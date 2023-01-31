So many things are changing at the Disney parks that it can be difficult to keep them all straight!. PhotoPass changes will soon be made for those who buy Genie+ in Disney World, Splash Mountain has CLOSED in Disney World to make way for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure (and it will eventually close in Disneyland too), and other changes have been announced for the West Coast. With all of this news, you may have missed or forgotten about two critical adjustments coming to Disneyland soon.

