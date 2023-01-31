Read full article on original website
Man dead after Kansas officer-involved shooting
WYANDOTTE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting in Kansas City, Kansa. Just before 6p.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to the 5400 block of Haskell Avenue on an opioid overdose. As officers and EMS arrived at the home, they observed a man fleeing on a bicycle. A description of that individual was broadcast to other officers in the region.
Sheriff investigates dognapping from rural Kansas home
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a dognapping and are asking the public for help to find the animal. During the month of January, deputies, animal control officers and members of the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office’s K9 Unit responded to a residence in the 5500 block of SW Wanamaker Road on multiple occasions to check the welfare of Bosco, a 14-year-old bloodhound, following claims of animal neglect, according to Deputy Abigail Christian.
2 abducted KC-area children found in a Florida supermarket
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — Two abducted children who had been missing from Missouri for almost a year were found in a central Florida grocery store with their non-custodial mother, who was taken into police custody, authorities said. Kristi Gilley was arrested last Wednesday on an out-of-state fugitive warrant....
Victim in Kan. Walmart bathroom fire remains hospitalized
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fire in a Walmart bathroom that sent a man to the hospital in Topeka have determined the cause of the fire. According to fire department spokesperson Rosie Nichols, the victim intentionally set the fire. Fire officials did not provide specifics on how he started the fire.
Police: Body exhumed in 46-year-old unsolved Kan. murder
JOHNSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a cold case murder are asked the public on Friday for help in solving the case. On July 2, 1977, in the early morning hours, Overland Park Police responded to an anonymous call that a person had been severely injured, and needed assistance in a blue house near 87th and Lowell.
Search underway for suspect in Kansas robbery investigation
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a robbery, have made an arrest and are asking the public for help to locate a second suspect. During the investigation of the Jan. 30th weekend robbery, detectives gathered valuable information. The Sheriff’s Office’s Fugitive Warrant Unit located and arrested Michael-Don A. Vincent Sr., 32.
4 charged following vandalism at Kansas high school
JOHNSON COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating four teens in connection with vandalism at the Blue Valley High School football stadium and press box, according to a statement from the Johnson County District Attorney's office. The District Attorney's office charged 16-year-old Jaden J. Butler; 16-year-old Nathan J. Murphy;...
🏀 No. 13 Iowa State rolls past eighth-ranked Kansas
AMES, Iowa (AP) — Jaren Holmes scored all 15 of his points in the second half as No. 13 Iowa State rolled past No. 8 Kansas 68-53 on Saturday. Osun Osunniyi added 13 for the Cyclones (16-6, 7-3 Big 12), who stayed within at least a game of front-running Texas in the conference standings. Tamin Lipsey added eight rebounds and 10 assists.
Now That’s Rural: Lucas Boss, Performance Sports
Huck Boyd National Institute for Rural Development. Well, maybe there wasn’t an ad that said exactly that, but when a former school building and gymnasium came for sale in his area, one young man saw the opportunity to create a sports training facility that would serve young people across the region.
🎧 Holthus Hotline with Voice of the Chiefs Mitch Holthus
Voice of the Chiefs Mitch Holthus reviews the Chiefs AFC Championship Game win over Cincinnati and previews the week ahead as Kansas City prepares for Super Bowl LVII. The Holthus Hotline airs Saturday morning around 8:00 a.m. on 96.9, KFIX.
🏈 Super Bowl-bound Chiefs are built around Patrick Mahomes
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs are built around their half-billion dollar All-Pro quarterback, and for the past five years, Super Bowl-bound Patrick Mahomes has made everyone else around him all the more valuable. He's taken marginal wide receivers and turned them into stars. Mediocre offensive...
