Patriots Jakobi Meyers Played Through Injury; How Serious?

The New England Patriots receiver still managed to play in 14 games despite the multitude of injuries.

FOXBORO — NFL players constantly put their bodies on the line. As we saw in the AFC Championship game, Patrick Mahomes showed toughness, being able to lead his team to the Super Bowl while dealing with a high ankle sprain.

Meanwhile, New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was crying in pain as he was carried off the field in Week 3 with a high ankle sprain.

Evidently, Jakobi Meyers falls under the same category.

The Patriots receiver battled through multiple injuries this season, ultimately finishing with 67 catches for 804 yards and six touchdowns. In a season filled with disappointment, particularly on offense, Meyers was a shining bright spot. And now we know a bit more about what he dealt with in 2022.

According to reports, Meyers battled through a knee injury, shoulder injury, and concussion throughout the season. In fact, it was revealed that Meyers played through a small tear in his knee.

Despite sitting out two games early on with the knee injury, Meyers played in eight consecutive games before missing a game against the Cardinals with a concussion.

Meyers, undrafted in 2019, has come a long way from his days getting yelled at by Tom Brady for running the wrong route. He has now established himself as the most productive and reliable receiver in the Patriots offense. He also is an emerging leader in the locker room and has a close off-field relationship with Jones.

Will the Patriots will be priced out on Meyers? The former NC State product is on track to become an unrestricted free agent in March. He will presumably be the headliner of the UFA class among receivers , with JuJu Smith-Schuster, Sterling Shepard, and D.J. Chark.

You can follow Kevin Tame Jr. on Twitter @Kevin_Tame

New England and beyond! Get your Patriots game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow Patriots Country on Twitter and Facebook

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Patriots? Click Here

More Patriots coverage from Sports Illustrated here .