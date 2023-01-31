ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
wvxu.org

Health officials relieved no "triple-demic", but note COVID, flu and RSV aren't over in Ohio

There’s good news and bad news about three respiratory viruses that looked like they might hit hard this winter. Health officials were worried about a "triple-demic" of COVID, flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in the winter months. But Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff said after a spike in the latter two in November, the numbers have fallen off.
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy