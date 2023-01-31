Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
Biden's State of the Union to tout policy wins on economy
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will use his second State of the Union address on Tuesday to remind Americans of how their lives have been improved over his first two years in office, as he tries to confront pessimism in the country and navigate the tricky politics of a newly divided Washington.
SFGate
Ukraine defense minister expects help from West on warplanes
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine's defense minister expressed confidence Sunday that Western allies would agree to the country's latest weapons request — warplanes to fight off Russian forces that invaded nearly a year ago. Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov told a news conference in Kyiv that Ukraine has already...
SFGate
Europe bans Russian diesel, other oil products over Ukraine
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Europe imposed a ban Sunday on Russian diesel fuel and other refined oil products, slashing energy dependency on Moscow and seeking to further crimp the Kremlin's fossil fuel earnings as punishment for invading Ukraine. The ban comes along with a price cap agreed by the...
SFGate
US to send Ukraine longer-range bombs in latest turnaround
WASHINGTON (AP) — After months of agonizing, the U.S has agreed to send longer-range bombs to Ukraine as it prepares to launch a spring offensive to retake territory Russia captured last year, U.S. officials said Thursday, confirming that the new weapons will have roughly double the range of any other offensive weapon provided by America.
SFGate
Satellite photos: Damage at Iran military site hit by drone
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Satellite photos analyzed by The Associated Press on Friday showed damage done to what Iran describes as a military workshop targeted by Israeli drones, the latest such assault amid a shadow war between the two countries.
SFGate
Gut spending? Slash the IRS budget? 7 GOP ideas for debt limit talks
WASHINGTON - House Republicans are demanding that President Biden agree to policy concessions in exchange for their support in raising the nation's $31.4 trillion borrowing limit. But it is not clear - even to leading GOP officials - what they're asking Biden to do. As Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) evades...
SFGate
Ex-foreign minister will face diplomat for Cyprus presidency
NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — A center-right former foreign minister and a career diplomat backed by a communist-rooted party will battle it out for the presidency of ethnically divided Cyprus in a Feb. 12 runoff, according to official voting results announced Sunday. With all votes counted in the first round...
SFGate
Timeline: A suspected Chinese spy balloon's eight-day journey
The United States' dramatic takedown of what it has called a Chinese surveillance balloon started with a few civilian sightings in America's heartland and ended with a missile explosion over South Carolina so loud that it rattled homes below. Although it's not the first time a spy balloon has been...
SFGate
EU migration impasse leaves many refugees out in the cold
BRUSSELS (AP) — Some refugees and asylum-seekers in Brussels have been spending months in between the Street of Palaces and the Small Castle — quite literally. Unfortunately, it's not a dream come true at the end of their fearful flight from halfway across the globe. It's a perpetual nightmare.
SFGate
Iran acknowledges 'tens of thousands' detained in protests
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran's supreme leader on Sunday reportedly ordered an amnesty or reduction in prison sentences for “tens of thousands” of people detained amid nationwide anti-government protests shaking the country, acknowledging for the first time the scale of the crackdown. The decree by...
SFGate
North Macedonia honors hero also claimed by Bulgaria
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — North Macedonia on Saturday marked the birthday of a 19th century revolutionary amid tight security in the capital of Skopje due to fears of clashes between opposing nationalist groups from North Macedonia and Bulgaria.
Comments / 0