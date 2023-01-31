ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Alan Cumming Says ‘Romy And Michele’s High School Reunion’ Would’ve Had Six Sequels If It Starred Men

Alan Cumming is blasting Hollywood for Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion not having a sequel. The comedy that starred Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino was released in 1997 and despite talks about filming a follow-up, nothing ever materialized. “I would love to do a sequel. I have to say, I think the fact that there hasn’t been is a really big example of the misogyny of Hollywood,” Cumming told The A.V. Club in an interview. The Traitors U.S. host has a theory as to why the comedy directed by David Mirkin never got a sequel. “You know, I think that the things...
ARIZONA STATE
disneybymark.com

Disney Releases New Story Details For ‘Tiana’s Bayou Adventure’

As the week comes to a close, Disney has released some new story details for the upcoming “Tiana’s Bayou Adventure,” which will take place following the events of the movie “The Princess and The Frog.” The Details Walt Disney Imagineering is creating an original story for “Tiana’s Bayou Adventure,” which will show where Tiana’s life… Read More »Disney Releases New Story Details For ‘Tiana’s Bayou Adventure’

Comments / 0

Community Policy