ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Video shows Donald Trump invoking Fifth Amendment over hourslong deposition

By Aaron Katersky
ABC News
ABC News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00qMs2_0kXccxqt00

Former President Donald Trump turned to New York Attorney General Letitia James and smiled briefly as she began to depose him Aug. 10, newly released video obtained by ABC News shows.

The video represents the first time the public can see portions of the hourslong deposition that preceded James' $250 million civil lawsuit filed against Trump, his eldest children, his business and its top executives for inflating his net worth.

Trump declined to answer most questions other than affirming he understood the ground rules and the procedures.

MORE: Trump repeatedly pleaded the Fifth in hourslong deposition for New York AG probe: Sources

When Kevin Wallace, the attorney general's senior counsel, asked what Trump did to prepare for the deposition he answered "very little."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gvE7c_0kXccxqt00
Brittainy Newman/AP, FILE - PHOTO: New York Attorney General Letitia James speaks during a press conference, Sept. 21, 2022, in New York.

Trump began the deposition with a statement that denounced the investigation and the investigator.

"This is the greatest witch hunt in the history of our country," Trump is seen saying. "She has made a career out of maliciously attacking me and my business even before she understood or was elected."

MORE: NY attorney general rejected settlement offer from Trump Organization

Wallace replied, "Obviously we disagree."

When Wallace began to ask question about his finances, Trump repeatedly invoked the Fifth Amendment and continued to do so for the next several hours.

Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr. were also deposed in the investigation. All three depositions were briefly delayed in the wake of Ivana Trump's death.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V1bdW_0kXccxqt00
Alex Brandon/AP, FILE - PHOTO: Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event at the South Carolina Statehouse on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Columbia, S.C.

James eventually filed the lawsuit against Trump, both children and his business in September 2022.

"We found that Mr. Trump, his children and the corporation used more than 200 false asset valuations over a 10-year period," James said at a press conference announcing the charges.

The suit claims that the former president's Florida estate and golf resort, Mar-a-Lago, was valued as high as $739 million, but should have been valued at $75 million. Trump is also alleged to have overvalued assets such as his Trump Tower apartment; Trump Turnberry, his golf course in Scotland; and 40 Wall Street.

Comments / 90

0012345678900
5d ago

Trump is as guilty is you can get and he knows it just trying to buy time this man knows he will lose everything that he has stolen from the Americans that has paid taxes trump and his children or the sorriest people that walks the face. Of earth

Reply
20
Connie Burdick
5d ago

When you think (and up to this point it has been shown to be true) you are above the law and can't go two sentences without lying, of course you plead the fifth.

Reply(1)
19
Ronald Seppi
5d ago

And and poor Donnie getting picked on, well America hasn't seen a president con man and it's history the law and the courts don't go after you for no reason, put him in cell like they did Hannibal in the movie with a gag over his mouth.

Reply
18
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SheKnows

Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner Reportedly Planned a Scheme to Remove Mike Pence From Donald Trump’s 2020 Campaign

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner have exited political life, but they were certainly in the mix during the Donald Trump administration, where they are being accused of trying to unseat Vice President Mike Pence for the 2020 presidential campaign. Those allegations surfaced in former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s upcoming book, Never Give an Inch: Fighting for the America I Love.
msn.com

Trump Asks 'What's Going On' With Obama Administration, Urges Investigation

Former President Donald Trump has lashed out at Special Counsel Jack Smith, while demanding that he investigate "what's going on" with the administration of former President Barack Obama instead of him. Trump on Wednesday argued that Smith was working for "Marxist Democrat friends" and suggested that he should focus his...
MARYLAND STATE
Benzinga

Trump's 'Love Letters' To Kim Jong Un Reportedly Reveal North Korean Leader Was 'Ready To Work' With US On Denuclearization

Over a dozen letters exchanged between former U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have been published by the Korean-American Club. What Happened: Trump’s self-described 'love letters' from Kim were retrieved by the authorities from his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. In the letter, Kim reportedly expressed his willingness to discuss his isolated country’s denuclearization with Trump while sidelining then-South Korean President Moon Jae In, reported Star And Stripes.
FLORIDA STATE
OK! Magazine

'It's Disgraceful!': Kimberly Guilfoyle Blasted For Posting Cruel Hunting Photo Of Eric & Donald Trump Jr.

Kimberly Guilfoyle gave a shout-out to Donald Trump Jr.'s brother Eric Trump, but fans couldn't help but focus on the pictures she chose. "Wishing @erictrump the happiest of birthdays! You are a wonderful father to Luke and Carolina, husband to @laraleatrump, brother and friend to all who know and love you! Here’s to the absolute best 2023!" she captioned a photo of herself wearing camouflage as she posted alongside Eric, Donald Jr. and a deer. Of course, people were upset she would advertise the controversial hobby. One person wrote, "Hunting for food. Ok. Hunting for sport. Disturbing. Almost unfollowed,"...
RadarOnline

Moneybags Ivanka Trump & Husband Jared Kushner Visit Their Renovated 'Billionaire Bunker' Before Returning To Luxury $47k Per Month Condo

Ivanka Trump's marriage to Jared Kushner might be on the rocks, but their bank accounts are solid! The duo, who are rumored to have hit turbulence in their 13-year marriage, were spotted bouncing around their not one, but two million-dollar properties over the weekend.Ivanka and Jared have been spending lots of time apart, but renovations are still going full-steam ahead on the pair's $24 million dream home in Miami's exclusive "Billionaire Bunker" community, RadarOnline.com has learned. Ivanka and Jared kept it casual while checking out the waterfront mansion they will soon call home with their three children — Arabella, 11,...
The Independent

‘Are you done?’ Attorney responds to Trump’s threats to sue rape accuser and lawyers during deposition

Donald Trump threatened to sue the lawyer representing the woman who has accused him of raping her in a department store in the 1990s during his deposition in a federal lawsuit accusing him of defamation, according to an unsealed transcript of his interview in the case.A federal judge has unsealed portions of the former president’s transcript from a taped deposition at his Mar-a-Lago compound in October of 2022 following E Jean Carroll’s lawsuit against him, revealing Mr Trump lashing out at his accuser as a “wack job”, “mentally sick” and a “nut job”.At issue in the transcript is a...
wegotthiscovered.com

Trump’s latest campaign blunder is being photographed posing with a notorious Philly mob boss

Donald Trump continues to step in it at nearly every turn with his thus-far doomed 2024 presidential bid. Between private dinners at Mar-a-Lago with Kanye “Ye” West and noted white supremacist Nick Fuentes to his heavily-ridiculed digital trading cards, Trump is losing steam with his base before his campaign has barely gotten off the ground,
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Independent

Stormy Daniels mocks Trump’s grammar in Truth Social post and says he accidentally confirmed her story

Stormy Daniels offered a fierce blowback to Donald Trump whose attempt to ridicule the adult film star may have backfired as he seemingly appeared to acknowledge their alleged affair.Ms Daniels thanked the former president for “admitting” to their alleged affair despite previously declaring that he “never had an affair”. She also mocked the one-time president for using wrong grammar in his Truth Social post.The war of words between the two on social media came as New York City prosecutors began presenting evidence to a grand jury about the “hush money scheme” Mr Trump is accused of using to keep...
ABC News

ABC News

1M+
Followers
208K+
Post
599M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy