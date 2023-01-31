Read full article on original website
Health officials relieved no "triple-demic", but note COVID, flu and RSV aren't over in Ohio
There’s good news and bad news about three respiratory viruses that looked like they might hit hard this winter. Health officials were worried about a "triple-demic" of COVID, flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in the winter months. But Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff said after a spike in the latter two in November, the numbers have fallen off.
Nazi homeschooling group, money to move Lincoln Heights gun range, plus more top stories
An Ohio couple makes national news for supplying neo-Nazi lesson plans to parents who teach their children at home. Now Ohio lawmakers and state officials are expressing their concern. On Cincinnati Edition we take a look at the state’s homeschooling laws and changes that are being proposed. Debate and...
Ohio’s auditor notes 100 fraud convictions, wants money for more training, investigations
Over the last four years, 100 public officials have been prosecuted by the state of Ohio for fraud and corruption. That’s led to more than $5 million paid in restitution and more than $18 million in money that should be recovered. But Ohio’s auditor says the state could do...
Ohioans who skip new COVID-19 booster are taking 'unnecessary risks,' state's top doc says
The amount of severe illness caused by respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19 is decreasing in Ohio, but the state's health director said too many people are skipping the new booster and unnecessarily risking serious disease or death at a time when the coronavirus is still circulating. “COVID-19 is still very real,”...
