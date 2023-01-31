ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

fintechmagazine.com

Marqeta acquires card management platform Power for $223mn

Card issuing fintech Marqeta is acquiring the New York-based credit card programme management platform Power in a deal that could rise to US$275mn. Card issuing platform Marqeta has agreed to acquire Power, a New York-based credit card programme management platform, in a US$223mn all-cash deal. The acquisition of Power will...
fintechmagazine.com

Top 10 real estate and property-related fintechs

These are the Top 10 fintechs helping to unlock potential in the real estate and property rental markets despite challenging economic circumstances. The property market finds itself in a difficult situation economically for homeowners, landlords, tenants, lenders and investors alike. Pre-existing challenges have been compounded by rising mortgage rates, inflation, and a cost-of-living crisis felt by consumers in most Western countries. These circumstances are ripe for fintech innovation, and a wave of property-related fintechs have stepped in to provide innovative solutions. Here are 10 of the most pioneering real estate fintechs in the market today.
fintechmagazine.com

Five reasons why millionaires are back investing in Bitcoin

Bitcoin is the cryptocurrency of choice according to a new industry reports by deVere Group, that says 82% of millionaires are choosing it. Bitcoin, the leading decentralised digital currency that operates on a peer-to-peer network without a central authority, has become the focus of investors recently due to several factors.
fintechmagazine.com

Fintech MNT-Halan raises US$400mn in Middle East mega round

Digital ecosystem fintech MNT-Halan has raised US$400mn in the biggest finding event in Egypt and the Middle East for the past 12 months. MNT-Halan, one of Egypt’s fastest-growing fintechs, has announced the results of its latest funding drive, raising US$400mn to drive its expansion strategy. The ecosystem fintech received...

