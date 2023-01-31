ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Narcity

'The Last Of Us' Star Pedro Pascal Gushed Over Canada So Much & It Never Gets Old (VIDEOS)

HBO's latest seriesThe Last Of Us has been the hottest topic of conversation for the last few weeks, as has its star Pedro Pascal. Pascal, who plays Joel Miller in the series, is pretty much a viral sensation at this point from calling himself a "cool, slutty daddy" on the red carpet to dancing with a clicker in the lead-up to his hosting gig for Saturday Night Live on February 4.
Narcity

The City Of Calgary Is Hiring For Student Jobs For The Summer & They Pay Over $27 An Hour

If you're currently studying and you're looking to get some hands-on experience this summer, the City of Calgary is hiring for a ton of student jobs over the summer. If you're on the hunt for a summer job but waiting tables is really not you're thing, you could get paid to work for the city instead and it's actually a pretty good gig — paying around $27 an hour.
Narcity

7 Toronto Date Ideas That Aren't Just Another Expensive Night At A Bar Or Restaurant​

Our city has endless possibilities, but let's face it, sometimes it can feel like there are only two options for a Toronto date night — drinking or dining out. If you're looking to try something new with your partner, we have compiled an amazing list of date night ideas, opening up a whole other side of Toronto just waiting to be explored.

