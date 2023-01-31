Read full article on original website
cw34.com
Mustang, boat fire, and migrant landing: Top stories in video
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Here are the top stories from this week in video. Ford Mustang caught on camera slamming into home in South Florida. A car slammed into a home in South Florida. And it's all caught on camera. Watch: Boat fire in Stuart. A boat...
treasurecoast.com
IRC Sheriff: Multiple Business Burglaries in South Vero Ends with Suspect Captured in St. Lucie County
IRC Sheriff: Multiple Business Burglaries in South Vero Ends with Suspect Captured in St. Lucie County. Indian River County, Fl (treasurecoast.com) -Multiple Business Burglaries in South Vero Ends with Suspect Captured in St. Lucie County. Earlier today around 12:30 PM, the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office had a heavy presence...
wflx.com
Man caught caught driving missing Lyft driver's car faces extradition to Florida
Matthew Flores is behind bars for probation violations after serving a year and a half in a North Carolina prison on drug and assault charges. Flores potentially faces charges connected to the disappearance of Palm Beach Gardens ride-share driver Gary Levin. Prosecutors in Central Florida want him brought back to...
Click10.com
Murder suspect in custody after being found with South Florida Lyft driver’s vehicle
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. – A murder suspect was taken into custody Thursday after he led police on a chase in North Carolina while driving the vehicle of a missing Lyft driver from South Florida, authorities confirmed. Lindsay DiBetta told West Palm Beach ABC affiliate WPBF that her father,...
wqcs.org
The St. Lucie County Fair is Almost Here
St. Lucie County - Sunday January 5, 2023: The largest event in St. Lucie County returns to the Fairgrounds on February 24th through Sunday, March 5th. That means 10 non-stop days of rides, entertainment, and fun all in one spot. The midway will feature rides and live entertainment including music, magic, comedy circus, a petting zoo, the kiddie carnival, PRCA Wide Open Rodeo, Demo Derby, racing pigs and more.
Click10.com
Police: Man had been living at mechanic shop before shooting in Opa-locka
OPA-LOCKA, Fla. – A 56-year-old man appeared in Miami-Dade court on Thursday to face charges after detectives accused him of shooting a man in the neck and arm. Police officers detained Ulrich Dennen on Wednesday at the mechanic shop, at 2121 NW 139 St., where he had been living, according to the police report.
Looking To Move to Florida? These Counties Are the Five Most Expensive.
Florida has long been an attractive destination for all sorts of citizens. While perhaps best known as a retirement mecca, Florida also attracts considerable numbers of college students, young families, and international travelers each year. The pristine beaches, relatively low taxes, and mild winters all combine to form a natural advantage that has led to the state becoming the fastest-growing in the nation.
Couple found dead at Yorktown home with about 150 cats
BRIARCLIFF MANOR, N.Y. -- Police made a troubling discovery this week when they found a man and woman dead, and approximately 150 cats inside a home in Westchester County. More than 70 cats were brought to the SPCA of Westchester. The animals were gaunt and suffering a myriad of health problems.Dozens more were still being fed at the home. "Very sad, very puzzling. It's a mystery," said neighbor Patti Pfeifer. Neighbors had no idea of the sad situation inside the home on Cordial Road, Pfeifer told CBS2. Monday, police on a wellness check found the man and woman in their 50s deceased together in...
Dead dog, malnourished animals found at Florida home: Sheriff’s Office
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — After Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies found a dead dog in a shed along with multiple other animals covered in feces and urine, a Pace man is behind bars. Anthony Hopkins, 42, was charged with five counts of confining animals without sufficient food and water. On Jan. 17, […]
click orlando
Major Florida hospital hit by possible ransomware attack
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – A major hospital system in northern Florida said Friday it is diverting some emergency room patients and canceling surgeries after a security problem with information technology. Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare said the issue began effecting its systems late Thursday night and has forced the hospital to shut...
These 3 Florida Counties Lead the State in Violent Crime
Florida, always a popular place to live, has seen a dramatic uptick in new residents in the years following the COVID-19 pandemic. Those looking to move to the area may want to exercise caution in where they choose to settle down, however, as some counties are far more dangerous than others. The state's numerous counties and municipalities make law enforcement very much a local issue, and some areas just seem to handle it better than others.
Florida witness says concert goers watched bright orange objects in sky instead of stage
A Florida witness at Vero Beach reported watching two, comet-like objects descend and hover just above the tree line during a concert at 7:30 p.m. on February 12, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Left lane now reserved for faster traffic: Slow drivers face penalties in Florida
TALLAHASSEE, FL. - Slow drivers in Florida may soon face penalties for driving slowly in the left lane on multi-lane highways. This change is part of a new bill called SB 464, introduced by the Florida Senate.
getawaycouple.com
The Best Hot Springs in Florida You Have to Visit
Florida has many hot attractions, including some of its natural springs. They are among the many reasons the Sunshine State is a fantastic place to visit almost year-round. The hot springs in Florida are relaxing places to soak or float, and they are also pristine estuaries. They aren’t like the springs out west, one of which is one of the largest of its kind in the world.
Florida Brings Back The Equivalent Of Slave Patrols
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has created his own Florida State Guard that, in his own words, would be, “not be encumbered by the federal government.” This civilian force wouldn’t be associated with the National Guard or the US Military, and they would act solely under orders from the Governor.
A Florida Native Shares Their Reasons for Leaving the State. Do You Agree?
Are there too many people moving to Florida and is life getting harder living in the Sunshine State?. The answer is yes according to one person. A Floridian on the Reddit website posted that after living in Florida their whole life, they had had enough and were moving.
cbs12.com
Crisis on the Coastline: Florida National Guard on patrol
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Each day an increasing number of Cuban and Haitian refugees make the dangerous journey by boat across open water to Florida's southern coastline. To slow the flood of migrants, last month Gov. Ron DeSantis mobilized the Florida National Guard to help Federal and...
usf.edu
Florida blimp executive, and relative of a former state lawmaker, is sentenced in pandemic fraud
A federal judge has sentenced the CEO of Airsign Airship Group to more than five years in prison for defrauding the government over $7.8 million meant to help average Americans during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. He is the brother-in-law of a former Florida lawmaker who resigned after he was accused of federal fraud, too.
Florida beach named America’s ‘deadliest beach’
ida beaches typically rank among the best in America. However, several Florida beaches recently ranked among the most dangerous to visit in the country.
a-z-animals.com
The Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Florida Will Chill You to Your Core
The Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Florida Will Chill You to Your Core. Located in the Southeastern region of the United States, the state of Florida is a peninsula bordered by the Gulf of Mexico and the Atlantic Ocean. This sunny state is a well-known vacation destination, drawing hordes of tourists every year due to its large number of beaches, swaying palm trees, and warm weather. Florida contains both subtropical and tropical climates, with the southernmost part of the state being the most tropical. Thunderstorms and hurricanes are frequent in Florida, with humid summers bringing in lots of rain. But what’s the coldest temperature ever recorded in Florida?
