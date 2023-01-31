Read full article on original website
Related
disneybymark.com
‘Star Wars: Visions’ Returns with Volume 2 on Disney+ May 4, 2023
Disney+ and Lucasfilm have announced that the second volume of the animated anthology series, “Star Wars: Visions,” will premiere May 4, 2023, a.k.a. “Star Wars Day.” Volume 2 Volume 2 will feature nine new shorts from nine studios from around the globe. These shorts will feature unique animation styles from a variety of countries and… Read More »‘Star Wars: Visions’ Returns with Volume 2 on Disney+ May 4, 2023.
disneybymark.com
How “Friday Night Lights” Creator Jason Katims Expanded the Novel “Dear Edward” for the New Apple TV+ Series
“It’s a story about resilience and the power of the human spirit, and the fact that people, under these extraordinary, very difficult circumstances, are redefining themselves and finding their own power,” executive producer Jason Katims said of his new Apple TV+ series, Dear Edward. A series adaptation of the novel by Ann Napolitano, the series follows […]
disneybymark.com
Jennifer Grey Shares Why Playing Gwen Shamblin Was the Role of a Lifetime
“It’s one of the greatest jobs I’ve ever had in my life,” Jennifer Grey said of her role in the new Lifetime original movie, Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation. Jennifer had back-to-back breakout roles in Ferris Bueller’s Day Off and Dirty Dancing, so that’s quite the statement. In the film, which premieres tonight at 8/7c, Jennifer brings […]
disneybymark.com
Ebay Exclusive Darkwing Duck Funko Pop! Swoops in to Save the Day
We’re only a few weeks into 2023 and we’re already swimming in new Funko releases. Guess what? There’s more to come! Funko is delivering a new Darkwing Duck exclusive Pop! that 90s kids will truly appreciate. What are you waiting for? “Let’s get dangerous!” (Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace […]
disneybymark.com
Garden Rocks Concerts at 2023 EPCOT Flower & Garden Festival: Dates, Lineup & Dining Packages
Garden Rocks Concerts return to the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival starting in March 2023 at Walt Disney World. This post covers the current lineup of bands and musicians, whether the dining package is worth the money, dates of the performances, and everything else you need to know. Let’s start with the basics. The […]
disneybymark.com
Learn How to Draw Tinker Bell with Heather Worley and Stacia Martin!
On the eve of the Peter Pan 70th Anniversary, what better time is there than to try your hand at animation? If you are looking for a family activity this weekend, sit the family down and have everyone learn how to draw Tinker Bell from the (almost) 70-year-old classic tale.
disneybymark.com
Show Lighting Updates Coming to Avengers Assemble: Flight Force at Disneyland Paris
Show lighting updates are coming soon to Avengers Assemble: Flight Force in Avengers Campus at Walt Disney Studios Park, Disneyland Paris. According to DLP Report on Twitter, the upgrades will be added in the spring. Work will take place at night and the attraction will remain open during the day.
disneybymark.com
Robin Hood at Disneyland: Surprise Meet and Greet Photos, Video from 1/31/23
Hi everyone! Robin Hood made a surprise appearance this past week at Disneyland! I don’t know if he was there.
disneybymark.com
New Story Details Revealed For Tiana’s Bayou Adventure
The replacement for the iconic Disney Parks attraction, Splash Mountain, is well underway with the reveal of new story details for the upcoming Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World. What’s Happening: Walt Disney Imagineering is creating an original, next chapter story for Tiana, that takes place in Tiana’s Bayou Adventure after the events […]
disneybymark.com
Cinderella Castle Dress Inspired by Magic Kingdom and Nighttime Fireworks Comes to shopDisney
Disney fans have a new dress to add to their parks approved wardrobe for springtime and beyond with this lovely Cinderella Castle dress from shopDisney. (Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.) What’s […]
disneybymark.com
Fantasmic! is the best nighttime show at Disney World
Disney World is known for its entertainment. From fireworks to live shows, there is so much to see and explore in the parks at night. One show you need to make plans to see above all others? Fantasmic! Current Nighttime Shows at Disney World There are various nighttime entertainment shows at each of the Disney […]
disneybymark.com
Review: Is Paddlefish in Disney Springs Something Your Family will Love?
