will no longer receive emergency food benefits. This extra assistance was part of the federal government's pandemic emergency response that allowed states to offer additional funds to SNAP recipients. Since April 2020, Oregonians who receive food benefits through SNAP have received extra emergency funds each month on their electronic benefits transfer (EBT) card.
The Portland Mercury
Good Morning, News: 600 Critical City Workers on STRIKE, Idaho Wants Our Oregon Crackpots, and Republicans are the Party of Gas Stoves & AR-15s
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. GOOD MORNING, PORTLAND! Happy Groundhog Day!...
Oregon mails 5,000 taxpayers’ info to the wrong address
Tax season got off to a rocky start for the Oregon Department of Revenue, which acknowledged Thursday that it sent personal tax refund information for about 5,000 taxpayers to the wrong address. All 5,000 are intended for, and were mailed to, Portland residents, said Robin Maxey, a spokesperson for the...
philomathnews.com
Legislative proposal would allow state to hold schools accountable for certain types of abuse
School staff have held students down and left them in closets as punishment without any repercussions, state officials, parents and advocates said this week. Students with disabilities, especially, have suffered unnecessary seclusion and restraints, they told lawmakers on Wednesday. Some had been pinned to the ground under gym mats by staff, unable to move. Yet such treatment wouldn’t warrant an investigation by state officials because restraint and seclusion aren’t included in the state’s definition of abuse in schools.
nbcrightnow.com
Afternoon news update February 3: Bill would make shelter dogs and cats the official pet of Oregon, spy balloon continues float across U.S. and more
A bill introduced in the Oregon state Legislature would make shelter dogs and cats the official state pet of Oregon. A Chinese spy balloon continues to float across the U.S. as the Pentagon monitors its path and the economy added 517,000 new jobs in January.
