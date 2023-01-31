Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nikki Secondino: Arraignment for horrific, deadly attack on father and sister reveals new detailsLavinia ThompsonNew York City, NY
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
NBA Superstar Refusing To PlayOnlyHomers
Devastating Car Accident Results From Speeding on Pulaski Skyway: VideoBridget MulroyJersey City, NJ
Unvaccinated Migrant Kids Allowed Entry into NYC SchoolsAnne SpollenNew York City, NY
Related
Madonna Bashes Haters At Grammys As Viewers Beg Her 'Plastic' Face To 'Get Off The Stage': 'No One Likes You' — See Pics
Madonna graced her fans with an on-stage arrival at the 2023 Grammy Awards. However, the "Material Girl" singer's haters immediately begged for the cameras to pan away from the artist's absurd ensemble.As she took to the microphone to announce Sam Smith and Kim Petras' performance, the Queen of Pop asked the crowd, "Who wants to start some controversy?" before thanking "all the troublemakers out there" for taking a stand against societal norms.The "Like a Virgin" crooner had her hair tied in two tightly braided buns, as she opted for white button-up shirt, fishnet gloves and a black tie layered beneath...
Kim Kardashian Looks Unrecognizable As She Barely Wears Any Makeup In Latest TikTok — Watch!
Is that you, Kim Kardashian? The star, who typically looks glammed up, kept it au naturel in her latest TikTok video. "My first tik tok without North. I’m feeling myself!" the 42-year-old captioned the video of herself wearing a white tank top and jeans as she did her skincare routine in the bathroom. Later on, the reality star sipped her coffee as she looked at the camera. Kardashian's face looked dewy as she applied a product, and it looked like she was hardly wearing any makeup. 'WHEEL OF FORTUNE' VIEWERS BLAME KIM KARDASHIAN FOR VANNA WHITE'S 'HIDEOUS' OUFIT INSPIRATION: 'NO!'Of...
Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones Fuel Marriage Rumors With Giant Diamond Ring
Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones have the rumor mill spinning with speculation about the couple’s possible engagement or marriage. Diggs ignited the marriage rumors with a video he posted on Wednesday from the set of a project he and Jones are working on together called The Comeback. In the video, Jones shared behind-the-scenes details, while Diggs playfully touched up her makeup.
netflixjunkie.com
MOVED ON! Kim Kardashian Rumoured to Be Dating Meek Mill Merely Days After Kanye West’s Secret Marriage
Are Meek Mill and Kim Kardashian dating secretly? After the public split between Kardashian and Kanye West, the socialite has been busy with her children. However, both she and Ye moved on to dating other people soon after their separation. While she went on to date Pete Davidson, West was seeing Italian model Julia Fox.
Inside Mary J. Blige’s ‘intimate’ 52nd birthday party
It was a “family affair.” Mary J. Blige celebrated turning 52 with an “intimate” birthday dinner at Brooklyn Chop House Times Square’s new VIP space Wednesday, Page Six can exclusively reveal. We’re told the “Just Fine” singer dined with rapper Fat Joe, DJ SnS and the restaurant’s owner, Robert “Don Pooh” Cummins, at the brand-new private space 47 Below, which will serve as a club for members and VIPs. Insiders also tell us Blige was surprised with big cakes and huge sparklers while the “All the Way Up” rapper, 52, sang “Happy Birthday” to her with the help of the other attendees. Cummins...
Watch: Beyoncé's Movements During Dubai Concert Spark Rumors She Recently Underwent Foot Surgery
Though fans in attendance at Beyoncé's show-stopping Dubai concert can't stop raving over her performance, some also noticed she appeared to be limping while walking across the stage.In fact, journalist Garrick Kennedy — who was in the crowd — claimed in a now-deleted tweet that the superstar was battling the aftermath of a foot injury."BEYLANTIS was quite the unexpected show. That voice just gets better and better. Mama was doing her good singing," he wrote. "Mind-blowing to see her and Blue Ivy perform together. Even more in awe to hear she did this after foot surgery."HAPPY BIRTHDAY, BEYONCE! SEE THE...
PopSugar
Meet Lauren London's 2 Sons, Kameron and Kross
When Nipsey Hussle was killed on March 31, 2019, the world immediately came together not only to grieve but to support his long-term girlfriend and the mother of his child: Lauren London. Together, the couple welcomed son Kross in 2016, making their blended family a clan of five — London has another son, 11-year-old Kameron, whom she shares with her ex Lil Wayne, and Hussle's daughter, Emani, is now 12.
netflixjunkie.com
North West Proves to Be Daddy’s Little Girl, Throws Shade at Mother Kim Kardashian in New Video
The 9-year daughter of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian is already famous. Thanks to her last name and stellar outfits, she is a social media star. But the Kardashian and West genes are very apparent not in her features alone but in her antics too. While it’s usual for a...
Divorce Turns Nasty: Ne-Yo Shares First Photos Of 'Love Child' He Fathered During Marriage To Crystal
Recording artist Ne-Yo gave fans the first glimpse of the son he allegedly fathered during his marriage to estranged wife Crystal Smith, RadarOnline.com has learned."I am BLESSED," the Sexy Love hitmaker wrote via his Instagram Stories on Tuesday, January 10, after sharing multiple photos of his kids after the new year. "Thank you GOD for my beautiful children and the people that help me raise them. I love you all."The singer shares three children with Smith, Isabella Rose, Shaffer Chimere Jr., and Alexander-Raj. He also has two children with ex-fiancée Monyetta Shaw, daughter Madilyn Grace, and son Mason Evan, in...