Is Paddlefish a good backup plan for when the hottest Disney Dining reservations are gone? Here is our experience. Paddlefish Paddlefish is probably one of the most recognizable restaurants in Disney Springs. It is the steamboat restaurant at The Landing that is clearly visible from the water as you approach by water taxi. If you […]
disneybymark.com
“Look Out for the Little Guy” 100% Real Autobiography of Scott Lang Coming This September
A very interesting new book has popped up for pre-order from Disney Books – an autobiography of Scott Lang, Paul Rudd’s character from Marvel’s Ant-Man series of films. What’s Happening: This is the incredible story of an ex-con turned world-saving Super Hero. Cleverly titled Look Out for the Little Guy, the cover of this “autobiography” features […]
disneybymark.com
Treats This Valentine’s Day Season at the Walt Disney World Resort
Some delicious sips and treats will be available at the Walt Disney World Resort as we get closer to Valentine’s Day. Disney Parks Blog shared what is on the menu. What’s Available: Available at Various Resorts (Available through Feb. 28; mobile order available) My (Plant-based) Sweetheart Chocolate cupcake with a love-ly swirl of vanilla buttercream and sprinkles […]
disneybymark.com
Pool CLOSURE Announced for Disney’s Vero Beach Resort
There are lots of hotels at Disney World, but did you know that Disney owns other hotels outside of the theme park area?. Down in Vero Beach, Florida, (about 2 hours southeast of Disney World), there’s Disney’s Vero Beach Resort. It’s a great place to visit if you’re looking for a vacation that’s a little more relaxed than the theme parks but still has a touch of Disney magic. If you’re planning to stay at this resort soon, you need to know about an upcoming pool closure!
disneybymark.com
First Look at the 2023 Mardi Gras Coke Freestyle Cup at Universal Orlando Resort
Universal’s Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval 2023 has begun, and there’s a new Coke Freestyle Cup to celebrate. The cup gives the buyer free refills all day at Coke Freestyle machines across the resort, as well as ICEEs. The cup is white with a purple lid. It...
disneybymark.com
The Ultimate Secret to Saving Thousands at Disney World
This article contains sponsored content by World of DVC. Are you thinking of going on a vacation to Walt Disney World? The idea of traveling to the Most Magical Place on Earth, walking into Magic Kingdom, seeing Cinderella Castle, meeting Mickey Mouse, and eating a Mickey Premium Bar while the Festival of Fantasy parade moves down Main Street U.S.A. is a magical one — and an expensive one. That being said, there is a solution to this costly problem.
disneybymark.com
UPDATE on the Battle for Disney’s Executive Board
The Walt Disney Company is preparing for its annual shareholders’ meeting, where board members will vote on the next chairman. But, who the next chairman will be remains unclear, as Disney has been emblazoned in a proxy battle with activist investor Nelson Peltz. Peltz (and his firm the Trian Group) has shared he believes Disney has “lost its way” and that he’s the right man to lead them back. And now, we’ve got another update ahead of the shareholders’ meeting.
disneybymark.com
Disney’s 100th Anniversary LEGO Set Is Online Now!
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. LEGO couldn’t be left out of the Disney 100th anniversary celebrations, so they’ve decided to join in on the fun! We found just the Disney 100th Celebration merchandise that really knows how to stand out.
disneybymark.com
Comparing After Hours Events and Extended Evening Hours in Disney World
It’s the dream of many Disney World fans to stay in the parks after they close and enjoy the rides, entertainment, and ambiance without the huge crowds. Guess what? That dream can actually come true!. If you’re willing to pay some extra cash, there are several different options you...
Comments / 0