This Bakery Serves The Best Croissants In Illinois

Photo: Getty Images

Nothing pairs with coffee quite like that of a flaky, warm, croissant. The Parisian delicacy often dipped in coffee and chocolate can be served in many different ways. Some bakeries make their croissants with jams and cremes in the middle, while others cut them in half and fill them with a plethora of meats, cheeses, sauces, and more! Despite the make-up of this meal being so versatile, there is one restaurant in Illinois that undeniably serves it better than all of the rest.

According to a list compiled by Eat This Not That , the best croissant in all of Illinois can be found at Hendrickx Belgian Bread Crafter in Chicago.

Here is what Eat This Not That had to say about the best croissant in all of Illinois :

"From pistachio croissants to options that combine two tantalizing flavors, hazelnut and caramel, Hendrickx Belgian Bread Crafter's croissant menu covers it all. "AMAZING! I love this little spot so very much," one reviewer shares, "The croissants are exquisite!!" If you stop by, be sure to try out their new CROIZĀNG or Zāng Zāng Bāo, which is a croissant that has three layers of chocolate, is enrobed in Belgian Chocolate ganache and then dusted with cocoa powder."