MAFS: Kirsten and Shaq's Marriage Off to Bumpy Start After He Delays Honeymoon for a Research Conference
"We have to go to the research presentation first while all the other couples are in Jamaica having the time of their life," Kirsten says in an exclusive sneak peek of Married at First Sight There is already trouble for Kirsten and Shaq before they make it to paradise. In PEOPLE's exclusive preview of Wednesday's episode of Married at First Sight, Kirsten is upset to find out that her husband has delayed their honeymoon in order to attend a research conference. "I'm still in school and I have a research conference this week...
Priyanka Chopra Jonas shares new family photos
Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared photos from a day spent at the beach with her husband Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti.
Miley Cyrus‘ ’Flowers‘ Breaks Spotify’s All-Time One-Week Record, With 100 Million-Plus Streams
Anyone looking for statistical proof that Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” is a certifiable smash can find it in Spotify’s announcement that the song had broken the record for the most streams in a single week. The service announced Friday morning that, as of Thursday, “Flowers” had become the most-streamed song in a seven-day period in Spotify history. As of Friday morning, the latest update for Cyrus’ “Flowers” streams on the site showed that it had racked up 101,838,799 stream since coming out late in the day on Jan 12. On Thursday, it reached the 100 million point faster than any other song...
wegotthiscovered.com
Chrissy Metz’s major weight loss transformation — Here’s how she did it
Chrissy Metz is on top of her game with her post-This Is Us career on fire and her recent major weight loss transformation. She is one hot commodity in the world of Hollywood. Yet Chrissy’s journey hasn’t always been a smooth one, between lifelong struggles with her weight, and some bumps along the road to her acting success, Chrissy hasn’t always felt on top of the world. See how she was able to make a major transformation in both her health and her life and hear her surprising secret to weight loss success.
Fans Think Selena Gomez Had ‘Cat Eye Surgery’ After Her Appearance At The Golden Globes
Actress and singer Selena Gomez, 30, has a huge fan base thanks to her impressive career in Hollywood. However, public scrutiny comes with fame. The “Same Old Love” singer has faced plastic surgery rumors a few times throughout her career—including when she made a public joke onstage at the 2022 SAG Awards about getting botox. And, after the 2023 Golden Globes, some Reddit users pointed out how different Gomez looked. Some even speculated that she got cat eye surgery!
Look Inside Pete Davidson’s “Disgusting” $1.29 Million NY Condo
No comedian had a bigger 2022 than Pete Davidson. He left SNL, started dating Kim Kardashian, starred in a slasher movie, got in a very public feud with Kanye West, split up with Kim, is possibly dating Emily Ratajkowski, and ended up one of the top 10 most Googled celebrities of the year. He also listed his “disgusting” apartment for sale – his word, not mine.
Channing Tatum on dry-humping Salma Hayek in ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’: ‘That’s almost the comfort zone for me’
Channing Tatum is ready to take it all off again as the titular male stripper in “Magic Mike’s Last Dance,” which bumps and grinds into theaters on Feb. 10. But although the 42-year-old actor began stripping when he was just 18 — loosely inspiring the original “Magic Mike” in 2012 — even he felt awkward about putting the moves on costar Salma Hayek, 56, in the franchise’s third film. “I mean, she was one of my first crushes,” he told Vanity Fair about dry-humping Hayek’s character in the movie’s opening scene. “But I do have to say that’s almost the comfort zone...
sportszion.com
WWE legend The Rock admitted to ‘falling in love’ with his Baywatch co-star Priyanka Chopra
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is a huge deal in the world of professional wrestling as well as in the movie industry. Recently, Rock divulged the story of how he almost fell in love with his co-star in Baywatch, Priyanka Chopra. The Rock kicked off his acting career in...
Influencer Dylan Mulvaney shows her face after getting facial feminisation surgery
One of TikTok's biggest stars Dylan Mulvaney has finally unveiled the results of her facial feminisation surgery. The influencer, 26, rose to fame on the platform with her 'Days of Girlhood' series, which detailed her transition into living life as a transgender woman. And now she's had gender-affirming surgery. At...
Chelsea Clinton Wore Two Mismatched Heels — and Oprah Noticed
Fashion mistakes can happen to anyone — even renowned sharp dresser Chelsea Clinton. However, unlike Clinton, the average person’s sartorial errors don’t get called out by Oprah. Such was the case on Thursday afternoon when Clinton took to Twitter to share a snapshot of her footwear for Maryland governor Wes Moore’s inauguration, which she rushed to travel to: a set of black suede pumps. Though the two may look identical from their neutral color and texture at first glance, Clinton’s photo proved one was an almond-toed style, while the second featured a sharper pointed toe in a faintly darker black. Getting ready...
Kendall Jenner Wore a Purse as a Dress and Still Looked Chic
Why hold a purse when you can wear one? Kendall Jenner arrived at the Atlantis The Royal opening celebration in Dubai on Jan. 21 dressed in an avant-garde Schiaparelli dress. Designed by Daniel Roseberry, the chocolate-brown satin slip featured a thigh-high leg slit and a figure-hugging silhouette. More importantly, however, the gold hardware at the neckline made it seem as though the model was wearing a handbag around her neck.
Glamour
New York City, NY
41K+
Followers
10K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT
Redefining fulfillment for women.https://www.glamour.com/
Comments / 1