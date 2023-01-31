ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Lucie County, FL

wqcs.org

The St. Lucie County Fair is Almost Here

St. Lucie County - Sunday January 5, 2023: The largest event in St. Lucie County returns to the Fairgrounds on February 24th through Sunday, March 5th. That means 10 non-stop days of rides, entertainment, and fun all in one spot. The midway will feature rides and live entertainment including music, magic, comedy circus, a petting zoo, the kiddie carnival, PRCA Wide Open Rodeo, Demo Derby, racing pigs and more.
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Police: Man had been living at mechanic shop before shooting in Opa-locka

OPA-LOCKA, Fla. – A 56-year-old man appeared in Miami-Dade court on Thursday to face charges after detectives accused him of shooting a man in the neck and arm. Police officers detained Ulrich Dennen on Wednesday at the mechanic shop, at 2121 NW 139 St., where he had been living, according to the police report.
OPA-LOCKA, FL
PSki17

Looking To Move to Florida? These Counties Are the Five Most Expensive.

Florida has long been an attractive destination for all sorts of citizens. While perhaps best known as a retirement mecca, Florida also attracts considerable numbers of college students, young families, and international travelers each year. The pristine beaches, relatively low taxes, and mild winters all combine to form a natural advantage that has led to the state becoming the fastest-growing in the nation.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS New York

Couple found dead at Yorktown home with about 150 cats

BRIARCLIFF MANOR, N.Y. -- Police made a troubling discovery this week when they found a man and woman dead, and approximately 150 cats inside a home in Westchester County. More than 70 cats were brought to the SPCA of Westchester. The animals were gaunt and suffering a myriad of health problems.Dozens more were still being fed at the home. "Very sad, very puzzling. It's a mystery," said neighbor Patti Pfeifer. Neighbors had no idea of the sad situation inside the home on Cordial Road, Pfeifer told CBS2. Monday, police on a wellness check found the man and woman in their 50s deceased together in...
YORKTOWN, NY
click orlando

Major Florida hospital hit by possible ransomware attack

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – A major hospital system in northern Florida said Friday it is diverting some emergency room patients and canceling surgeries after a security problem with information technology. Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare said the issue began effecting its systems late Thursday night and has forced the hospital to shut...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
PSki17

These 3 Florida Counties Lead the State in Violent Crime

Florida, always a popular place to live, has seen a dramatic uptick in new residents in the years following the COVID-19 pandemic. Those looking to move to the area may want to exercise caution in where they choose to settle down, however, as some counties are far more dangerous than others. The state's numerous counties and municipalities make law enforcement very much a local issue, and some areas just seem to handle it better than others.
FLORIDA STATE
getawaycouple.com

The Best Hot Springs in Florida You Have to Visit

Florida has many hot attractions, including some of its natural springs. They are among the many reasons the Sunshine State is a fantastic place to visit almost year-round. The hot springs in Florida are relaxing places to soak or float, and they are also pristine estuaries. They aren’t like the springs out west, one of which is one of the largest of its kind in the world.
FLORIDA STATE
Enigma In Black

Florida Brings Back The Equivalent Of Slave Patrols

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has created his own Florida State Guard that, in his own words, would be, “not be encumbered by the federal government.” This civilian force wouldn’t be associated with the National Guard or the US Military, and they would act solely under orders from the Governor.
FLORIDA STATE
cbs12.com

Crisis on the Coastline: Florida National Guard on patrol

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Each day an increasing number of Cuban and Haitian refugees make the dangerous journey by boat across open water to Florida's southern coastline. To slow the flood of migrants, last month Gov. Ron DeSantis mobilized the Florida National Guard to help Federal and...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
a-z-animals.com

The Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Florida Will Chill You to Your Core

The Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Florida Will Chill You to Your Core. Located in the Southeastern region of the United States, the state of Florida is a peninsula bordered by the Gulf of Mexico and the Atlantic Ocean. This sunny state is a well-known vacation destination, drawing hordes of tourists every year due to its large number of beaches, swaying palm trees, and warm weather. Florida contains both subtropical and tropical climates, with the southernmost part of the state being the most tropical. Thunderstorms and hurricanes are frequent in Florida, with humid summers bringing in lots of rain. But what’s the coldest temperature ever recorded in Florida?
FLORIDA STATE

