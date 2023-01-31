Read full article on original website
Narcity
Family Day 2023 Is Not A Stat Holiday In Canada But Here's Which Provinces Get The Day Off
Family Day 2023 is just around the corner, and depending on where you live in Canada, you may or may not have the day off. On Monday, February 20, most people in eight provinces will have the day off while people in the other two provinces will not. Plus, no one in the territories will have the day off.
The Groundhog Day 2023 Predictions For Canada Are Out & The Forecast Is Complicated
It is February 2, and that means today is the day a few select groundhogs in Canada will be consulted on the spring weather forecast. And it looks like not all of Canada's famous groundhogs are seeing eye-to-eye on the results for Groundhog Day 2023. What is Groundhog Day in...
Most Of The Coldest Places On Earth Are In Canada Right Now & Temperatures Are Lower Than -40 C
Almost all of the coldest places on Earth right now are in Canada and some temperatures are lower than -40 C with wind chills making it feel colder than -50 C!. Many parts of the country are dealing with a frigid dose of winter weather as the polar vortex sends a surge of chilly Arctic air into Canada, according to The Weather Network.
People Looking For Ontario Jobs Are Over It & Think Companies Should Have To Post Salaries
Ontario jobs are apparently ripe and ready for the taking if you ask Premier Doug Ford, but the story for those actually looking for a job in Ontario right now is sounding a whole lot different. On top of rising interest rates in Canada and the cost of living, people...
'The Last Of Us' Star Pedro Pascal Gushed Over Canada So Much & It Never Gets Old (VIDEOS)
HBO's latest seriesThe Last Of Us has been the hottest topic of conversation for the last few weeks, as has its star Pedro Pascal. Pascal, who plays Joel Miller in the series, is pretty much a viral sensation at this point from calling himself a "cool, slutty daddy" on the red carpet to dancing with a clicker in the lead-up to his hosting gig for Saturday Night Live on February 4.
The City Of Calgary Is Hiring For Student Jobs For The Summer & They Pay Over $27 An Hour
If you're currently studying and you're looking to get some hands-on experience this summer, the City of Calgary is hiring for a ton of student jobs over the summer. If you're on the hunt for a summer job but waiting tables is really not you're thing, you could get paid to work for the city instead and it's actually a pretty good gig — paying around $27 an hour.
An Ontario Dairy Farmer Dumps 30,000 Litres Of Milk In A Video & Says 'It Breaks My Heart'
The phrase, "don't cry over spilled milk" is pretty common, but a recent video is challenging that sentiment. Southern Ontario dairy farmer Jerry Huigen posted a TikTok video earlier this week outlining his frustrations with milk production limitations. In the since-deleted video, milk can be seen gushing out of a...
7 Toronto Date Ideas That Aren't Just Another Expensive Night At A Bar Or Restaurant
Our city has endless possibilities, but let's face it, sometimes it can feel like there are only two options for a Toronto date night — drinking or dining out. If you're looking to try something new with your partner, we have compiled an amazing list of date night ideas, opening up a whole other side of Toronto just waiting to be explored.
Canada's Official Twitter Account Asked What Toppings Go On Poutine & Canadians Are Triggered
From where you can find the best poutine in Canada to what it's really made with, there have always been a lot of questions surrounding Canada's most famous food. Recently, a tweet from Canada's official Twitter managed to ruffle a few feathers by asking people about the "toppings" for poutine.
The Polar Vortex Is Moving Away From Canada & A '30-Degree Temperature Rebound' Is Coming
The polar vortex that has sent Canada into a deep freeze is moving away and a "30-degree temperature rebound" is coming. According to a new forecast from The Weather Network, the frigid Arctic air the polar vortex brought down to eastern parts of the country is set to leave as fast as it came.
