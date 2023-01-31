Read full article on original website
Related
Queen Latifah’s Partner Eboni Nichols: Everything To Know About Their Private Relationship
Queen Latifah is an actress known for her work on the hit TV show The Equalizer along with hit films like Just Wright. She is not currently married, but she has been with her partner since 2013. The actress previously dated fitness trainer Jeanette Jenkins. Queen Latifah is currently hosting...
Alan Cumming Says ‘Romy And Michele’s High School Reunion’ Would’ve Had Six Sequels If It Starred Men
Alan Cumming is blasting Hollywood for Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion not having a sequel. The comedy that starred Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino was released in 1997 and despite talks about filming a follow-up, nothing ever materialized. “I would love to do a sequel. I have to say, I think the fact that there hasn’t been is a really big example of the misogyny of Hollywood,” Cumming told The A.V. Club in an interview. The Traitors U.S. host has a theory as to why the comedy directed by David Mirkin never got a sequel. “You know, I think that the things...
disneybymark.com
Disney Releases New Story Details For ‘Tiana’s Bayou Adventure’
As the week comes to a close, Disney has released some new story details for the upcoming “Tiana’s Bayou Adventure,” which will take place following the events of the movie “The Princess and The Frog.” The Details Walt Disney Imagineering is creating an original story for “Tiana’s Bayou Adventure,” which will show where Tiana’s life… Read More »Disney Releases New Story Details For ‘Tiana’s Bayou Adventure’
Comments / 0